Your ultimate Thanksgiving guide: What to buy, cook, eat and drink

The leaves are down. The clocks have turned back. We're donning sweaters, vests and boots.

And we know what comes next: the best holiday of the year! The one that isn't about candy. Or presents. Or flipping the calendar.

This is the one where we all get together — the cousin from Maine, the friend from Australia, the sister from Texas — to celebrate gratitude. And with it comes food. Lots and lots of good food. Turkey, mashed, sweet — pecan, pumpkin and apple.

We want your Thanksgiving to be joyful and delicious, so we've created this guide. Whether you're looking for where to get your bird or how to source vegan takeout or where to buy knockout desserts, here are our recommendations for all-things Thanksgiving.

Prepare for a road trip

We are back to pre-pandemic traffic jams and gridlock alert days this holiday season. Read it: From our archives, our former Road Warrior columnist John Cichowski offers tips for staying safe — and sane .

Let others do the cooking

It's exhausting grocery shopping, cooking, cleaning and serving, no matter how much you might enjoy some of those chores. (I'm down to liking one: cooking.) Treat yourself to a break this year. Let others do the heavy lifting. And you've got choices too. Two, in fact: You can order an entire feast from a restaurant or you can make a reservation at a restaurant open on Thanksgiving Day . But hurry: restaurants on Turkey Day get booked quickly.

Also, if there's a vegan at your table, no worries: we know where to get vegan takeout too .

Go to the parade

At 9 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, while many of us are already relaxing after putting a bird in the oven, the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will get underway. The parade begins at 77th Street and Central Park West, travels south to 59th Street/Columbus Circle then proceeds down Sixth Avenue to 34th Street, where marchers head west to Macy's Herald Square.

This year's event will feature 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 700 clowns, 12 marching bands and 10 performance groups, and host of musical stars. New balloons this year are Bluey by BBC Studios; Diary of A Wimpy Kid® by Abrams Books; DINO and Baby DINO by Sinclair Oil; and Stuart the Minion from Illumination.

There are also five new floats debuting along with their performers: Baby Shark by Pinkfong and Nickelodeon (Ziggy Marley); Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party by Toys“R”Us (Jordin Sparks); People of First Light by Macy’s; Supersized Slumber by Netflix (Ballet Hispánico); and The Wondership by Wonder (Cam)

Musical guests scheduled to perform include Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Paula Abdul, Ziggy Marley, Lea Michele and the cast of Broadway's "Funny Girl," Sean Paul, Joss Stone, Jordin Sparks and Dionne Warwick.

For more information, including info on balloon inflation, the best places to view the parade, and which areas are not open to public viewing, go to macys.com/social/parade/where-to-watch .

Bring the perfect hostess gift

From tea towels to a carving set, we have great ideas so you don't show up at someone else's feast empty handed .

Try something new, from our staffers

We, journalists, do Thanksgiving too. Here are a few of our favorite recipes. We welcome you to give them a try!

There are three basic methods of brining turkey, and editor Liz Johnson (who was a food writer for many years) reveals her favorite. After more than 10 years of cooking Thanksgiving turkey — it was the first time she didn’t use a recipe. And it was the most flavorful of her life — so far. Read it: Just salt the darn bird!

Taste of home

After a loved one dies, how do you recreate their signature Thanksgiving dish. A couple of years ago, columnist Bill Ervolino gave it a try.

Get ready — now

There's no better stress-buster than timely preparation. Doing stuff last minute is not only anxiety provoking but not particularly wise. Stores are crowded, shelves somewhat light and traffic's a nightmare. You've got time now to get your bird, plan your stuffing and learn how to make the juiciest, tenderest, "bestest" turkey. Here's a timeline so you can stay organized and get ahead, making Turkey Day a breeze .

Get a fresh bird

They say there's no difference between fresh and frozen turkey, but some of us — call us purists — prefer fresh. If nothing else, there's no thawing required. Where to get your fresh bird.

Get a free bird

What is up with the free turkey at ShopRite? We go behind the cult of spending enough to earn the bird .

Let your wannabe-chef friends slave all day making everything from scratch. But, come on, there are only so many hours in a day and only so many potatoes one can stand peeling, mashing and whipping in a day. Don't sweat it. There are shortcuts your can take. We even asked chefs for their approval. Read it: Hacks to make your Thanksgiving less stressful.

8 tips for cooking the best bird ever

Whether it's your first time cooking turkey for Thanksgiving or your 30th, there's a good chance you still feel a tad unsure. Relax. First, know that your loved ones will love you even if the turkey breasts turn out dry. Second, your turkey breasts won't taste dry. Not if you follow the tips below, courtesy of Nick Lang, a Wegmans chef, who's roasted thousands of turkeys over the years. Read it: 8 tips for cooking the best turkey ever .

Choose a great stuffing

Need proof that Thanksgiving is about excess? Stuffing is food that comes out of other food, staff reporter Jim Beckerman writes. It is the very emblem of excess. Read it : What to know about stuffing, plus nifty stuffing recipes.

Make a legendary casserole

Maybe your grandma made it. Maybe your mom did. Or maybe you never ever had Haddonfield resident Dorcas Reilly's famous green bean casserole. What's in it? Let's just say green beans are the healthy part. The rest comes out of a can or a fry pan. Sure, have a laugh. But, try it and odds are your guests won't be laughing just swooning. Read it: How to make Reilly's casserole.

Whistle while you work

Need a playlist for those hours in the kitchen? Or just want to put on some music while you're enjoying your meal? No worries — we've got you covered with our Thanksgiving Day Spotify playlist.

Get the booze

Don't know what to drink with your bird? We asked the experts. Their recommendations .

Get the desserts

Everyone knows dessert is the best course. Kids certainly do. Leave the baking to local pastry chefs and get their delicious, delightful, divine pies for the holiday . The sweet tooths around your table will be grateful.

And, when it's all over? What to binge-watch

Not a football fan? You can revisit old reliables like "The Godfather" series, or catch up on the new show that everyone's been raving about. Meanwhile, there's this advantage: you'll be strangely absent when it comes time to volunteer for cleanup. Jim Beckerman has suggestions on what to watch.

