Oklahoma State

KFOR

Winter storm takes aim on Oklahoma

With cold air in place, a quickly moving area of low pressure looks to bring accumulating snow to the Sooner State!. Look for clear skies Saturday night with bitter cold in the 20s. South winds bring low 50s Sunday with sunny skies. The Winter storm will come in quickly Monday...
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 11/12/22

We are in for a very cold weekend. We could be in the teens by Saturday night. Then we will see rain that may be mixed with some snow by Monday night. High pressure is moving in from the northwest which is sending it very dry air. We will see the clouds clearing out later tonight. There’s also a very broad area of high pressure across the Northern Plains. This area of high pressure will continue to allow all this cold air to come out of Canada. We’ll see a high of only 40 with a north wind at 10 miles an hour.
KFOR

Two cold blasts come to Oklahoma, Wintry weather possible

A cold front blasted through the state Thursday bringing much cooler temps and rain with thunder. Even behind the front, rain and storms may be ongoing Thursday night. Track the rain here. Friday morning will be windy and cold with wind chills in the 20s. Veteran’s Day will be windy,...
fourstateshomepage.com

Storms Likely Today; Much Colder Into The Weekend

Today we will still be warm and breezy especially in the early parts of the day before the cold front moves through. Once the cold front arrives we will see our storm chances increase into the afternoon and tonight. After the front has passed we will be much colder into the weekend and the cold will be sticking around for next week.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Flu hospitalizations on the rise in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma is seeing a rise in flu cases. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 94 people in the state have been hospitalized with the flue since Sept. 1. Twenty seven of those patients were in Tulsa County, according to the health department. According to the...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
fourstateshomepage.com

How to keep your pipes from bursting

KSN/KODE— With the potential freezing temperatures overnight this weekend, Missouri American Water has some tips to avoid water disruption. Freezing pipes can be a major issue, and can lead to pipes bursting, which can be an even bigger mess. Missouri American Water reps suggest leaving a small trickle from the faucet if temperatures are consistently below freezing. You can also open up cabinet doors in the kitchen and bathroom to expose pipes to warmer air in the house. But, most importantly, take the time today to locate your water shut-off valve, before the continuous freezing weather sets in later this season.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and tourists, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
foodpoisonjournal.com

Mystery E. coli and Campylobacter Outbreaks hit Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of health is working with Custer and Caddo County Health Departments and other local partners, as they expand their investigation into the cause of an increased number of cases of Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli. The expansion includes a secure, electronic survey of all Custer County, Hydro, Hinton and Lookeba residents. The surveys will be shared with residents through the local Emergency Alert System.
Z94

Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?

If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
