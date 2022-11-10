Read full article on original website
Related
Southeast Asian leaders: region no proxy for any powers
Indonesia's president is vowing not to let Southeast Asia become the front lines of a new Cold War amid increasing tensions between the United States and China
At COP27 climate talks, slow progress stokes worry over final deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 12 (Reuters) - One week into this year's U.N. climate summit in Egypt, frustrations were starting to flare as negotiators worried about resolving myriad details in time for a deal by the summit's scheduled close on Friday.
Comments / 0