Iran is using every effort to crush protesters intent on a revolution — except hearing them out

Iran has entered the second month of upheaval with an average of one child murder a day by the Basij, part of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), amid the crackdown against the “woman, life, freedom” movement. The protests began in September 2022 after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code for women. My own final Handmaid’s Tale-esque experiences with the morality police was as a teenager who got serious warnings in an all-girl school against wearing nail polish or colourful socks outside of neutral school uniform colours. This...
Taliban ban Afghan women from gyms and public baths

Gyms and public baths are now also off limits to Afghan women, the Taliban confirmed Sunday, days after banning them from parks and funfairs. "Gyms are closed for women because their trainers were male and some of them were combined gyms," Mohammad Akif Sadeq Mohajir, spokesman for the Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Promotion of Virtue, told AFP. He said "hammams" -- traditional public bathing houses that have always been segregated by sex -- were now also off limits.
US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been chosen for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. The class of 32 scholars for 2023 was "elected entirely virtually, with both candidates...
