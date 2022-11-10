Three all new celebrities in disguise took to “The Masked Singer” stage for “Hall of Fame Night” on Wednesday, singing their hearts out to become Group 3’s first King or Queen. Despite his best efforts, Venus Flytrap was eliminated following his smooth performance of “Get Ready” by The Temptations. The carnivorous flower was revealed to be former heavyweight champ and Hall of Fame boxer George Foreman. “It’s the greatest show on earth,” he told host Nick Cannon during his unmasked interview. “It was a lot a fun. I was just saying, now I want to go into the recording industry.” When...

3 DAYS AGO