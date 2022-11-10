Delaware State Police have arrested Rashawn Horne, 35, of Chester, PA following a traffic stop that occurred on Wednesday morning. On November 9, 2022, at approximately 10:22 a.m., a trooper on patrol on Interstate-495 in the area of Edgemoor Road observed a black Chevrolet Impala traveling southbound over the posted speed limit. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with the operator identified as Rashawn Horne. A computer inquiry revealed Horne had a suspended license. Subsequently, a search of his vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded Smith & Wesson .45 caliber handgun and approximately 8.67 grams of marijuana.

CHESTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO