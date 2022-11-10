Australian regional airline Northern Territory Air Service (NTAS) has ordered 20 electric planes from manufacturer Eviation, and they are far from the only customer. Looking back only five years ago, the thought of electric commercial planes was laughable. Commercial jets use enormous amounts of energy just to keep them at cruising altitude, and they are often the choice of travel for trips spanning hundreds or thousands of miles. But with recent innovations in the sector, electric plane manufacturer Eviation is closer than ever to introducing this technology, and the airline industry is already beginning the ordering process.

22 HOURS AGO