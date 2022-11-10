Read full article on original website
Digital asset trademark applications reach all-time high in 2022 with metaverse leading adoption
Digital assets have enjoyed impressive adoption rates from retail investors in recent years, but the ecosystem is readying itself for an avalanche of institutional investments, given the spike in trademark applications. Trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis stated that trademark applications about digital currencies and allied goods and services in 2022 stood...
Private non-interactive bounties for general computation on Bitcoin
This post was first published on Medium. We present a novel bounty mechanism that can outsource arbitrary computation securely and privately on a blockchain. The exchange of solution and payment is atomic and trustless: either the bounty maker learns the solution and the collector gets the rewards, or neither happens. The maker deploys a smart contract that releases funds if and only if a solution is provided. To prevent the solution from leaking, it is encrypted with a key that only the two parties know. To validate the encrypted solution, Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is used to prove the solution encrypted is valid and it is encrypted using the right key while keeping it confidential.
FTX implosion is the real ‘red wave’
This week’s dramatic implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange continues to disgorge a seemingly nonstop parade of machinations and sordid revelations that threatens to engulf the entire digital asset sector. On Thursday, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) announced that it had frozen the assets of the Bahamas-based...
The Sam Bankman-Fried illusion has been shattered
There are companies that are basically too far gone, and it’s not practical to backstop them for reasons like a substantial hole in the balance sheet, regulatory issues, or that there is not much of a business left to be saved. Given the events of the last week, you’d...
Zoho vows to double down on blockchain, AI as revenue hits $1 billion
Chennai-based technology firm Zoho has disclosed the company’s financial position after operations in the last fiscal year. The firm announced that it attained revenues exceeding $1 billion, an increase of 77% from figures attained in 2021. “We have also crossed an important milestone of $1 billion in annual revenue,”...
Inspired by WeChat, Elon Musk wants to make Twitter the ‘everything app’
After flirting with the idea, making an offer, and being forced by a court to follow through, Elon Musk finally acquired Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR) two weeks ago. Since then, it’s been a storm that’s seen nearly half the staff members fired amid mounting questions on how Musk intends to make Twitter profitable. His answer—making Twitter an everything app, just like WeChat.
All eyes on the consumer ahead of Black Friday and the holidays
It has been a tough year for American consumers. Inflation everywhere. Rapidly rising interest rates. A housing market that is starting to cool off. That begs a question with the holidays right around the corner: Are shoppers finally tapped out?
FTX.US, BlockFi halt withdrawals as ‘crypto’ fear goes viral
The FTX cryptocurrency exchange may have filed for bankruptcy protection but there’s no real defense against the sector-wide carnage this scandal has unleashed. Among the more unexpected details that emerged in Friday morning’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing affecting FTX and around 130 related companies was the inclusion of the U.S.-based/licensed exchange FTX.US. Just one day earlier, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) had insisted FTX.US was immunized against the spectacular failures of the dot-com mothership and its SBF-owned market-maker Alameda Research.
Lawmaker behind Japan’s relaxed digital asset policy seeks modified rules
Masaaki Taira, head of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party Web3 division, has urged the government to relax the rules guiding the industry to foster increased adoption, according to a Bloomberg report. Taira revealed in an interview that although the country had notched impressive adoption metrics in the last few...
