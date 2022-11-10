ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Three incumbents lost Paterson Board of Education seats. Here's how

By Joe Malinconico
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

PATERSON — All three incumbents lost their seats in the city's Board of Education election on Tuesday as a grassroots activist who said she would focus on “children over politics” emerged as the surprising top vote-getter.

Valerie Freeman was more than 800 votes ahead of the second-place candidate based on tallies from about 97% of Paterson’s election districts.

Freeman, who said she would try to rid the district of fiscal mismanagement, was backed by community leaders from outside Paterson’s traditional political power structure, including outspoken Councilman Michael Jackson and embattled former community improvements director David Gilmore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01U67Q_0j5bwlGG00

The other challengers who seemed to win seats, based on the unofficial numbers, were Eddie Gonzalez, a high-ranking administrator at the New Jersey Community Development Corporation nonprofit group, and Della McCall, who works for Mayor Andre Sayegh and was endorsed by Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly.

The three incumbents — Corey Teague, Emanuel Capers and Vincent Arrington — appeared to finish fourth through sixth in the race, with none of them being within 600 votes of capturing a seat.

The tallies from 67 of Paterson’s 69 election districts showed that voter turnout in the city’s school board race surpassed the numbers for 2017, 2019 and 2021, but fell short of 2018 and 2020.

The emergence of three new members on the board could affect the selection of Paterson’s next schools superintendent. The current board has narrowed the field to three finalists, but officials say they cannot appoint someone until after the newly elected members take the oath of office in January.

None of the challengers who appeared to win seats on Tuesday ran campaigns that were aligned with each other. Neither did any of the challengers who seem on their way to victory.

The only joint campaign in the contest was conducted by McCall and Arrington, who got backing from a Washington, D.C.-based political action committee as well as from Wimberly, a prominent and influential figure in Paterson’s school politics.

Here are the vote totals with 97% of the districts reporting:

  • Freeman: 5,504
  • Gonzalez: 4,688
  • McCall: 4,318
  • Teague: 3,712
  • Capers: 3,679
  • Arrington: 3,548
  • Akkheem Dunham: 1,890

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Three incumbents lost Paterson Board of Education seats. Here's how

Comments / 4

Rosemary Dempsey Begyn
2d ago

Glad Paterson woke up and voted them out. No support for staff or students. They were greedy and worried about themselves. Hopefully, these new BOE members will be supportive!! Good Luck to the new members!!!

Reply
6
sh bas
2d ago

maybe someone will finally care about the child and education ..not their pronouns and how to.groom them ..we can only hope

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Globe

Gottheimer’s cousin wins in historic Democratic North Caldwell flip

For the first time in its 124-year history, North Caldwell will have a Democratic mayor and a Democratic council majority in January. Josh Raymond, a 51-year-old former Republican councilman who switched parties this year, narrowly unseated three-term incumbent Joseph Alessi, with the two council seats captured by Republican-turned-Democratic incumbent Arthur Rees and Democrat Stephen Weinstein, a cousin of Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff).
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Rooney will retire from Assembly

Assemblyman Kevin Rooney (R-Wyckoff) has announced that he will not seek re-election to the State Assembly in 2023, clearing the way for Essex County GOP Chairman Al Barlas to succeed him on the 40th district Republican ticket. “This has been something I have been weighing for the past six months,...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

McCartney leads mayoral race in West Orange

Council President Susan McCartney leads the race for mayor of West Orange, with three other current or former members of the council not too far behind in the officially nonpartisan contest. McCartney has 31% of the vote, ahead of Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown’s 26%, Councilman Bill Rutherford’s 23%, and former Councilman...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gusciora leads big in Trenton; many council seats up in the air

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora has a huge lead in his bid for a second term, putting him in a dominant position against two of his longtime foes, Council President Kathy McBride and Councilwoman Robin Vaughn, in the city’s nonpartisan election. According to numbers from the Mercer County Clerk’s office,...
TRENTON, NJ
therealdeal.com

Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit

The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Hudson County

Voters in Hudson County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)

So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
CLARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Passaic County

Voters in Passaic County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Passaic Demcrats hold three county offices

The New Jersey Globe projects that three Democratic incumbents have won re-election to county office in Passaic County, beating an all-law enforcement slate put forward by Republicans. As of 2:25 a.m., Democratic Sheriff Richard Berdnik leads Republican Mason Maher 54%-46%. The race for two county commission seats is closer, with...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Morristown Minute

Morristown & Area’s 2022 Election Results

A complete breakdown of election results around Morris Township and Morris Plains with a special focus on Morristown.Morristown Minute. Approximately 46% of the over 397k registered Morris County voters cast a ballot in this November 8, 2022, General Election. Here are the results as reported by the Morris County Clerk.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
PARAMUS, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy