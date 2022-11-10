ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

dsp.delaware.gov

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Weapon Arrest

Delaware State Police have arrested Rashawn Horne, 35, of Chester, PA following a traffic stop that occurred on Wednesday morning. On November 9, 2022, at approximately 10:22 a.m., a trooper on patrol on Interstate-495 in the area of Edgemoor Road observed a black Chevrolet Impala traveling southbound over the posted speed limit. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with the operator identified as Rashawn Horne. A computer inquiry revealed Horne had a suspended license. Subsequently, a search of his vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded Smith & Wesson .45 caliber handgun and approximately 8.67 grams of marijuana.
CHESTER, PA
centraljersey.com

East Windsor police blotter

A 39-year-old Freehold man was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault for allegedly assaulting two people while they were sitting in a car on Woodmill Drive at 6:35 p.m. Nov. 8. Police responded to a call for a report of a suspicious incident and determined that the victims had allegedly been assaulted by the man, who was an acquaintance. He was processed and released.
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with defiant trespassing in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 25-year-old man was arrested last month after police said he trespassed at business in Flemington Borough. On October 19, an officer responded to a business in the borough for multiple 911 hang-ups, police said. The officer located Alexis D. Brooks inside the...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Princeton police blotter

A blue sapphire and diamond broach and a pink gold Rolex watch were reported stolen from a wooden filing chest stored in a bedroom closet at a Constitution Hill West home. The theft, which was reported Nov. 6, occurred between Oct. 1 and Nov. 5. A 57-year-old Trenton woman was...
PRINCETON, NJ
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling heroin/fentanyl in Monroe County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man has been sentenced on charges of intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Keith Parson, 50, of Stroudsburg, distributed street-level quantities of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl, including from his residence, from November 2020-2021. Police say a search […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Woman accused of providing false name during traffic stop in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A woman is accused of providing cops with a false name after she was stopped by police in Flemington Borough. On October 11, an officer stopped a vehicle for various traffic violations. Upon requesting the driver credentials, Annette Kuilan advised she didn’t have them with her and provided a false name to law enforcement, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police

CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Two Injured In Howell Crash

HOWELL – Two people were hospitalized after a collision on Southard Avenue, according to authorities. Police reported that the crash took place at around 8 p.m. on November 10 on Southern Avenue. The crash involved a Ford F150 pick-up driven by a 64-year-old Jackson man and a Ford Focus...
HOWELL, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County man charged with DUI following crash

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol following a crash last month in Flemington Borough. On October 11, police responded to the area of Park Avenue and Bonnell Street for a report of a motor vehicle...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

4 arrested after four-week long drug investigation in Warren County

BELVIDERE, NJ (Warren County) – A four-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of methamphetamine in Belvidere has led to the arrest of four New Jersey residents, Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, the New Jersey State Police Strategic Investigations...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

South Whitehall Police looking for driver of SUV that hit bicyclist

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a bicyclist on Wednesday afternoon. The black SUV fled after hitting the bicyclist while traveling north in the area of Blue Barn Road and Saddlebred Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a social media post from township police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Police: Hunterdon County man exposed himself to trick-or-treaters

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 23-year-old Flemington man allegedly exposed himself to trick-or-treaters on Halloween, according to police. Arnaldo Ruano-Polanco reportedly exposed himself to trick-or-treaters while they were walking by his residence, police said. Ruano-Polanco was arrested and charged with lewdness, police said. Ruano-Polanco was later transported...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

