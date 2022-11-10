Read full article on original website
KFOR
Winter storm takes aim on Oklahoma
With cold air in place, a quickly moving area of low pressure looks to bring accumulating snow to the Sooner State!. Look for clear skies Saturday night with bitter cold in the 20s. South winds bring low 50s Sunday with sunny skies. The Winter storm will come in quickly Monday...
Southwest Oklahoma’s Winter Weather Odds For Monday
We sat down together to celebrate a Z94 birthday this morning, and the topic of conversation was all about the winter weather chances in Southwest Oklahoma next week. The overall consensus was "Isn't it too early for snow?" and the answer is complicated. Is it too early? No. Not at...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/12/22
We are in for a very cold weekend. We could be in the teens by Saturday night. Then we will see rain that may be mixed with some snow by Monday night. High pressure is moving in from the northwest which is sending it very dry air. We will see the clouds clearing out later tonight. There’s also a very broad area of high pressure across the Northern Plains. This area of high pressure will continue to allow all this cold air to come out of Canada. We’ll see a high of only 40 with a north wind at 10 miles an hour.
KFOR
Two cold blasts come to Oklahoma, Wintry weather possible
A cold front blasted through the state Thursday bringing much cooler temps and rain with thunder. Even behind the front, rain and storms may be ongoing Thursday night. Track the rain here. Friday morning will be windy and cold with wind chills in the 20s. Veteran’s Day will be windy,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Storms Likely Today; Much Colder Into The Weekend
Today we will still be warm and breezy especially in the early parts of the day before the cold front moves through. Once the cold front arrives we will see our storm chances increase into the afternoon and tonight. After the front has passed we will be much colder into the weekend and the cold will be sticking around for next week.
KOCO
Cold front brings frigid temperatures, wintry weather; snow possible next week
A cold front has moved into Oklahoma, already dropping temperatures throughout the state. Below is what we know as of Thursday evening. Watch the video player above to hear more from KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane. On Monday, however, people could see snow. Damon says rain will move in...
Are You Ready For Snow? Here’s the 2022-23 Winter Forecast for Texas
Winter is revving up and getting ready to hit the state of Texas. But what do we have to look forward to?. The National Weather Service has put out its three-month outlook for the state of Texas, and it looks like La Niña still has a hold on our winter.
KOCO
Mechanic warns drivers to pay attention to dash lights as weather cools
OKLAHOMA CITY — As temperatures dropped across the state Friday, mechanics issued a warning to Oklahomans about their cars. As it gets colder, drivers may see dash lights appear in their vehicles. But this is not something that should be ignored. Tires feel the weather change just as drivers...
Which Texas And Oklahoma Towns Are Really Route 66 Ghost Towns?
I grew up and around Route 66. It's always been a part of my life, it seems. I've spent a lot of time flying up and down portions of the old Mother Road. So when I see lists of ghost towns on Route 66, I take an interest. Reading through...
Flu hospitalizations on the rise in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma is seeing a rise in flu cases. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 94 people in the state have been hospitalized with the flue since Sept. 1. Twenty seven of those patients were in Tulsa County, according to the health department. According to the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
Strongest cold front of the season expected Friday
A significant drop in temperatures this weekend following a strong cold front.
fourstateshomepage.com
How to keep your pipes from bursting
KSN/KODE— With the potential freezing temperatures overnight this weekend, Missouri American Water has some tips to avoid water disruption. Freezing pipes can be a major issue, and can lead to pipes bursting, which can be an even bigger mess. Missouri American Water reps suggest leaving a small trickle from the faucet if temperatures are consistently below freezing. You can also open up cabinet doors in the kitchen and bathroom to expose pipes to warmer air in the house. But, most importantly, take the time today to locate your water shut-off valve, before the continuous freezing weather sets in later this season.
16 Incredible Places You Have Experience At Least Once In Oklahoma
For far too many people, "seeing" Oklahoma consists of highways through large expanses of farmland and the trendy districts of OKC... Bricktown, Paseo, The Shoppes, etc... But there is so much more that is completely unique to the Sooner State that no person should pass up the chance to see.
KFOR
Look at the cold air building up north! This is a wake up call Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Early Tuesday temperatures began in the 60s in Oklahoma compared to single digits above to single digits below zero northern Rockies up into western Canada!. This is a wake up call!!. The pattern is favorable for cold air to move south in waves. The first...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and tourists, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
foodpoisonjournal.com
Mystery E. coli and Campylobacter Outbreaks hit Oklahoma
The Oklahoma State Department of health is working with Custer and Caddo County Health Departments and other local partners, as they expand their investigation into the cause of an increased number of cases of Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli. The expansion includes a secure, electronic survey of all Custer County, Hydro, Hinton and Lookeba residents. The surveys will be shared with residents through the local Emergency Alert System.
Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?
If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
5newsonline.com
Tyson donates 100,000 pounds of food to help with disaster relief efforts in Oklahoma after recent storms
SPRINGDALE, Ark — Tyson Foods announced that it is donating more than 100,000 pounds of protein to support communities in Oklahoma that were impacted by recent storms. The donation will provide an equivalent of 400,000 meals to those in need. Broken Bow, Idabel, and Choctaw Nation tribal citizens are...
Minnesota couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds state park
A couple had good fortune when they unearthed a diamond at an Arkansas state park.
