England Announce World Cup Squad, Manchester United Trio Included
England have announced their squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a Manchester United trio has been selected
Cristiano Ronaldo Closing In On World Cup Record After Being Named In Portugal Squad
No player has yet scored at more than four World Cups but Ronaldo could become the first.
theScore
Portugal's World Cup squad: Ronaldo to lead talented group in Qatar
Cristiano Ronaldo will enter his fifth World Cup with a Portugal squad filled with talented players but that will be missing some national team regulars. Ronaldo will team up with Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix, but among those not included in the list of 26 players selected by coach Fernando Santos on Thursday were João Moutinho, José Fonte and Renato Sanches. Also not going to Qatar is Liverpool’s Diogo Jota because of an injury.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “I Hope Romelu Lukaku Has Amazing FIFA World Cup, Tomorrow Motivation Decisive”
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi spoke of his pride at seeing his players selected for the upcoming World Cup, and was not concerned that Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku could aggravate his current injury. Lukaku has barely played for Inter since returning on loan from Chelsea in the summer, with the striker’s...
South Korea ends preparations for Qatar with win vs. Iceland
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea ended its preparations for the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iceland on Friday. Gimcheon Sangmu defender Park Ji-soo picked up a first-half injury that could jeopardize his availability for the tournament. Song Min-kyu got the only goal of the game...
Yardbarker
France names Juventus man in their World Cup squad
France has named Adrien Rabiot in their squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after he missed out on the 2018 edition. The midfielder has been in superb form for Juve this season after adding goals to his game at the club. The Bianconeri will be represented by several...
Post Register
Yardbarker
Saka gives his reaction to being called up for the World Cup
Bukayo Saka has admitted it is a dream come true for him to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The youngster was one of England’s bright stars at Euro 2020 and continued to deliver fine performances for Arsenal in the Premier League. His form is one...
ng-sportingnews.com
Ecuador World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on La Tri national football team roster for Qatar
Despite some off-field issues in the run-up to the tournament, Ecuador will proceed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the hopes of challenging for a knockout stage spot. Ecuador just would not go away in CONMEBOL World Cup qualification, punching above their weight and frustrating South American powers Brazil and Argentina as they secured points up and down the round-robin qualifying schedule.
BBC
World Cup 1982: Brazil v Italy and 'the day football died'
In November 2004, Brazilian football legend Socrates made a famous (and short) promotional cameo for English non-league side Garforth Town. As the football correspondent for a leading Brazilian newspaper, I arrived in the West Yorkshire town to write about the madness of it all. An interview with the legendary midfielder...
SB Nation
Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
ESPN
Netherlands squad to meet migrant workers at Qatar World Cup
The Netherlands squad will meet migrant workers who helped build the stadiums for the World Cup in Qatar, coach Louis van Gaal said on Friday. The team will meet a group of about 20 migrants on Nov. 17 to talk about their working conditions and to give them the opportunity to join the players in training.
CBS Sports
World Cup conundrum for Qatar: Can PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar succeed for club and country?
Barring any unexpected late developments, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar will feature for Paris Saint-Germain against AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 this weekend before leaving for FIFA World Cup duty in Qatar. Once they arrive, the superstar trio will join up with defending world champions France, reigning South American titleholders Argentina and overall favorites Brazil respectively -- three of the countries most fancied to make the deepest runs this year.
dexerto.com
How FIFA 23 FUT Champs rewards are changing for World Cup
FIFA 23 FUT Champs rewards are changing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar – here’s exactly how it will work in Ultimate Team. Weekend League players will be very familiar with the FUT Champs rewards list by now, but it’s worth noting that it will not stay that way. EA has confirmed the prizes are set to change.
Predicting The Winner Of The 2022 Men's World Cup
We are just 10 days away from the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar - a tournament that has been perhaps the most anticipated sporting event of the past 12 years. France are the defending champions, having defeated Croatia in the Final in Russia back in 2018. But 31 other teams will be eager to dethrone them - including a few teams that missed their shot at glory back in 2018.
Qatar hoping to show its soccer passion as World Cup host
Qatar made a promise to fans 12 years ago when it started campaigning to host the World Cup: We love soccer just like you, so come and enjoy it with us. The message acknowledged there would be skeptics that a tiny emirate whose team had never been to a World Cup — never played a qualifying game until 1977 — could match the passion for soccer’s biggest event shown by the previous host at that time, Germany in 2006.
ESPN
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz talks World Cup group vs. USMNT and England in Qatar
Carlos Queiroz had a pretty good idea what he was signing up for in September when he agreed to return to his previous role as coach of the Iran national team, three years after ending his initial eight-year stint in charge, on a $50,000 contract for three months' work culminating at the World Cup. Or at least he thought he did.
Qatar World Cup Preview: Host Nation Rides Experienced Core
There’s no surprise as to who will be shouldering the load for a team that’s been built to rise to the occasion.
wealthinsidermag.com
FIFA Unveils Range of New Web 3․0 Games Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
PRESS RELEASE. FIFA has unveiled a portfolio of new future-focussed web 3.0 games to entertain and engage a wider group of fans ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Gaming and esports are some of the fastest-growing opportunities for FIFA as it continues to expand into new digital spaces, platforms and games that are already welcoming football fans on to them.
