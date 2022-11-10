ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards Air Force Base, CA

aerotechnews.com

On the Marine Corps’ birthday – the Gunny’s Musical Road

Marine Corps and the rest of the region’s military family circle turned out to celebrate the City of Palmdale’s work starting on “The Marine Hymn Road” to run along R. Lee Ermey Avenue (previously known as Avenue N. Road cuts carved on the highway stretch will...
PALMDALE, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of California

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of CaliforniaThe Charley Project. Some of the most prolific serial killers in history in the United States have used the state of California as their hunting ground. According to a 2022 report from 'the World Population Review, California has 1,777 known serial killer victims and 4.44 victims per 100,000 people, more than any other state. Per the World Population review, the following 10 states have the most serial killer victims:
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Dramatic fire rescue captured on video in Lancaster

A trapped resident was pulled through the window of a burning home during a dramatic rescue that was caught on video in Lancaster Wednesday. The incident took place around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of E. Avenue H-8, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Flores confirmed. One person who officials described only as elderly […]
LANCASTER, CA
actionnewsnow.com

California bans sale of flavored tobacco

CALIFORNIA - Voters passed Proposition 31 this general election. That bans the sale of most flavored tobacco products and tobacco product flavor enhancers at in-person stores and vending machines statewide. This does not include hookah, tobacco sold and used at the store, certain cigars or loose-leaf tobacco. “If this is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
news-ridgecrest.com

Patriot Saloon has its grand opening Friday

By LAURA QUEZADA News Review Staff Writer–The Patriot Saloon, 117 E. Ridgecrest Blvd, had their soft opening a few weeks ago, but tonight they celebrate with Live Music. A large part of the saloon is still under construction; with 3000 square feet to remodel, it may take a while. For tonight the band and patrons will hang out at the front of building.
RIDGECREST, CA
KRON4 News

Sherri Papini begins serving prison sentence

REDDING, Calif. (KRON) — Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her own kidnapping in a elaborate hoax, has begun serving her prison sentence. According to federal inmate records, Papini is currently an inmate of Federal Correctional Institution Victorville, a medium security federal prison in San Bernardino County. In September, 40-year-old Papini was sentenced by […]
REDDING, CA
Bakersfield Now

Deadly crash in Oildale leaves one dead: CHP

-------------- A deadly crash in Oildale left a motorcyclist dead Sunday afternoon. According to CHP, officers responded to a report of a crash at around 3:14 p.m. on Nov. 6, on China Grade Loop near Tanker Road. CHP said preliminary investigation found that a man was riding his 2000 Harley...
OILDALE, CA

