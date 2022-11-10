ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

AL.com

2 Alabama men killed in car crash in Marengo County

Two Dixon Mills men have died after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Marengo County, Alabama state troopers said. Brodney M. Hudson, 32, and Wendall Hosea, 59, were killed when the 2015 Toyota Corolla Hudson was driving crossed the centerline of Alabama 10 and collided head-on with a 1996 Nissan Pickup driven by Hosea, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Death of Selma High School Student Jars Community

The Selma community is mourning the loss of 16 year old Selma High student. The teen experienced a medical emergency at school Tuesday — and later died. The shocking death of the Selma High teen — has stunned and startled the entire community. Black wreaths now adorn doors...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2020 murder, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday. According to Bailey’s office, Henry Joiner was found guilty in the shooting death of Louis Miles Jr. During...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Father indicted in infant son’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A father accused of killing his 1-month-old son has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury. According to court records, Caleb Whisnand Sr., has been indicted for capital murder after the death of his son, Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr. The child’s early 2021 death was...
alabamanews.net

Selma Police Investigate City’s 15th Murder of the Year

Selma Police are investigating another murder in the city. This time — the victim is a 20 year old young woman. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes says Alvineisha Carter was shot around nine Thursday night — on the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue. Fowlkes says Carter was struck...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

2 killed in head-on crash near Sweet Water

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two Dixon Mills men were killed in a head-on crash Friday night. According to ALEA, a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Brodney Hudson, 32, crossed the centerline on Alabama 10 and collied with a 1996 Nissan pickup truck driven by Wendall Hosea, 59. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
SWEET WATER, AL
wvasfm.org

Prattville Teacher in Custody

Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

EMA: Montgomery warming center vandalized

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials were shocked Wednesday morning when they arrived at the warming center on Le Bron Road to prepare it for this weekend’s forecasted temperature drop. Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton said they found someone had caused damage throughout the building, plus...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Millbrook police seeking breaking and entering suspect

The Millbrook Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Investigators said an unknown male is wanted for unlawful breaking into a vehicle and third-degree theft of property that occurred Oct. 21 on Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook.
MILLBROOK, AL
alreporter.com

Montgomery school board votes to remove confederate names from schools

The Montgomery County School Board voted Thursday to officially remove the names of confederates from two city high schools and rename the schools after civil rights leaders, a federal judge and a renowned Black chemist. The school formerly known as Jefferson Davis High will be renamed Dr. Percy Julian High....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman found critically shot in I-65 crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is fighting for her life after being shot Tuesday evening. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the northbound lanes of I-65 near Edgemont Avenue on reports of a two-vehicle crash. On scene, first responders found a woman in life-threatening condition from a gunshot wound.
alabamanews.net

Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Police Chase in Montgomery

Montgomery police say an attempted traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle led to a chase. Police say they tried to make the stop in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. That’s near the Interstate 85/Eastern Boulevard exit. Police say the driver refused to stop and led them...
MONTGOMERY, AL

