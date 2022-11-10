Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Onward State
‘Maryland Is Just Maryland’: Chop Robinson Dominates On-Field Reunion With Former Team
In 2021, Chop Robinson could only watch as Penn State rolled over his team 31-14 on his home turf. Taulia Tagovailoa was forced to throw 57 times in an unsuccessful attempt to halt the momentum of a record-breaking Sean Clifford-Jahan Dotson connection. Robinson would swap allegiances just a few months later, transferring to Penn State in April.
Onward State
No. 14 Penn State Sinks Maryland 30-0 Amid Downpour
No. 14 Penn State football (8-2, Big Ten 5-2) shut out Maryland (6-4, Big Ten 3-4) as torrential rain swamped Beaver Stadium Saturday. Although the offense had a strong outing, Penn State’s defense did not allow Maryland any breathing room. In the first half, the Terrapins eked out just 27 yards of total offense compared to the Nittany Lions’ 27 points.
Onward State
Gameday Coverage: No. 14 Penn State vs. Maryland
Following a dominant 45-14 victory over Indiana last week, Penn State will come back to Happy Valley for a matchup against Maryland. The Nittany Lions enter the game 7-2, hoping to keep its chances of playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game alive. On the other hand, the Terps come into Beaver Stadium off a 23-10 loss to Wisconsin in Madison last Saturday.
Onward State
Jake Pinegar’s ‘Investment’ In Penn State Paying Dividends Amid Hot Streak
Penn State’s season has been a bit of a bumpy ride thus far, and that’s almost what you can say about Jake Pinegar’s career as a Nittany Lion. Pinegar came into the program as Penn State’s starting kicker back in 2018, making 13 starts as a true freshman after Tyler Davis graduated. His freshman year was a solid one, as he led the Big Ten in total points with 101 and made 16-of-24 field goals.
Onward State
Staff Predictions: No. 14 Penn State vs. Maryland
For the second time this season, Penn State avoided back-to-back losses, comfortably defeating Indiana 45-14 on the road last week. As a result, the Nittany Lions moved up in the College Football Playoff rankings – albeit by just one spot to No. 14. On the backs of strong performances...
Onward State
Previewing The Enemy: Maryland Terrapins
No. 14 Penn State football is back in Beaver Stadium, folks. The Maryland Terrapins are coming into town after they were away last week at Camp Randall Stadium. It will be their first time in Happy Valley since 2020 when they claimed just their third win ever over Penn State.
Onward State
No. 16 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Indiana In Straight Sets
No. 16 Penn State women’s volleyball (20-6, 9-6 Big Ten) took down Indiana (13-14, 6-9 Big Ten) in three sets (25-22, 25-23, 25-22) on Friday night in Bloomington. Allie Holland led the Nittany Lions with 10 kills followed by Katie Clark, Alexa Markley, and Kashuana Williams each with eight kills apiece.
nittanysportsnow.com
Class of 2023 Commit Robinson Hosting Franklin for Home Visit Friday Night
Penn State Class of 2023 commit Ta’Mere Robinson will have some special guests at his home Friday night. Head coach James Franklin and assistant head coach Terry Smith are taking the coaches version of an official visit this weekend and meeting Robinson at his home. College coaches are permitted...
State College
Hundreds of Penn State Faculty Are Publicly and Privately Questioning University Leadership
STATE COLLEGE — Hundreds of Penn State employees are challenging the university president’s leadership and commitments, while internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism. The fallout comes after two high-profile decisions by Penn State officials last month: the...
Onward State
Penn State Field Hockey Eyeing Rematch With Louisville Ahead Of NCAA Tournament
After falling in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament to Michigan, Penn State field hockey has its sights set on a new goal: bringing a National Championship back to State College. That starts with getting revenge on its first-round tournament opponent, Louisville. The Cardinals were the first team to...
Onward State
No. 8 Penn State Men’s Hockey Struggles With Discipline In 3-1 Loss To No. 1 Minnesota
No. 8 Penn State Men’s Hockey (10-1-1, 5-1-1 Big Ten) was unable to complete the sweep over No. 1 Minnesota (8-4, 4-2 Big Ten) as the Nittany Lions drop their second game of the season by a score of 3-1. Bryce Brodzinski scored two more goals for Minnesota to...
Penn State wrestlers young and old shine in opening-night, 44-3 defeat of Lock Haven
If opening night is any indication, Penn State wrestling is heading for another best-selling, award-winning season. While Rec Hall in so many ways is far from Broadway, the top-ranked Nittany Lions put on a show that fans will line up to see again and again for the next four months.
Onward State
No. 16 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Tops No. 15 Purdue In Four Sets
No 16. Penn State women’s volleyball (21-6, 10-6 Big Ten) took down No. 15 Purdue (18-8, 9-7 Big Ten) in four sets (21-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-19) on Saturday night in West Lafayette. Prior to the match, the teams were tied for fifth place in the Big Ten. Now, Penn...
Onward State
Penn State Football Deserves Credit For Avoiding Back-To-Back Losses
Shortly after James Franklin’s infamous and iconic “good, great, elite” speech in 2018, an “elite-o-meter” started circling the internet. It’s a meme, poking fun at the head coach’s “done being great” rhetoric and, well, Rutgers. But, also, it’s an interesting and fun thing to keep track of.
Onward State
Podward State: Season 7, Episode 6 Ft. Alex Fleece
On this week’s episode of Podward State, hosts Grace Cunningham, Shannon Smith, and Connor Krause are joined by Penn State alum and Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Alex Fleece. Throughout the episode, Fleece chats about her favorite Penn State memories, her tryout experience, and her time with the Ravens so far.
Onward State
No. 8 Penn State Men’s Hockey Upsets No. 1 Minnesota 4-2
No. 8 Penn State men’s hockey (10-1-0, 4-1 Big Ten) defeated No. 1 Minnesota (7-4, 3-2 Big Ten) 4-2 in Minneapolis at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Thursday night. The Nittany Lions took down the No. 1 team for the second week in a row thanks to a strong defensive performance and consistently capitalizing on Minnesota’s mistakes. The Gophers nearly took the game to overtime, but Penn State came through to secure the victory.
Under fire, Penn State president defends her commitment to diversity and equity
The president of Penn State University on Friday defended her decision to cancel plans for a center dedicated to promoting diversity and equity on campus, and called on the university community to hold her accountable for making progress toward promoting inclusion and representation. “I have had to make, and I’m...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants
Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Overpowers Loyola Maryland 90-65
Penn State men’s basketball (2-0) easily handled Loyola Maryland (0-2) 90-65 Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Four Nittany Lions reached double figures tonight, with Camren Wynter leading the way with 18 points and four boards. Myles Dread and Kebba Njie followed suit with a dozen points apiece, followed by Seth Lundy with 10. Penn State also continued its impressive three-point shooting after an efficient 16-for-30 night from beyond the arc.
Weather Alert: Penn State-Maryland football to be impacted by rain, wind
It looks like weather is going to be a factor when No. 14 Penn State takes on unranked Maryland Saturday. According to WTAJ chief meteorologist Joe Murgo, while the very worst of the remnants of Hurricane Nicole will have blown through the region by late Saturday morning, the game will still be impacted by rain and wind.
