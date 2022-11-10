ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

No. 14 Penn State Sinks Maryland 30-0 Amid Downpour

No. 14 Penn State football (8-2, Big Ten 5-2) shut out Maryland (6-4, Big Ten 3-4) as torrential rain swamped Beaver Stadium Saturday. Although the offense had a strong outing, Penn State’s defense did not allow Maryland any breathing room. In the first half, the Terrapins eked out just 27 yards of total offense compared to the Nittany Lions’ 27 points.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Gameday Coverage: No. 14 Penn State vs. Maryland

Following a dominant 45-14 victory over Indiana last week, Penn State will come back to Happy Valley for a matchup against Maryland. The Nittany Lions enter the game 7-2, hoping to keep its chances of playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game alive. On the other hand, the Terps come into Beaver Stadium off a 23-10 loss to Wisconsin in Madison last Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Jake Pinegar’s ‘Investment’ In Penn State Paying Dividends Amid Hot Streak

Penn State’s season has been a bit of a bumpy ride thus far, and that’s almost what you can say about Jake Pinegar’s career as a Nittany Lion. Pinegar came into the program as Penn State’s starting kicker back in 2018, making 13 starts as a true freshman after Tyler Davis graduated. His freshman year was a solid one, as he led the Big Ten in total points with 101 and made 16-of-24 field goals.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Staff Predictions: No. 14 Penn State vs. Maryland

For the second time this season, Penn State avoided back-to-back losses, comfortably defeating Indiana 45-14 on the road last week. As a result, the Nittany Lions moved up in the College Football Playoff rankings – albeit by just one spot to No. 14. On the backs of strong performances...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Previewing The Enemy: Maryland Terrapins

No. 14 Penn State football is back in Beaver Stadium, folks. The Maryland Terrapins are coming into town after they were away last week at Camp Randall Stadium. It will be their first time in Happy Valley since 2020 when they claimed just their third win ever over Penn State.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Onward State

Penn State Football Deserves Credit For Avoiding Back-To-Back Losses

Shortly after James Franklin’s infamous and iconic “good, great, elite” speech in 2018, an “elite-o-meter” started circling the internet. It’s a meme, poking fun at the head coach’s “done being great” rhetoric and, well, Rutgers. But, also, it’s an interesting and fun thing to keep track of.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Podward State: Season 7, Episode 6 Ft. Alex Fleece

On this week’s episode of Podward State, hosts Grace Cunningham, Shannon Smith, and Connor Krause are joined by Penn State alum and Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Alex Fleece. Throughout the episode, Fleece chats about her favorite Penn State memories, her tryout experience, and her time with the Ravens so far.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 8 Penn State Men’s Hockey Upsets No. 1 Minnesota 4-2

No. 8 Penn State men’s hockey (10-1-0, 4-1 Big Ten) defeated No. 1 Minnesota (7-4, 3-2 Big Ten) 4-2 in Minneapolis at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Thursday night. The Nittany Lions took down the No. 1 team for the second week in a row thanks to a strong defensive performance and consistently capitalizing on Minnesota’s mistakes. The Gophers nearly took the game to overtime, but Penn State came through to secure the victory.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants

Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
HUNTINGDON, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Overpowers Loyola Maryland 90-65

Penn State men’s basketball (2-0) easily handled Loyola Maryland (0-2) 90-65 Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Four Nittany Lions reached double figures tonight, with Camren Wynter leading the way with 18 points and four boards. Myles Dread and Kebba Njie followed suit with a dozen points apiece, followed by Seth Lundy with 10. Penn State also continued its impressive three-point shooting after an efficient 16-for-30 night from beyond the arc.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

