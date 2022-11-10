Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
MH17: Australia asks Russia to hand over three who downed airliner
Australia has called on Russia to extradite three men found guilty of downing a Malaysia Airlines plane over Ukraine with 298 people on board. Two Russians and a Ukrainian have been sentenced to life by a Dutch court but are thought to be in Russia. "We call on Russia to...
BBC
Ukraine war: Were Russian soldiers shot after surrendering?
A video has emerged from the front line in eastern Ukraine showing the surrender of a group of soldiers in an incident that appears to end in their deaths. Russia has reacted to the footage, accusing Ukraine of executing Russian prisoners of war, which would be a war crime. Ukraine has not yet responded to the allegations.
BBC
Ukraine war: Bodies found amid reports of Russian atrocities in Kherson
Ukraine says it has found the bodies of 63 civilians bearing signs of torture near the recently liberated city of Kherson. Russia has repeatedly denied committing atrocities in its invasion. But the BBC has spoken to two people who said they were held for more than a month in what are being described as "torture chambers".
Trump news – live: Trump’s Twitter account reinstated after nearly two-year ban
Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated early on Sunday after being banned for almost two years.New Twitter owner Elon Musk had held a survey on the platform earlier on Saturday and announced he would restore Mr Trump’s account after the majority voted in favour.Mr Trump’s influential Twitter page was suspended for inciting violence following the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.Shortly after the announcement, Mr Trump’s account reappeared on Twitter and all of his previous tweets also reappeared. It seems to have been restored with 0 followers and following 0 accounts, but within minutes the number of followers...
BBC
Iranian protesters set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini's house
Protesters in Iran have set fire to the ancestral home of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Images posted on social media show part of the structure in the city of Khomein being set ablaze. News agencies have verified the videos' location, but regional authorities denied there...
BBC
What awaits Brittney Griner in Russian penal colony?
US basketball player Brittney Griner has been sent to a Russian penal colony in a remote region south-east of Moscow to serve a nine-year jail term for illegal drug possession. She joins tens of thousands of Russian women behind bars - and no-one knows how long she will serve, as the US is keen to organise a prisoner-swap to release her.
BBC
Ukraine war: The men who bring back the dead
This article contains details some readers may find distressing. Artur describes his job as bringing the dead back from oblivion. He and Denys, two young Ukrainian men, have the grim task of retrieving the bodies of civilians and soldiers killed in this brutal war. That includes dead Russians as well as their own.
Success or COP-out: How do this year's climate talks rate?
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — After two weeks of haggling, officials on Sunday cheered the end of this year's U.N. climate talks in Egypt, which resulted in the creation of a fund to help poor countries suffering under disasters driven by global warming. Expectations had been low...
BBC
Special counsel Jack Smith to oversee criminal investigations into Trump
An independent lawyer has been appointed to oversee the US justice department's criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump. Jack Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor, was named special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland in a news conference. He will lead inquiries into how Mr Trump handled classified documents...
BBC
Musk lifts Donald Trump's Twitter ban
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has said Donald Trump's account has been reinstated after running a poll in which users narrowly backed the move. "The people have spoken," tweeted Mr Musk, saying that 51.8% of more than 15 million Twitter users voted for the ban to be lifted. But the...
Comments / 0