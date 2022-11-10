We are in for a very cold weekend. We could be in the teens by Saturday night. Then we will see rain that may be mixed with some snow by Monday night. High pressure is moving in from the northwest which is sending it very dry air. We will see the clouds clearing out later tonight. There’s also a very broad area of high pressure across the Northern Plains. This area of high pressure will continue to allow all this cold air to come out of Canada. We’ll see a high of only 40 with a north wind at 10 miles an hour.

