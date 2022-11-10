Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid DeathNews Breaking LIVELancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dies In Bathtub After His Brother Sent Him Photos Of Whitney HoustonSiloamLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dead at 34AMY KAPLANLancaster, CA
Related
aerotechnews.com
On the Marine Corps’ birthday – the Gunny’s Musical Road
Marine Corps and the rest of the region’s military family circle turned out to celebrate the City of Palmdale’s work starting on “The Marine Hymn Road” to run along R. Lee Ermey Avenue (previously known as Avenue N. Road cuts carved on the highway stretch will...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Janiec named Kern County first district 'Resident of the Year,' gets CCAP award -- WITH PHOTO GALLERY
There was an enthusiastic full house Wednesday night at the California Welcome Center in Ridgecrest when Dave Janiec received the 2022 CCAP Leadership Award for his many years of service with the China Lake Alliance and his advocacy supporting Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division China Lake. CCAP stands for...
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of California
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of CaliforniaThe Charley Project. Some of the most prolific serial killers in history in the United States have used the state of California as their hunting ground. According to a 2022 report from 'the World Population Review, California has 1,777 known serial killer victims and 4.44 victims per 100,000 people, more than any other state. Per the World Population review, the following 10 states have the most serial killer victims:
California campers photograph disc-shaped object at nearby mountain
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Ocotillo reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object moving off a nearby mountain at about 4:19 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
California witness questions bright orange lights moving silently overhead
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Fremont reported watching and photographing multiple brightly lit, orange-colored objects crossing the sky silently at about 9:24 p.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fast food workers to strike in support of newly-passed law that will create a fast food labor council
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Some fast food workers in California will strike Tuesday to demand that industry giants like Starbucks, In-N-Out Burger, and Chic-Fil-A stop efforts to repeal a new law that would create a council to oversee fast food working conditions in the state. In September, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 257, which creates a 10-seat […]
Tiney Oaks homeless shelter and navigation center coming soon to Oildale
The new project seeks to help unhoused persons who have trouble thriving in a communal shelter setting.
California props results 2022: Which propositions passed and which failed?
California voters had seven propositions to vote on in the Nov. 8 general election. Here's which ones passed and which failed.
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
California pot companies sued for not getting smokers high enough
"This behavior is rampant in the industry and it was only a matter of time."
Deadly listeria outbreak spreads to six state
A deadly listeria outbreak linked to the popular lunch food has spread to six states including California and Maryland.
Dramatic fire rescue captured on video in Lancaster
A trapped resident was pulled through the window of a burning home during a dramatic rescue that was caught on video in Lancaster Wednesday. The incident took place around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of E. Avenue H-8, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Flores confirmed. One person who officials described only as elderly […]
NBC Bay Area
Woman Reports Finding Election Ballots in Ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up in a torn bag off Sugarloaf...
actionnewsnow.com
California bans sale of flavored tobacco
CALIFORNIA - Voters passed Proposition 31 this general election. That bans the sale of most flavored tobacco products and tobacco product flavor enhancers at in-person stores and vending machines statewide. This does not include hookah, tobacco sold and used at the store, certain cigars or loose-leaf tobacco. “If this is...
news-ridgecrest.com
Patriot Saloon has its grand opening Friday
By LAURA QUEZADA News Review Staff Writer–The Patriot Saloon, 117 E. Ridgecrest Blvd, had their soft opening a few weeks ago, but tonight they celebrate with Live Music. A large part of the saloon is still under construction; with 3000 square feet to remodel, it may take a while. For tonight the band and patrons will hang out at the front of building.
Sherri Papini begins serving prison sentence
REDDING, Calif. (KRON) — Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her own kidnapping in a elaborate hoax, has begun serving her prison sentence. According to federal inmate records, Papini is currently an inmate of Federal Correctional Institution Victorville, a medium security federal prison in San Bernardino County. In September, 40-year-old Papini was sentenced by […]
Tornadoes are possible in California, NWS says. Here is where they can form
While tornadoes are not a regular occurrence in California, it’s a weather phenomenon that can definitely appear in the state. According to the National Weather Service, California averages around 11 tornadoes a year and they usually occur in the fall or spring. The NWS also said that while tornadoes can occur throughout the state, they […]
Bakersfield Now
Deadly crash in Oildale leaves one dead: CHP
-------------- A deadly crash in Oildale left a motorcyclist dead Sunday afternoon. According to CHP, officers responded to a report of a crash at around 3:14 p.m. on Nov. 6, on China Grade Loop near Tanker Road. CHP said preliminary investigation found that a man was riding his 2000 Harley...
Comments / 0