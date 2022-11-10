Read full article on original website
Fed's Waller Says He's Open to a Half-Point Rate Hike at December Meeting
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Wednesday he's open to reducing the level of interest rate increases to half a percentage point in December. "But I won't be making a judgement about that until I see more data," he said at a speech in Phoenix, where he also vowed not to be "head-faked" by an encouraging inflation report last week.
Sharp Drop in Mortgage Rates Does Little to Boost Demand
Mortgage application volume rose 2.7% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Thursday saw the sharpest one-day drop in the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage since daily record-keeping began in 2009. On a weekly average, the rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgages...
Jim Cramer Says There's a ‘Real Possibility' the Fed Can Engineer a Soft Landing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes the Federal Reserve could manage to tamp down inflation without throwing the economy into a recession. "The market hung in there, even in the face of some incredibly negative headlines," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes...
Lowe's Says It's Not Seeing Negative Impact of Inflation as Sales, Profit Top Expectations
Lowe's reported third quarter earnings Wednesday, beating analyst expectations. "We're not seeing the negative impacts of inflation," CEO Marvin Ellison said. Lowe's reported results a day after rival Home Depot's earnings topped expectations. Lowe's said Wednesday that high inflation isn't hurting sales as it reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall...
Retail Sales, Credit Card Debt & Interest Rates Rise in Tandem
"American consumers keep spending — but not without the help of their credit cards. Retail sales jumped 1.3 percent in October from the month before and 8.3 percent from a year ago, according to the latest federal data, as purchases of automobiles, furniture, and food services ramped up amid rising prices. The data came as retailers such as Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe's beat Wall Street estimates on their third quarter earnings, and presented a picture of an economy that is heading into the holiday season with real momentum. At the same time, Target reported a decline in profit and projected slower...
ECB Will Do ‘Whatever Is Necessary' to Get Inflation to 2%, Vice President Says
ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos told CNBC the central bank needed to keep inflation expectations anchored. In a report published Wednesday, the ECB said households and businesses were under pressure from high rates, a poor economic outlook and monetary tightening; but government support needed to be "targeted." De Guindos...
Sam Bankman-Fried Wanted to Let Retail Investors Borrow Money to Trade Crypto Derivatives: CFTC Head
Sam Bankman-Fried was lobbying the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to back him on a product for retail traders that was built on leverage. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam told CNBC that Bankman-Fried had been trying to convince regulators for almost a year to let him introduce a derivatives product that would allow trades with borrowed money.
Binance CEO Says Crypto ‘Will Be Fine' and Announces Industry Recovery Fund
The CEO of the largest online exchange for trading cryptocurrency, Binance, said he is establishing a recovery fund to help people in the industry, while saying the sector "will be fine." Changpeng Zhao said cryptocurrency had "shown extreme resilience," suggesting he didn't expect recent turbulence in the industry to cause...
Sam Bankman-Fried Admits FTX Got ‘Overconfident and Careless' Ahead of Collapse
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Wednesday said the cryptocurrency exchange got "overconfident" and "careless" and miscalculated its leverage. "I was on the cover of every magazine, and FTX was the darling of Silicon Valley," he wrote. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said on Wednesday that...
Senate Banking Committee Chair Brown Scrutinizes Banking Fees as Consumers Struggle With Inflation
The Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs addressed how banking fees are affecting consumers in an unstable economy during a Tuesday oversight hearing. Committee Chair Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said workers and small businesses should not have to get hit with "exorbitant bank fees" while struggling with inflation.
Key House Lawmaker Calls Collapse of Crypto Exchange FTX ‘a Dumpster Fire' as Financial Services Committee Investigates
House lawmakers called on U.S. bank regulators Wednesday to step of oversight of the cryptocurrency industry as they investigate the collapse of FTX. Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and ranking Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry announced a bipartisan hearing on the FTX collapse earlier Wednesday morning. Bankman-Fried has since stepped down...
‘Profoundly Disturbing': The PR Firm for the COP27 Climate Summit Has a Long History With Big Oil
Hill and Knowlton Strategies has been sharply criticized for what critics say is a long track record of spreading disinformation on behalf of its Big Oil clients. "There is almost no more inappropriate agency to bring on to lead communications for a climate summit," Duncan Meisel, campaign director at Clean Creatives, told CNBC via telephone.
