wrnjradio.com
Woman arrested for DWI after crash also kicks police equipment, damages wall in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County woman who was arrested for driving while intoxicated following a crash in Flemington Borough also damaged police equipment and a wall, according to police. The crash happened on Sunday, October 30 in the area of South Main Street, police said.
dsp.delaware.gov
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Weapon Arrest
Delaware State Police have arrested Rashawn Horne, 35, of Chester, PA following a traffic stop that occurred on Wednesday morning. On November 9, 2022, at approximately 10:22 a.m., a trooper on patrol on Interstate-495 in the area of Edgemoor Road observed a black Chevrolet Impala traveling southbound over the posted speed limit. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with the operator identified as Rashawn Horne. A computer inquiry revealed Horne had a suspended license. Subsequently, a search of his vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded Smith & Wesson .45 caliber handgun and approximately 8.67 grams of marijuana.
East Windsor police blotter
A 39-year-old Freehold man was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault for allegedly assaulting two people while they were sitting in a car on Woodmill Drive at 6:35 p.m. Nov. 8. Police responded to a call for a report of a suspicious incident and determined that the victims had allegedly been assaulted by the man, who was an acquaintance. He was processed and released.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with defiant trespassing in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 25-year-old man was arrested last month after police said he trespassed at business in Flemington Borough. On October 19, an officer responded to a business in the borough for multiple 911 hang-ups, police said. The officer located Alexis D. Brooks inside the...
fox29.com
Gun store burglary: 5 suspects, car caught on video after pistols, rifles stolen in Bucks County
CHALFONT, Pa. - Video captures the moment five suspects broke into a gun store in Bucks County early Saturday morning. Multiple rifles and pistols were stolen from that gun store, Target World, on Butler Avenue, in Chalfont, around 4:15 a.m. Police released surveillance footage which appears to show five masked...
Driver, 64, Airlifted After 3-Car Chain-Reaction Crash In Hunterdon County
A 64-year-old driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a three-car chain-reaction crash in Hunterdon County Thursday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred in the left lane of Route 31 north just prior to West Main Street (CR 513) in Clinton Township around 6 p.m., Police Administrative Division Commander, Lt. Harry P. Bugal Jr. said in a release.
Princeton police blotter
A blue sapphire and diamond broach and a pink gold Rolex watch were reported stolen from a wooden filing chest stored in a bedroom closet at a Constitution Hill West home. The theft, which was reported Nov. 6, occurred between Oct. 1 and Nov. 5. A 57-year-old Trenton woman was...
Man sentenced for selling heroin/fentanyl in Monroe County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man has been sentenced on charges of intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Keith Parson, 50, of Stroudsburg, distributed street-level quantities of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl, including from his residence, from November 2020-2021. Police say a search […]
wrnjradio.com
Woman accused of providing false name during traffic stop in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A woman is accused of providing cops with a false name after she was stopped by police in Flemington Borough. On October 11, an officer stopped a vehicle for various traffic violations. Upon requesting the driver credentials, Annette Kuilan advised she didn’t have them with her and provided a false name to law enforcement, police said.
Monmouth County, NJ sobriety checkpoint set up for this weekend
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP— Heads up if you plan to travel through Monmouth County tomorrow night. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 until 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 in an effort to combat drunk driving in the state.
Judge drops indictment of N.J. police chief accused of providing funeral escorts
A Superior Court judge has dismissed the criminal case against Robert Kugler, the suspended Saddle Brook police chief who ran for Bergen County Sheriff in 2021 and was accused of providing police escorts to his own funeral home. Judge Marilyn C. Clark found that Kugler didn’t violate the intent of...
Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police
CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
Two Injured In Howell Crash
HOWELL – Two people were hospitalized after a collision on Southard Avenue, according to authorities. Police reported that the crash took place at around 8 p.m. on November 10 on Southern Avenue. The crash involved a Ford F150 pick-up driven by a 64-year-old Jackson man and a Ford Focus...
wrnjradio.com
No headlights, disregarding stop sign leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An officer’s observation of a vehicle allegedly being driven without its headlights and disregarding a stop sign in Denville Township Tuesday led to the driver being charged with driving while intoxicated. On November 8, an officer stopped a vehicle on Savage Road...
Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Detours In Morris County: DEVELOPING
A crash with serious injuries was causing several detours in Morris County on Saturday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred on Route 24 between Cliffwood Road and Fox Chase Road in Chester, police said on Facebook. Initial and unconfirmed reports requested Atlantic Air 3 medical helicopter to the scene around...
Camden County man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash on Black Horse Pike
Police have made an arrest in the deadly hit-and-crash that claimed the life of a 58-year-old woman earlier this week in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County man charged with DUI following crash
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol following a crash last month in Flemington Borough. On October 11, police responded to the area of Park Avenue and Bonnell Street for a report of a motor vehicle...
wrnjradio.com
4 arrested after four-week long drug investigation in Warren County
BELVIDERE, NJ (Warren County) – A four-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of methamphetamine in Belvidere has led to the arrest of four New Jersey residents, Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, the New Jersey State Police Strategic Investigations...
WFMZ-TV Online
South Whitehall Police looking for driver of SUV that hit bicyclist
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a bicyclist on Wednesday afternoon. The black SUV fled after hitting the bicyclist while traveling north in the area of Blue Barn Road and Saddlebred Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a social media post from township police.
wrnjradio.com
Police: Hunterdon County man exposed himself to trick-or-treaters
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 23-year-old Flemington man allegedly exposed himself to trick-or-treaters on Halloween, according to police. Arnaldo Ruano-Polanco reportedly exposed himself to trick-or-treaters while they were walking by his residence, police said. Ruano-Polanco was arrested and charged with lewdness, police said. Ruano-Polanco was later transported...
