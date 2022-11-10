ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guinness World Records Production Arm GWR Studios Strikes Content Deal With Short-Form Film Streamer WeShort

By Jesse Whittock
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: GWR Studios , the new production arm of Guinness World Records , GWR Studios, has entered into a content partnership with WeShort , an on-demand service for premium short-form films.

The development agreement will see GWR Studios work with WeShort to create new original short-form series to stream on the platform in 2023.

Furthermore, WeShort will become the premiere home of ten-part short-form series Guinness World Records , which features heart-warming stories behind the record attempts of amazing people around the world. WeShort bought the non-exclusive rights at Mipcom Cannes last month, where GWR Studios debuted with a slate of three titles.

WeShort launched in 2021 and is now available in over 100 countries worldwide, offering content including Oscar- and Sundance-winning short forms.

The deal marks a first content development partnership for GWR Studios, which Guinness World Records launched last month under GWR VP of Television and Digital Karen Gilchrist and Kathryn Hubbard, who is Head of Content Licensing. “This partnership is a brilliant opportunity to showcase the achievements of our record holders, brought to audiences through the talent and passion of our dedicated filmmakers,” said.

Alessandro Loprieno, founder and CEO of WeShort said: “We have a discerning audience who want to be enthralled, entertained and inspired by amazing stories told with cinematic quality. GWR Studios are masters at presenting humanity at its most incredible and we look forward to celebrating this with our collaboration.”

Deadline

Imax CEO Says “Debate Is Over” On Studios Skipping Theatrical Release

Imax CEO Richard Gelfond is opening up about how important the theatrical window is and how he thinks some streaming services are realizing it now. “The debate is over,” Gelfond said in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live. “The argument that you can skip a theatrical window and make up for it on streaming just isn’t true. The theatrical window is more essential than ever to get the streaming revenue.” Gelfond’s comments come as Disney’s earnings fell short despite a surge in Disney+ subscribers. The Imax CEO referenced the success of Top Gun: Maverick over the summer breaking records and becoming Paramount’s...
Deadline

Studio Ghibli-Lucasfilm Project Confirmed As Baby Yoda Short ‘Zen – Grogu And Dust Bunnies’ – Update

UPDATED, 4:15 p.m.: Studio Ghibli set the internet abuzz on Thursday when it hinted at a collaboration with Lucasfilm. And now, Disney+ has given the project a name — that being Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies. Zen is an original, animated short directed for the streaming service by Katsuya Kondo, which will be released this Saturday, November 12, as both Disney+ and its acclaimed Star Wars series The Mandalorian celebrate their third anniversary. The film’s protagonist is Grogu, the breakout Mandalorian character known to many as Baby Yoda. The hand-drawn piece will feature music by the show’s Oscar- and Emmy-winning composer,...
Deadline

Ari Emanuel Says Endeavor Sitting Pretty In Era Of AVOD, Surging Sports Rights, Podcast Deals & Live Events; Sees No Hit From Shift In Content Spend

UPDATED with comments from post-earnings conference call: Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said today that if there is a dip in content spending underway, his company “isn’t feeling it.” Responding to the question he gets from Wall Street every quarter now, he ticked off all the high-end deals Endeavor’s made across the entertainment spectrum. “Endeavor is a proxy for content growth and a barometer for overall content, he said — from renewing House of the Dragon co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal’s overall deal with HBO, to a podcast by sportscaster Stephen A. Smith (Known Mercy With Stephen A. Smith) to Keanu Reeves...
Deadline

‘Christmas In Paradise’: Grindstone Entertainment Group Takes World Rights On The Romantic Comedy From MSR Media International

EXCLUSIVE: Grindstone Entertainment Group, a Lionsgate company, has picked up world distribution rights to the romantic comedy Christmas in Paradise from MSR Media International. Lionsgate will release the film in North America on November 15. Written and directed by Philippe Martinez (A Week in Paradise), Christmas in Paradise stars Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), Elizabeth Hurley (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery), Nathalie Cox (Clash of The Titans), and Billy Ray Cyrus (Mulholland Drive) who also performs an island-themed rendition of his song Achy Breaky Heart in the film. The plot follows three quirky sisters who chase their estranged dad (Grammer) down at his...
Deadline

‘The Crown’ Ratings: Netflix Royal Drama Scores 1.1M UK Television Viewers On First Day

Netflix drama The Crown took 1.1M viewers in the UK on its fifth season’s launch day this week. That is miles behind the 7.9M ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! but the accumulative nature of streamer viewing means the number is relatively meaningless. According to BARB data from Overnights.tv, The Crown season 5’s first episode took over a million on Wednesday when it launched at 8am, with episode two taking 666,000 and episode three falling to about 300,000. By the final episode of the Left Bank Pictures show, Overnights.tv recorded just 100 viewers, but this again needs context: it...
Deadline

Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66

Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
Deadline

Roger Sexton Dies: ‘Survivor: The Amazon’ Contestant Was 76

Roger Sexton, a contestant from the CBS reality show Survivor: The Amazon, died Oct. 26 at age 76 from Lewy Body Dementia, his family has confirmed. He passed at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Walla Walla, Wash. A retired Marine and Vietnam War veteran, Sexton was part of Season 6 of the series. Sexton quickly became the alpha on his team of men, known as the Tambaqui tribe. He was credited with leading the construction of a shelter for the group. It was not a quiet stay for Sexton, whose abrupt manner tuned off some of...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Deadline

Gallagher Dies: Watermelon-Smashing Comic Was 76

Gallagher, the prop comic famous for smashing watermelons onstage and drenching up-close crowd members, died today of organ failure at his Palm Springs home, a family member told NBC News. He was 76. Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr. had been in ill health and suffered multiple heart attacks, his son-in-law told the outlet. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story How Composer Michael Abels And Jordan Peele Decided What A Bad Miracle Sounded Like For 'Nope' – Sound & Screen Related Story 'Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio' Composer Alexandre Desplat On Working With Director: "If I See That He Is Crying, I Have It...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Deadline

Dave Chappelle Says “I Hope They Don’t Take Anything Away From Me” After Opening ‘SNL’ With Risqué Jewish Jokes

Dave Chappelle certainly didn’t pull any punches, as usual, with his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. The comedian opened his nearly 15 minute set by addressing Kanye West’s recent antisemitism. Related Story 'SNL’: Dave Chappelle Celebrates ‘House Of The Dragon’ Diversity With Season 2 Sneak-Peek Spoof Featuring ‘Chappelle’s Show' Regulars Related Story Keke Palmer To Host 'SNL' In December Related Story 'Saturday Night Live' Cold Open Spoofs 'Fox & Friends' Attempt To Move On From Donald Trump After Midterm Losses “I renounce anti-semitism in all its forms – that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time,” he started. “I’ve been doing this 35 years. Two words...
MISSOURI STATE
BGR.com

Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows

One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
Deadline

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Claims Kyrie Irving Is Not Anti-Semitic After Sit-Down With Troubled Star

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is not saying troubled Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is anti-semitic. In an interview Thursday with the New York Times, Silver talked briefly about his meeting with Irving this week at the NBA’s office in Manhattan. The meeting followed a series of events where Irving promoted a film that contained anti-semitic tropes, then refused to apologize for that in a meaningful way. Irving is now suspended and has to meet six steps of contrition before he can be reinstated. “We had a direct and candid conversation,” Silver said.“He’s someone I’ve known for a decade, and I’ve never...
MANHATTAN, NY
Deadline

‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ To Launch Internationally On Prime Video

John Wick prequel series The Continental, which is slated for 2023 debut, will be housed internationally on Prime Video in all territories Amazon’s streaming service is available except Israel and the Middle East. In the U.S., The Continental, produced by Lionsgate Television, will launch on Peacock after it moved from Starz to the NBCU streamer earlier this year. As Deadline reported, the three-part action event series is more of a natural fit for Peacock, which also acquired the rights to the John Wick movies. The Continental explores the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the John Wick Universe which serves as a refuge...
Deadline

Amazon, Barnes & Noble Urged In Open Letter Signed By Celebrities To Pull Controversial Film And Book Promoted By Kyrie Irving

Mila Kunis, Debra Messing and other entertainment industry figures are among those who have sent an open letter to Amazon and Barnes & Noble, asking that the controversial book and documentary Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America be removed from their platforms. The nonprofit organization Creative Community for Peace was behind the letter, claiming both Amazon and B&N allegedly “refused to remove the title and continue to profit from its bigotry.” Kunis, Messing, Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik and songwriter Diane Warren were among 200 signatories to the letter. It was addressed to “Jeff Bezos, James Daunt, and the leaders at Amazon and...
ComicBook

Netflix Series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Doubles Viewership in Top 10

Premiering just before Halloween on Netflix, hit new fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has continued to grow its audience on the streaming service, nearly tripling its numbers from week 1 to week 2. According to Netflix's latest batch of viewership data, Bastard Son went from being watched just over 13.8 million hours in its first three days of release to over 30.89 million hours in its first full week. The show premiered as the #7 TV series on the entire service and even held that spot week over week amid a ton of new shows that debuted on Netflix.
Variety

Casey Anthony Shares Her Side of the Story in Trailer for Peacock Docuseries

Peacock has announced “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies,” a limited docuseries featuring interviews with Anthony about the investigation, trial and media spectacle regarding accusations that she murdered her daughter, Caylee Anthony. “Why talk to me now when you’re not getting creative control?” an interviewer asks Anthony in the trailer. The brief footage concludes with the intertitle, “Casey Anthony Speaks.” “Where the Truth Lies” will debut on Peacock on Nov. 29. The three-part limited series, helmed by director and showrunner Alexandra Dean, features material from Casey’s own archive and behind-the-scenes footage. “Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been...
Deadline

Fred Hickman Dies: Sports Anchor For CNN, Yes Network & ESPN Was 66

Fred Hickman, one of CNN’s original on-air personalities as co-host of the network’s Sports Tonight, has died a Kissimmee, Florida, hospital following a battle with cancer. He was 66. His death was confirmed by CNN, which did not provide details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Midterms 2022 Attract Over 25M Viewers, Double-Digit Drop From 2018; Control Of Congress Still Unknown — Update Related Story Alice Davis Dies: Costume Designer for Disneyland's 'It's A Small World' & 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Rides Was 93 “Hard to explain the magic of Fred Hickman and Nick Charles on CNN’s Sports Tonight in the...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Deadline

‘SNL’: Dave Chappelle Celebrates ‘House Of The Dragon’ Diversity With Season 2 Sneak-Peek Spoof Featuring ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Regulars

Back from a commercial break, Dave Chappelle returned to the Saturday Night Live stage to address the audience and asked if they were watching House of the Dragon before introducing a spoof sneak peek of the HBO series – with some help from some of his Chappelle’s Show characters. “I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan, I love the new show,” he said. “And I gotta tell you, I love that they are including Black characters but, to be honest, the Black characters — they take me out a little bit with the old time accents, it’s a little...
Deadline

