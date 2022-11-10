ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Business Insider

Elon Musk has reportedly added a new $78 million jet to his growing fleet of private planes. Take a look inside a Gulfstream G700, which can be designed with a luxury suite and spacious bathroom.

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, is a big fan of private jets — and he just added a new jet to his collection. According to a June report by the Texas-based news site Austonia, Musk has placed an order for the Gulfstream G700. The report did not state when Musk purchased the jet.
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean air force launches 150 planes in rare large-scale drill

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. With leader Kim Jong Un looking on, North Korea’s air force launched 150 planes in a rare drill over the weekend that required a month’s worth of intensive pilot training and burned through precious jet fuel that has been in short supply since the 1990s, military sources in the country told RFA.
US News and World Report

U.S. Revokes Russia's Market Economy Status

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will no longer treat Russia as a market economy country, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, revoking the status granted two decades ago that limited the calculation of anti-dumping duties on Russian goods. The Commerce Department said its analysis found "extensive" government involvement in...
US News and World Report

Coinbase to Write off Investment That Its Ventures Arm Made in FTX Source

(Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that were used to facilitate business operations and client trades, but that its total exposure is minimal.
aeroroutes.com

British Airways NS23 London Heathrow Intercontinental Network Adjustment – 09NOV22

British Airways this week filed operational aircraft changes for intercontinental service to/from London Heathrow, for Northern winter 2022/23 season. Latest adjustment as of 09NOV22 as follows. Additional changes can be expected as BA’s schedule update remains ongoing. London Heathrow – Atlanta 26MAR23 – 31MAY23 787-10 replaces 777-200ER (Previous: 787...
teslarati.com

Electric plane manufacturer takes off, receives worldwide orders

Australian regional airline Northern Territory Air Service (NTAS) has ordered 20 electric planes from manufacturer Eviation, and they are far from the only customer. Looking back only five years ago, the thought of electric commercial planes was laughable. Commercial jets use enormous amounts of energy just to keep them at cruising altitude, and they are often the choice of travel for trips spanning hundreds or thousands of miles. But with recent innovations in the sector, electric plane manufacturer Eviation is closer than ever to introducing this technology, and the airline industry is already beginning the ordering process.

