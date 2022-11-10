ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Fed's Waller Says He's Open to a Half-Point Rate Hike at December Meeting

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Wednesday he's open to reducing the level of interest rate increases to half a percentage point in December. "But I won't be making a judgement about that until I see more data," he said at a speech in Phoenix, where he also vowed not to be "head-faked" by an encouraging inflation report last week.
NBC Connecticut

Sharp Drop in Mortgage Rates Does Little to Boost Demand

Mortgage application volume rose 2.7% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Thursday saw the sharpest one-day drop in the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage since daily record-keeping began in 2009. On a weekly average, the rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgages...
NBC Connecticut

Jim Cramer Says There's a ‘Real Possibility' the Fed Can Engineer a Soft Landing

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes the Federal Reserve could manage to tamp down inflation without throwing the economy into a recession. "The market hung in there, even in the face of some incredibly negative headlines," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes...
NBC Connecticut

Lowe's Says It's Not Seeing Negative Impact of Inflation as Sales, Profit Top Expectations

Lowe's reported third quarter earnings Wednesday, beating analyst expectations. "We're not seeing the negative impacts of inflation," CEO Marvin Ellison said. Lowe's reported results a day after rival Home Depot's earnings topped expectations. Lowe's said Wednesday that high inflation isn't hurting sales as it reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall...
Cheddar News

Retail Sales, Credit Card Debt & Interest Rates Rise in Tandem

"American consumers keep spending — but not without the help of their credit cards. Retail sales jumped 1.3 percent in October from the month before and 8.3 percent from a year ago, according to the latest federal data, as purchases of automobiles, furniture, and food services ramped up amid rising prices. The data came as retailers such as Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe's beat Wall Street estimates on their third quarter earnings, and presented a picture of an economy that is heading into the holiday season with real momentum. At the same time, Target reported a decline in profit and projected slower...
NBC Connecticut

ECB Will Do ‘Whatever Is Necessary' to Get Inflation to 2%, Vice President Says

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos told CNBC the central bank needed to keep inflation expectations anchored. In a report published Wednesday, the ECB said households and businesses were under pressure from high rates, a poor economic outlook and monetary tightening; but government support needed to be "targeted." De Guindos...
NBC Connecticut

Binance CEO Says Crypto ‘Will Be Fine' and Announces Industry Recovery Fund

The CEO of the largest online exchange for trading cryptocurrency, Binance, said he is establishing a recovery fund to help people in the industry, while saying the sector "will be fine." Changpeng Zhao said cryptocurrency had "shown extreme resilience," suggesting he didn't expect recent turbulence in the industry to cause...
NBC Connecticut

Sam Bankman-Fried Admits FTX Got ‘Overconfident and Careless' Ahead of Collapse

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Wednesday said the cryptocurrency exchange got "overconfident" and "careless" and miscalculated its leverage. "I was on the cover of every magazine, and FTX was the darling of Silicon Valley," he wrote. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said on Wednesday that...
NBC Connecticut

Key House Lawmaker Calls Collapse of Crypto Exchange FTX ‘a Dumpster Fire' as Financial Services Committee Investigates

House lawmakers called on U.S. bank regulators Wednesday to step of oversight of the cryptocurrency industry as they investigate the collapse of FTX. Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and ranking Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry announced a bipartisan hearing on the FTX collapse earlier Wednesday morning. Bankman-Fried has since stepped down...

