Penn State’s season has been a bit of a bumpy ride thus far, and that’s almost what you can say about Jake Pinegar’s career as a Nittany Lion. Pinegar came into the program as Penn State’s starting kicker back in 2018, making 13 starts as a true freshman after Tyler Davis graduated. His freshman year was a solid one, as he led the Big Ten in total points with 101 and made 16-of-24 field goals.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO