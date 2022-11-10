ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Sets Up Marvel’s Phase Five

The following post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After seven films and eight television shows, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is complete. It ended with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which spins out of the events of the first Black Panther and a couple dozen other Marvel movies and series. It will inevitably lead to many more films and shows, some of which have already been announced, some of which we don’t even know about yet.
Does ‘Wakanda Forever’ Have Post-Credits Scenes?

This post does NOT contain spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We’re not talking at all about what may or may not be in the movie’s post-credits scenes. We’re purely informing you whether there are any in the first place. So you’re good. Black Panther: Wakanda...
Chris Rock Will Be the First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix

It’s been quite a 2022 for Chris Rock, and not always in a good way. You might have heard about this incident at the Academy Awards this year, it was sort of discussed a little bit. Will Smith slapped Rock in the face, on stage, in the middle of the ceremony, after Rock made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense.
Disney Announces Launch of Disney+ With Ads

In almost exactly one month, Disney will make major changes to its streaming service, Disney+. For the first time, customers will get to choose to pay less (or technically the same as they’re paying now) for a version of the service with commercials, or pay a few bucks extra for what they get now: Namely movies and shows without commercial interruption.
