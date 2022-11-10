Read full article on original website
WSFA
Concerns about youth exposure to drugs rise following Selma student’s death
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Concerns about fentanyl are rising after a Selma High School student died and four others were rushed to the hospital. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said the situation may be linked to a fentanyl overdose. “It had been going around that fentanyl was hitting Dallas...
5 Selma students possibly ingested fentanyl before 16-year-old died, DA says
Five students who fell ill at Selma High School – one of whom died – possibly ingested something laced with fentanyl, authorities said Wednesday. Dallas County District Attorney said investigators have ordered an autopsy on the 16-year-old who died and are seeking blood tests on four other students who ended up in the emergency room.
WSFA
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2020 murder, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday. According to Bailey’s office, Henry Joiner was found guilty in the shooting death of Louis Miles Jr. During...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Shooting
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in Montgomery. Police say at about 8:20 last night, they were called to a hospital where the man was being treated for a gunshot wound. Police have not yet released any other information about the case.
alabamanews.net
Selma Police Investigate City’s 15th Murder of the Year
Selma Police are investigating another murder in the city. This time — the victim is a 20 year old young woman. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes says Alvineisha Carter was shot around nine Thursday night — on the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue. Fowlkes says Carter was struck...
2 West Alabama Men Killed in Head-On Collision Friday
Two men were killed Friday night in a head-on collision in West Alabama's Marengo County, State Troopers confirmed Saturday morning. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, a spokesperson for the agency, said both victims were residents of Dixon Mills. Bailey said 32-year-old Brodney Hudson and 59-year-old Wendall Hosea were both driving on...
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 3 hurt at Alabama high school
It happened at Selma High School on Tuesday. A cause is not yet clear.
alreporter.com
Montgomery school board votes to remove confederate names from schools
The Montgomery County School Board voted Thursday to officially remove the names of confederates from two city high schools and rename the schools after civil rights leaders, a federal judge and a renowned Black chemist. The school formerly known as Jefferson Davis High will be renamed Dr. Percy Julian High....
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police seeking breaking and entering suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Investigators said an unknown male is wanted for unlawful breaking into a vehicle and third-degree theft of property that occurred Oct. 21 on Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook.
WSFA
MPS board approves name changes for 2 schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved name changes for two high schools. The board voted 5-2 Thursday evening in favor of Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown’s recommendation of renaming:. Robert E. Lee High School to Dr. Percy Julian High School. Jeff Davis...
WSFA
Woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is fighting for her life after being shot Tuesday evening. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the northbound lanes of I-65 near Edgemont Avenue on reports of a two-vehicle crash. On scene, first responders found a woman in life-threatening condition from a gunshot wound.
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8
• Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on Autumwood Village. Harassment was reported on Hollowood Lane. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
WSFA
Ensler becomes Alabama’s first Jewish legislator in more than 40 years
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama saw the election of its first Jewish state lawmaker in more than forty years Tuesday as Democrat Phillip Ensler unseated his Republican rival by a commanding margin. Ensler’s victory over Republican state Rep. Charlotte happened with 60% of the vote. Surrounded by family and close...
elmoreautauganews.com
Montgomery Woman Arrested, charged with Theft from Millbrook Walmart
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police responded to Walmart, located at 145 Kelley Blvd, with regard to a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers were advised that the alleged offender, later identified as Shelia Tillman, a 56-year-old Montgomery resident, attempted to leave the business with approximately $650.00 worth of merchandise without remitting payment. Tillman was taken into custody, without incident, being placed under arrest for Theft of Property 3rd Degree. Tillman was transported to the Millbrook Police Department, where she was turned over to detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigative Division. Tillman was processed and later transported to the Elmore County Jail, where she remains awaiting warrants to be obtained and served.
Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
elmoreautauganews.com
Do you recognize this Person? CrimeStoppers, Millbrook Police Seek Identity and a reward is offered
The Millbrook Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle. The Millbrook Police Department is requesting assistance identifying an unknown male who is wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and Theft of Property 3rd degree that occurred on October 21, 2022 in the 100 block of Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook, AL.
outdooralabama.com
Black Vultures Test Positive for Avian Influenza in Montgomery County
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has confirmed Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in wild black vultures in Montgomery County, Alabama. This is the second confirmation of HPAI in Alabama. In February 2022, a singular case of a wild, hunter harvested American wigeon tested positive in Limestone County.
alreporter.com
Republicans select new leadership in the Legislature
State Reps. Chris Pringle, Nathaniel Ledbetter, and Scott Stadthagen have been elected to House Republican leadership. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, will be the new speaker of the House in the Alabama Legislature. During a post-election meeting held in Montgomery on Thursday, the 77-member Alabama House Republican Caucus chose Ledbetter as its...
Nick Saban updates injury status of Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs, Eli Ricks
Nick Saban said Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs “twisted his ankle,” which is why Gibbs did not touch the ball in the second half of Saturday’s game at Ole Miss. It is unclear when Gibbs was injured but his final touch came late in the second quarter. He finished with six carries for three yards, plus one catch for five yards.
alabamanews.net
What’s Next after Autauga County School Tax Proposal Gets Defeated?
Autauga County school leaders say they’re disappointed that voters narrowly defeated a proposal to collect more tax dollars to improve education. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election show that the proposal to collect an additional 15 mil of property tax in a special school tax district within the county was defeated by a margin of roughly 70 votes.
