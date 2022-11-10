ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Foreman (‘The Masked Singer’ Venus Flytrap) unmasked interview: ‘Now I want to go into the recording industry’

Three all new celebrities in disguise took to “The Masked Singer” stage for “Hall of Fame Night” on Wednesday, singing their hearts out to become Group 3’s first King or Queen. Despite his best efforts, Venus Flytrap was eliminated following his smooth performance of “Get Ready” by The Temptations. The carnivorous flower was revealed to be former heavyweight champ and Hall of Fame boxer George Foreman. “It’s the greatest show on earth,” he told host Nick Cannon during his unmasked interview. “It was a lot a fun. I was just saying, now I want to go into the recording industry.” When...
Amy Shark and Budjerah cover two Christmas classics

Amy Shark and Budjerah have released two Christmas singles, and yes, we know it’s only November. The Australian pair have joined the likes of Lizzo and Stormzy in making festive songs for Amazon Music. For her turn, Shark has taken on ‘Christmas Lights’ by Coldplay, one of the only...
Watch Dune Rats and some special guests cover The Angels

It was Brisbane rockers Dune Rats turn to take on triple j’s Like A Version this week, and they boldly covered an Aussie rock classic. Despite being around for a decade, this was remarkably the band’s first Like A Version, and they seemed eager to make up for lost time.
Rod Stewart is touring Australia with some very special guests

Sir Rod Stewart is heading to Australia for a huge tour next year, and he’s bringing along some very special guests. The multigenerational rockstar will perform a series of headline shows, beginning in Perth on March 11th and concluding at Centennial Vineyards in Bowral on April 2nd (see full dates below). While Down Under, he’ll also perform three A Day on the Green shows.

