We are just 10 days away from the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar - a tournament that has been perhaps the most anticipated sporting event of the past 12 years. France are the defending champions, having defeated Croatia in the Final in Russia back in 2018. But 31 other teams will be eager to dethrone them - including a few teams that missed their shot at glory back in 2018.

2 DAYS AGO