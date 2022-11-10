ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nicole to bring heavy rain, possible flooding

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGVDI_0j5bvvo500

PITTSBURGH — Heavy rain is targeting our area to close out the week.

Hurricane Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida this morning. Though it was downgraded to a tropical storm, it will quickly race north to close out the week, bringing with it copious amounts of moisture.

Rain will break out before dawn Friday and continue through the day and into the night. Areas of heavy rain will fall from time to time during the day with some areas picking up more than two inches of rain through Friday night.

Flooding will be a concern in the typical low-lying and flood-prone areas. Please make plans now if you live near a stream or creek. Water levels will continue to rise into the weekend on area rivers.

Behind the system, the coldest air so far this season will move in with highs struggling to make it back into the 40s by Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422N43_0j5bvvo500

