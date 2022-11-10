Read full article on original website
Iran is using every effort to crush protesters intent on a revolution — except hearing them out
Iran has entered the second month of upheaval with an average of one child murder a day by the Basij, part of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), amid the crackdown against the “woman, life, freedom” movement. The protests began in September 2022 after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code for women. My own final Handmaid’s Tale-esque experiences with the morality police was as a teenager who got serious warnings in an all-girl school against wearing nail polish or colourful socks outside of neutral school uniform colours. This...
Tapped to head new hard-right government, Netanyahu pledges Israeli unity
JERUSALEM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received an official mandate on Sunday to form a new government and pledged that he would seek national consensus after an election in which Jewish far-rightists surged, drawing concern at home and abroad.
Southeast Asian leaders: region no proxy for any powers
Indonesia's president is vowing not to let Southeast Asia become the front lines of a new Cold War amid increasing tensions between the United States and China
Home Office was told Rwanda policy was making asylum seekers feel suicidal
Accommodation providers told officials of increase in people threatening to harm themselves, minutes of meeting show
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
Taliban ban Afghan women from gyms and public baths
Gyms and public baths are now also off limits to Afghan women, the Taliban confirmed Sunday, days after banning them from parks and funfairs. "Gyms are closed for women because their trainers were male and some of them were combined gyms," Mohammad Akif Sadeq Mohajir, spokesman for the Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Promotion of Virtue, told AFP. He said "hammams" -- traditional public bathing houses that have always been segregated by sex -- were now also off limits.
Georgia candidate makes history as first known Muslim and Palestinian woman elected to state House
Ruwa Romman remembers the sadness she felt as an 8-year-old girl sitting in the back of a school bus watching classmates point to her house and erupt in vicious laughter.
US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been chosen for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. The class of 32 scholars for 2023 was "elected entirely virtually, with both candidates...
