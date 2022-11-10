Read full article on original website
Florida Missing After Daughter Is Thrown From Moving CarStill UnsolvedLake City, FL
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 03:50:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-13 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...From the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 02:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Putnam COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Eastern Putnam County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Northern La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 03:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow showers. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts near 6 inches possible over northeast Berrien into western Cass counties. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow showers will gradually diminish in intensity later this morning. This, along with warming pavement temperatures will offer improving conditions by midday. Until then, use cause driving, especially on elevated roads, such as bridges and overpasses.
Freeze Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: District of Columbia FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 28 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and northern Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Charles; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 28 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and northern Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 21:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will slowly increase to 9.3 feet by early next week as observed rainfall from Nicole reaches the basin. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see moderate flooding impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Saturday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Saturday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.3 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.2 Sat 8 am 9.2 9.3 9.3 9.2 9.2
