KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold trend continues, rain/snow mix possible next week
After a cool day with highs in the 40s and 50s, temperatures fall overnight. Clear skies will allow temperatures to dip back into the 20s for most, with those in northwestern Kansas looking at the upper teens for tomorrow morning. Highs by the afternoon will rebound back into the 40s...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pattern stays cool, eyeing chance for rain/snow mix
Our chilly stint continues this weekend as temperatures stay well below our average for this time of year. Saturday morning lows dropped to the single digits to the northwest, with feels-like temperatures below zero at times. Expect highs to be a few degrees warmer today with a mix of 40s...
WIBW
Saturday night forecast: Staying cold with a chance for snow Monday night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve been stuck in the 30s this afternoon with the cold weather not going anywhere soon. Overnight tonight expect temperatures to dip to around 20 degrees with skies clearing overnight. Winds become southeast Sunday at 10 to 15 mph and will lift our temperatures into the mid 40s. We continue to watch the possibility for light rain showers transitioning to light snow showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. Afterwards we stay about 15º-20º cooler than normal (Average high temperatures is 57º).
How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Storms Likely Today; Much Colder Into The Weekend
Today we will still be warm and breezy especially in the early parts of the day before the cold front moves through. Once the cold front arrives we will see our storm chances increase into the afternoon and tonight. After the front has passed we will be much colder into the weekend and the cold will be sticking around for next week.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 11/11/22
A drastic change has happened today with highs only in the middle 40s today. the cold front that brought showers and storms is quickly racing to out east with a gusty north wind in behind it. Lows tonight are in the low 20s and then possibly teens Saturday night. We stay cold into next week with the chance for rain again Monday.
KSNT
A taste of winter: breaking down the blast of cold air
Topeka (KSNT) – The cold front has arrived. Northeast Kansas is preparing for a blast of winter air as a strong cold front moves through the region. Temperatures over the next 48 hours will feel a lot more like late December and early January so buckle up. Here’s a...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Tracking the next cold blast and quick storm chance
The Kansas wind machine is cranking today! Gusts from 35 to 60 MPH are possible. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories will remain in effect through early evening. This strong southerly flow has also brought about an unseasonable warmth. Enjoy this while it lasts because the next cold front is...
From warm and windy to a winter chill
Our next storm system is approaching and it will bring a big temperature change and another chance for rain.
Why is a forecast for snow so difficult to predict and when will Missourians see the first flakes of the season?
JOPLIN, Mo. – Snow. It’s a four-letter word to some, and to others it’s one of the most admired types of precipitation that our atmosphere provides. When is that first cold season snowfall going to happen in the Four States? I will try to hedge a prediction and say next week. It looks like we […]
MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility
In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen...
agjournalonline.com
Kansas aquifer declines two feet in some areas
For farmers and ranchers in Kansas, drought concerns are always looming, so community conversations about conservation and water use are ongoing and vital. Concerns are ever present about ponds dwindling to muddy puddles, and recently irrigators learned that the Ogallala Aquifer – a main water source for the state – declined last year by an astounding two feet in parts of Kansas.
KSNT
Where are the best places to go trout fishing in Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With trout season officially on in Kansas as of Nov. 1, where are the best places for anglers to start casting lines?. KSNT gathered the following list with help from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to help you find the best places to fish for rainbow trout.
viatravelers.com
16 Things to Do in Kansas & Best Places to Visit
Kansas is a landlocked state in the Midwest, known for its natural beauty, seemingly endless prairies, and rolling hills. While most people automatically think of Dorothy’s famous line from the Wizard of Oz, “We’re not in Kansas anymore, Toto,” Kansas is much more than a movie reference. There are many fun things to do in Kansas, whether traveling with a group, visiting with kids, or taking a couples trip!
Threatened Kansas fish species bounces back
PRATT (KSNT) – A threatened species of fish is getting a second chance in Kansas waterways thanks to the efforts of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks staff. KDWP Fisheries and Ecological Services staff report that the campaign to help re-establish the Plains Minnow in Kansas is off to a promising start. This species […]
fourstateshomepage.com
How to keep your pipes from bursting
KSN/KODE— With the potential freezing temperatures overnight this weekend, Missouri American Water has some tips to avoid water disruption. Freezing pipes can be a major issue, and can lead to pipes bursting, which can be an even bigger mess. Missouri American Water reps suggest leaving a small trickle from the faucet if temperatures are consistently below freezing. You can also open up cabinet doors in the kitchen and bathroom to expose pipes to warmer air in the house. But, most importantly, take the time today to locate your water shut-off valve, before the continuous freezing weather sets in later this season.
There's Something Flat About Kansas
Apparently, Kansas is flatter than pancakes, everyone's favorite breakfast treat. There is a widespread claim that a scientific study proved that Kansas is actually flatter than everyone's favorite breakfast treat-the pancake. Even though it's flatter than a pancake, Kansas actually ranks seventh among flat states.
KWCH.com
Next round of free at-home COVID-19 tests available for households across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), partnering with a public charity of the national Rockefeller Foundation, is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in every Kansas community. Households across the Sunflower State can visit AccessCovidTests.org to place an order...
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
Oklahoma Winter Weather Prediction- Snow & Ice for Thanksgiving 2022
Turkey day is on the way. It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just a short couple of weeks away, this year has flown by. While we're all looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, not to mention eating. However, weather predictions are calling for snow and ice during the Thanksgiving holiday, oh boy!
