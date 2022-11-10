Read full article on original website
Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl
2 Alabama men killed in car crash in Marengo County
Two Dixon Mills men have died after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Marengo County, Alabama state troopers said. Brodney M. Hudson, 32, and Wendall Hosea, 59, were killed when the 2015 Toyota Corolla Hudson was driving crossed the centerline of Alabama 10 and collided head-on with a 1996 Nissan Pickup driven by Hosea, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
5 Selma students possibly ingested fentanyl before 16-year-old died, DA says
Alabama high school student dead, four more sick; prosecutors blame fentanyl
alabamanews.net
Death of Selma High School Student Jars Community
WSFA
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2020 murder, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday. According to Bailey’s office, Henry Joiner was found guilty in the shooting death of Louis Miles Jr. During...
WSFA
Father indicted in infant son’s death
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A father accused of killing his 1-month-old son has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury. According to court records, Caleb Whisnand Sr., has been indicted for capital murder after the death of his son, Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr. The child’s early 2021 death was...
alabamanews.net
Selma Police Investigate City’s 15th Murder of the Year
Selma Police are investigating another murder in the city. This time — the victim is a 20 year old young woman. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes says Alvineisha Carter was shot around nine Thursday night — on the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue. Fowlkes says Carter was struck...
WSFA
2 killed in head-on crash near Sweet Water
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 3 hurt at Alabama high school
Alabama inmate Marquis Hatcher dies after assault at Elmore Correctional Facility
An inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility died after an assault by another inmate on Friday, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. Marquis Hatcher, 31, was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree burglary in a Montgomery County case. The ADOC said Hatcher was taken to the infirmary at Staton Correctional Facility...
wvasfm.org
Prattville Teacher in Custody
Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
selmasun.com
Selma High parents warned to monitor teens' health after death of student Tuesday
WSFA
EMA: Montgomery warming center vandalized
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials were shocked Wednesday morning when they arrived at the warming center on Le Bron Road to prepare it for this weekend’s forecasted temperature drop. Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton said they found someone had caused damage throughout the building, plus...
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police seeking breaking and entering suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Investigators said an unknown male is wanted for unlawful breaking into a vehicle and third-degree theft of property that occurred Oct. 21 on Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook.
alreporter.com
Montgomery school board votes to remove confederate names from schools
The Montgomery County School Board voted Thursday to officially remove the names of confederates from two city high schools and rename the schools after civil rights leaders, a federal judge and a renowned Black chemist. The school formerly known as Jefferson Davis High will be renamed Dr. Percy Julian High....
Remains of man missing since 2018 found in wooded area off Alabama county road
The remains of an Alabama man missing since 2018 have been discovered after police were notified by a cell tower worker that human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area off a Shelby County road. Officers and crime scene technicians with the Calera Police Department responded and conducted a...
WSFA
Woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is fighting for her life after being shot Tuesday evening. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the northbound lanes of I-65 near Edgemont Avenue on reports of a two-vehicle crash. On scene, first responders found a woman in life-threatening condition from a gunshot wound.
alabamanews.net
Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Police Chase in Montgomery
Montgomery police say an attempted traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle led to a chase. Police say they tried to make the stop in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. That’s near the Interstate 85/Eastern Boulevard exit. Police say the driver refused to stop and led them...
Cell tower worker finds remains of man missing from Shelby County since 2018
The remains of a man missing since 2018 were recovered late last week in Calera. Derek DeWayne Harris, 33, disappeared from his Columbiana home on Dec. 30, 2018. He was last seen leaving his home in a GMC Terrain, which was found abandoned in Calera the following day. Last week,...
