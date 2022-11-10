Read full article on original website
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Rough night for area teams on Saturday night of state playoffs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second night of the state playoffs proved a forgettable one for area teams. Baldwin was the lone area north Florida team to win its opening round game on Saturday night, beating Palatka 29-12 in the Region 2-2S quarterfinal. The Indians (9-2) led from open to close and sent the Panthers’ promising season to a screeching half. Palatka (7-4) started 7-0 but lost its last four games. Baldwin will host Baker County (8-3) in the regional semifinals.
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Jackson, Brunswick stunned in first round of playoffs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The opening night of the state playoffs in the area are done and what a night it was. Two of the area’s top-seeded teams, Jackson in Region 1-2M and Brunswick in Georgia’s Class 6A, were stunned in their opening round games on Friday night.
News4Jax.com
Game of the Week: Defense lifts Baker County to playoff win over Yulee
MACCLENNY, Fla. – Baker County’s offense entered the playoffs on a tear, but with the defense the Wildcats flashed Friday night, high-point games won’t always be a necessity. Baker County’s defense outscored its offense and Yulee’s offense as well in the News4JAX Game of the Week. Seth...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Glance at opening round matchups in the Metro division
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football playoffs begin on Friday night, with games on Saturday and Monday night, too, due to Hurricane Nicole. A glance at the matchups in the Metro division. Breakdowns for the Suburban and Rural divisions are here. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
Jacksonville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
News4Jax.com
Pro surfers drop in on Jacksonville Beach in wake of Nicole for Super Girl competition
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Super Girl Surf Pro competition at Jacksonville Beach went strong Saturday, despite some wondering if Hurricane Nicole would affect the contest schedule. But the competitors said the recent storm made the surf that much more exciting. “It’s so smooth, you almost feel like a...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Church of Eleven22 – Orange Park
The project: Renovation of existing church for new tenant. Architect: Steve Siebert Architecture; Delray Beach. Additional vendors: Cowan Electrical Enterprises, Jacksonville; Savage Brothers Inc., Jacksonville; Sweeney Plumbing, Jacksonville. Contractor: Marand Builders, Jacksonville.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Fair reopens Friday after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will reopen at 3 p.m. Friday after Tropical Storm Nicole forced the fair to close for two days this week. The fair was closed Wednesday and Thursday and is delaying its opening Friday afternoon. The fair still plans to reopen at...
gotodestinations.com
8 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Jacksonville Florida – (With Photos)
Jacksonville is one of the most populous cities in Florida. They are famous for their one-of-a-kind attractions, both on land and in the water.Guests are treated to numerous activities while on vacation or a quick break. While enjoying a casual stroll through the city, tourists are encouraged to savor some...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville woman loses ‘home on the water’ after boat catches fire during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX caught up with the owner of a boat that caught on fire Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole moved through Jacksonville. Brenda Jones lost her sailboat Euphoria, which was also what she called her “home on the water.”. “Euphoria means a feeling of utter bliss...
Photo Galleries: Nicole aftermath in Florida
Jacksonville, Fl — Nicole was the second latest hurricane to hit the continental United States. And it is the latest hurricane landfall ever on the east coast of Florida. 2022 is tied with 2001 for the most Atlantic hurricane formations in November. The storm washed away homes, chewed up...
Body found in Northside park
Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his 20′s was found dead Friday morning at May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the park around 8 a.m. Investigators said the man had been shot. It’s not clear when the man was...
The most dangerous highway in America runs through Jacksonville area, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The most dangerous highway in America runs through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, according to a recent report. According to a report from The Zebra, Interstate 95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. I-95 spans approximately 130...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Essential information for Jacksonville, Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to pass over the State of Florida, City Leaders continue to collaborate with local and state agencies to monitor for any potential impacts. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Here is information provided by the City of Jacksonville:. UPDATES:. Duval...
Floating dumpster spotted by multiple people on the St. Johns River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — ***Editor's Note: The storm has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression as of Thursday at 10 p.m. A missing dumpster may have been located after a saga spanning several hours in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon during Tropical Storm Nicole. Singleton's Seafood Shack initially posted that the dumpster...
Hurricane Nicole: Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Warning issued for eastern Clay County
Hurricane Nicole set to make landfall in Florida.Image via National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Clay County on Wednesday night. Rain chances are 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Wind gusts could reach as high as 34 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Longtime local businessman brings Kitchen Solvers to area
Kitchen Solvers, one of the oldest and most respected kitchen and bath restyling and remodeling franchises in America, is entering the Jacksonville market for the first time. Longtime businessman and owner Jon Cummins is launching the franchise this month with a focus on the highest quality kitchen and bath makeovers. Kitchen Solvers of Jacksonville is the company’s 58th location nationwide and the 15th location in Kitchen Solvers’ most active market, Florida. Kitchen Solvers will serve the greater Jacksonville metro area, including the Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville beaches along with Ponte Vedra and Palm Valley.
TIMELINE: Tropical Storm Nicole updates from Nov. 8
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. CLICK HERE FOR WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 LIVE UPDATES. Here are the latest updates on Nicole from Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh:. No direct Nicole impacts through tonight into midday Wed. Direct...
News4Jax.com
Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida
From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
T.K. Waters wins race for Jacksonville Sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It appears Republican T.K. Waters will become Jacksonville's next top cop. With 143/186 precincts reporting as of 7:45 p.m., Waters will finish former Sheriff Mike Williams's term after he announced his retirement in June. Waters quickly took the lead against Democrat Lakesha Burton and stayed there.
