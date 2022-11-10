Read full article on original website
Onward State
Penn State Renews Program Dominance Over Maryland With Shutout Win
When the clock ticked down to double zeroes after Penn State football’s shutout win over Maryland, nearly nobody was left in a soggy Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions built a 27-point lead by halftime and were just about ready to plug in their reserves. Despite a rainy and eventually cold day, nearly 109,000 people filed into the bleachers in Happy Valley.
Onward State
Jake Pinegar’s ‘Investment’ In Penn State Paying Dividends Amid Hot Streak
Penn State’s season has been a bit of a bumpy ride thus far, and that’s almost what you can say about Jake Pinegar’s career as a Nittany Lion. Pinegar came into the program as Penn State’s starting kicker back in 2018, making 13 starts as a true freshman after Tyler Davis graduated. His freshman year was a solid one, as he led the Big Ten in total points with 101 and made 16-of-24 field goals.
Onward State
‘Maryland Is Just Maryland’: Chop Robinson Dominates On-Field Reunion With Former Team
In 2021, Chop Robinson could only watch as Penn State rolled over his team 31-14 on his home turf. Taulia Tagovailoa was forced to throw 57 times in an unsuccessful attempt to halt the momentum of a record-breaking Sean Clifford-Jahan Dotson connection. Robinson would swap allegiances just a few months later, transferring to Penn State in April.
Onward State
No. 14 Penn State Sinks Maryland 30-0 Amid Downpour
No. 14 Penn State football (8-2, Big Ten 5-2) shut out Maryland (6-4, Big Ten 3-4) as torrential rain swamped Beaver Stadium Saturday. Although the offense had a strong outing, Penn State’s defense did not allow Maryland any breathing room. In the first half, the Terrapins eked out just 27 yards of total offense compared to the Nittany Lions’ 27 points.
Onward State
No. 16 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Tops No. 15 Purdue In Four Sets
No 16. Penn State women’s volleyball (21-6, 10-6 Big Ten) took down No. 15 Purdue (18-8, 9-7 Big Ten) in four sets (21-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-19) on Saturday night in West Lafayette. Prior to the match, the teams were tied for fifth place in the Big Ten. Now, Penn...
Onward State
Gameday Coverage: No. 14 Penn State vs. Maryland
Following a dominant 45-14 victory over Indiana last week, Penn State will come back to Happy Valley for a matchup against Maryland. The Nittany Lions enter the game 7-2, hoping to keep its chances of playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game alive. On the other hand, the Terps come into Beaver Stadium off a 23-10 loss to Wisconsin in Madison last Saturday.
Onward State
Sean Clifford Passes Trace McSorley As Penn State’s All-Time Leading Passer
Penn State football has a new passing king, folks. Sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford has passed Trace McSorley as the Nittany Lions’ all-time passing leader. Clifford came into Saturday’s game against Maryland just 15 yards behind McSorley’s record of 9,899 career passing yards. The veteran signal-caller broke the record in the first quarter of Saturday’s home matchup.
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Tops Lock Haven 44-3 In Season Opener
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (1-0) dominated Lock Haven (0-1) with a score of 44-3 in its first dual Friday. The defending 2022 National Champions dominated in their first dual of the 2023 season, winning nine of their ten bouts. The Nittany Lions claimed three pins, three technical falls, and two major decisions en route to their first win of the season.
Onward State
Penn State Field Hockey Defeats Louisville 5-0 In Opening Round Of NCAA Tournament
No. 6 Penn State field hockey defeated No. 12 Louisville 5-0 in the first round of the NCAA tournament. It was a rematch for both teams who faced off earlier in the season when the Cardinals defeated the Nittany Lions on their home turf 2-1. This time around, it was...
Onward State
No. 8 Penn State Men’s Hockey Struggles With Discipline In 3-1 Loss To No. 1 Minnesota
No. 8 Penn State Men’s Hockey (10-1-1, 5-1-1 Big Ten) was unable to complete the sweep over No. 1 Minnesota (8-4, 4-2 Big Ten) as the Nittany Lions drop their second game of the season by a score of 3-1. Bryce Brodzinski scored two more goals for Minnesota to...
Onward State
Penn State Football Deserves Credit For Avoiding Back-To-Back Losses
Shortly after James Franklin’s infamous and iconic “good, great, elite” speech in 2018, an “elite-o-meter” started circling the internet. It’s a meme, poking fun at the head coach’s “done being great” rhetoric and, well, Rutgers. But, also, it’s an interesting and fun thing to keep track of.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Overpowers Loyola Maryland 90-65
Penn State men’s basketball (2-0) easily handled Loyola Maryland (0-2) 90-65 Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Four Nittany Lions reached double figures tonight, with Camren Wynter leading the way with 18 points and four boards. Myles Dread and Kebba Njie followed suit with a dozen points apiece, followed by Seth Lundy with 10. Penn State also continued its impressive three-point shooting after an efficient 16-for-30 night from beyond the arc.
Onward State
Lady Lions Dominate Fairfield 77-49
Penn State women’s basketball (2-0) took down Fairfield (1-1) on Friday night, by a massive margin of 77-49. The Lady Lions took control of the game early and didn’t relinquish, while Marisa Makenna recorded a second-straight double-double to stay undefeated. How It Happened. Penn State started off the...
Onward State
Gritty And Pretty: Penn State Hoops Flaunts Glossy Offense In Opening Week
183 total points. 102 points from threes. 15 players. 11 offensive rebounds. Two wins. One week. Those are the statistics that Penn State men’s basketball posted through two games in its opening week of the season. The Nittany Lions closed out two dominant games with 25-point leads at the final buzzer, already finding an offensive rhythm amongst a talented group of starters and contributors off the bench.
Onward State
Previewing The Enemy: Maryland Terrapins
No. 14 Penn State football is back in Beaver Stadium, folks. The Maryland Terrapins are coming into town after they were away last week at Camp Randall Stadium. It will be their first time in Happy Valley since 2020 when they claimed just their third win ever over Penn State.
Onward State
Penn State Athletics Announces Parking Updates For Maryland Game
Penn State Athletics announced a few parking updates ahead of Saturday’s game due to heavy rain expected Friday. As grass lots will remain open for tailgating for Saturday’s home game, Overnight RV lots will be closed from noon on Friday until 8 a.m. on Saturday. This can be subject to change as Penn State will monitor the conditions. The Overnight RV lot will still open at 6 p.m. as scheduled.
Onward State
Podward State: Season 7, Episode 6 Ft. Alex Fleece
On this week’s episode of Podward State, hosts Grace Cunningham, Shannon Smith, and Connor Krause are joined by Penn State alum and Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Alex Fleece. Throughout the episode, Fleece chats about her favorite Penn State memories, her tryout experience, and her time with the Ravens so far.
Onward State
How Did Centre County Vote In The 2022 General Election?
On Tuesday’s Election Day, Centre County saw a 57.6% voter turnout rate in the general election, which is almost three percentage points higher than the 54.9% turnout the county saw in the 2018 midterms. According to the county’s unofficial results, there were 61,898 ballots cast out of the 107,425...
