Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
‘Creator Showcase’ put small businesses on front burner Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg salon hosted its inaugural ‘Creator Showcase’ Saturday, ready to show off its best work. Small business owners from Jackson to Mobile, Ala., got the opportunity to put their best foot forward and show what they can offer to their respective communities. Items...
WDAM-TV
Columbia state champion track & field hurdler Katie Gates signs scholarship
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Katie Gates came to Columbia from California in the 8th grade. She didn’t know a soul in Marion County but quickly found her track & field family with the Wildcats. Gates is a three-time state champion in the 100 meter hurdles and on Friday cemented...
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro Youth Roundtable focuses on family loss, careers
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro City Auditorium hosted an anti-violence event just for young people Saturday. A first-ever youth roundtable gave young students a chance to interact with a panel of community leaders. Speakers talked about how to deal with the loss of a loved one and career choices...
WDAM-TV
Laurel circuit judge named chair of prestigious, statewide conference
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four Mississippi judges with ties to the Pine Belt were named to leadership positions within state-wide judges’ groups. Circuit Judge Dal Williamson of Laurel was elected chair of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges. Williamson has served as Jones County Circuit Judge since January...
WDAM-TV
Columbia saluted its veterans Friday
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Across the state Friday, cities celebrated the contributions of its veterans, and it was much the same in Marion County. The City of Columbia hosted its annual Veterans Day program with representatives from each military branch in attendance. The event included musical performances, guest speakers and...
WDAM-TV
City of Purvis hosts 3rd annual ‘Street Festival’
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - After being cancelled in 2021, “The Street Festival” returned to Purvis Saturday. Booths, vendors and food trucks filled in along Main Street, offering visitors a variety of fun. Along with the vendors, the festival included a car-and-bike show, live music and special appearances from...
WDAM-TV
Veterans Day events happening in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday is Veterans Day, and to celebrate, a couple of events will be hosted in the Pine Belt, honoring all who served. In Petal, a Veterans Recognition Breakfast and Ceremony will be hosted by the Petal High School JROTC from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m. in the PHS cafeteria and gym. All military service members, retired and active, National Guard and Reserve, along with their guests are invited to attend.
WDAM-TV
Jefferson Davis Co. JROTC gives back to state veterans in Collins
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Fruits and flowers were small tokens of appreciation the Jefferson Davis County High School JROTC used to show gratitude for those who once served our land. “Coming and visiting is just showing our appreciation to the veterans, especially since we’re in JROTC and many of...
WDAM-TV
Ground penetrating radar presentation sinks in with JC students
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A new technology was shown to horticulture and forestry students Thursday at Jones College. The technology can peer down to tree roots and map them out, allowing the user to create data about the tree. Fulgham Tree Preservation President David Fulgham said his company particularly wanted...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg honors veterans with annual Veterans Day events
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Past and present recipients of the Hattiesburg Veteran of the Year award were honored Friday during the Hub City’s 40th annual Veterans Day Service. City officials read aloud the names of all 28 former Veterans of the Year at Hattiesburg Veterans Park. Many of those...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Veterans Day program Friday focused on remembering those still here
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel held it’s annual Veterans Day program today to honor all veterans. This years’ speaker, Luke Johnson, focused on not only remembering heroes, but speaking to them now while they’re still here. “There’s living heroes, and so (Friday)...
WDAM-TV
13th ‘Stop the Violence Walk’ held in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of Wayne County residents took to the streets Saturday to demand an end to gun violence. They were there to participate in the annual “Stop the Violence Walk.”. It began at the Wayne County Courthouse and ended a few blocks away at Southside Park.
WDAM-TV
Fat Boy’s Pizza offering a free slice to veterans on Veterans Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fat Boy’s Pizza wants to say thank you on Veterans Day with a free slice of pizza. All locations, including the newly opened location in Hattiesburg, will be offering a free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza to military veterans of the United States Armed Forces on Friday, November 11.
WDAM-TV
USM comes up short at Coastal, drops to .500 after 26-23 road loss
CONWAY, S.C. (WDAM) - The University of Southern MIssissippi twice held leads in the second half of its Sun Belt Conference football game Saturday night at Coast Carolina University. But after the third of Briggs Bourgeois’ three field goals staked USM to a three-point lead in the fourth quarter, the...
WDAM-TV
Gametime! - Week 12
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty Pine Belt area teams entered Friday night with hopes of making a run to the state championships at “The Rock.” Just nine remain standing. Here’s a look at all the high school football playoff scores from week 12:. Oak Grove (28) Biloxi...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg ‘Holiday Open House’ to be held this weekend
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Holiday season is here and the Hub City is gearing up for its shoppers. Stores in downtown Hattiesburg will be participating in the Holiday Open House event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering specials promotions, discounts and entertainment for the day. Photos with Santa Claus...
WDAM-TV
Grace’s Home Of Heroes begins annual food drive for veterans
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Grace’s Home of Heroes is a non-profit organization that strives top help local veterans and their families. For the months of November and December, it is teaming up with local businesses and organizations such as Petro Nissan, Twin Forks Rising, Habitat for Humanity, The African American Military History Museum and more to collect and donate food to Camp Shelby’s food pantry.
WDAM-TV
USM storms back to tie Coastal Carolina, 17-17, at halftime
CONWAY, S.C. (WDAM) - After falling behind by 17 points at Coast Carolina University Saturday, the University of Southern Mississippi rallied to tie the Chanticleers. A 1-yard touchdown run by Kenyon Clay and a 15-yard touchdown pass from Trey Lowe III to Tiaquelin Mims sparked a 17-point by the Golden Eagles to even the game at halftime.
WDAM-TV
Collins restaurant suffers damage Saturday
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire in downtown Collins left a locally owned business damaged Saturday. The Collins Fire Department responded to a fire at Annie B’s Family Style Restaurant at around 10 a.m. Saturday. Fire Chief John Pope said smoke was billowing from the building when firefighters arrived...
WDAM-TV
Perry County 1st responders honored on Veterans Day
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Six members of the Perry County Sheriff’s Office exchanged their military tanks for patrol trucks. These members of PCSO went from defending the country to defending the county, switching to first responders after being in the military. “It’s all about service, service to the...
Comments / 0