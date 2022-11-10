Read full article on original website
State reopens bidding for 1,000-bed penitentiary -- South Central Arkansas was in contention during last round
The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice Friday, soliciting submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for a new prison. The prospective maximum-security facility would house approximately 1,000 inmates within the Division of Correction. Columbia and Ouachita counties were in...
Albemarle bringing in hundreds of construction personnel and new employees, but where will they live?
Magnolia and Columbia County may be about to experience a boon in housing construction. Albemarle Corporation’s announcement last week that it will spend $540 million to expand its Magnolia South and Magnolia West bromine plants provides the foundation for housing development. The company said the five-year project will draw...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, November 11, 2022: Region should bid for new state prison
The Magnolia-Stephens area came very close seven years ago to being awarded a new state prison. Gov. Asa Hutchinson then decided that a new prison wasn’t in the state’s best financial interest at the time. Instead, he opted for a solution to send more Arkansas inmates to Texas prisons, and to dust off plans for smaller expansions at existing facilities. This was a disappointment to the Magnolia Economic Development Corporation. The MEDC has since faded into history, but it had put a lot of effort into recruiting the facility. Imagine the impact. If our region had received the bid, the prison likely would have been open by now. We’d be enjoying the benefits of about 300 new jobs and a payroll in excess of $21 million. We are fans of alternatives to prisons. There are better and more humane ways of dealing with people who commit crimes than locking them up – education, mental health treatment and skills training are big components. But prisons aren’t going away. The state says it needs a new one. Columbia County government is, itself, scratching around for a plan to build a new county jail and there are possibilities for co-locating these facilities. The incoming gubernatorial administration has a punishment mindset, and that administration has a lot of friends here. (If one supports this administration, you’re not allowed to take a NIMBY position about a prison.) We’re no worse off than lots of places in Arkansas when it comes to problems recruiting a workforce. In fact, we may be better suited to recruit a prison workforce of 350 people than 100 people to staff Albemarle Corporation’s expanding chemical facilities. We can have both. Columbia County came close to landing a prison in 2015. Our government and economic officials should dust off those plans and make another run at it. CLICK HERE to see our report about the plan for a new state prison.
South Vine Street sidewalk project receives $356,000 in state funding
Two projects in Magnolia have been awarded Transportation Alternatives Program grants from the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The City of Magnolia will receive $356,000 to build a sidewalk along South Vine Street from West Main Street to School Street. The city’s initial application for the grant last year was rejected.
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 8
South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 8, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. N&W Tech Work LLC, Noah Waller, 571 Old El Dorado Road, Magnolia filed 10/31/22. Union. Johnson Welding Service LLC, Sean David Johnson, 178 Allison Road, El Dorado filed 10/31/22.
Leroy Martin wins Columbia County sheriff's race by 2-to-1 margin
Columbia County voters on Tuesday promoted investigator Leroy Martin to the post of sheriff, succeeding retiring Mike Loe. Martin, running as an independent, defeated County Judge Denny Foster, a Republican, 4,013 (66.59 percent) to 2,013 (33.41 percent). Foster previously served as county sheriff when he was appointed by the Quorum...
Arkansas has "very high" rate of flu
Arkansas had a “very high” rate of flu for the 44th week of the year, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The department produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenzalike-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S.
Deadline nearing for inclusion in Columbia County history book
There have been some family histories that have been submitted for publication in the Columbia County History Book being compiled and published by the Book Committee on behalf of the Columbia County Library. The family histories, many with photographs, will come from all across the United States and all areas...
Shreveport Wastewater Has The Most Methamphetamines In The US
According to some new research, Shreveport may have become the new meth capital of the United States. That, or there could be a weird coincidence within the city. Research from the Louisiana Addiction Research Center shows that the wastewater in Shreveport has TWICE as much methamphetamines than anywhere else in the United States. Not just slightly higher...DOUBLE.
CPSO: Parent arrested for striking teacher with car during pickup
KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The parent of a Keithville Elementary student was arrested after he hit a school employee with his car Friday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Police say the incident happened just after 4 p.m. They were called to Keithville Elementary for a...
Albemarle Corp. investing up to $540 million in Magnolia facilities
Specialty chemical maker Albemarle Corp. said Wednesday (Nov. 9) it planned to invest up to $540 million to expand and modernize two bromine facilities in Magnolia. The company said the expansion would meet the growing demand for fire safety and specialty products in several industries, including technology, safety, transportation, and green energy. The planned investments have begun and will continue through 2027.
Freeze watch in effect through Saturday morning
Columbia County is under a freeze watch through 8 a.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. The watch area includes portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas. Frost and freeze conditions...
Who are the biggest Powerball winners near you?
One lucky winner just hit the jackpot, with the largest lottery grand prize in U.S. history, but how lucky is your town?
Vehicle fire put out at Hope fire station
Jamie Hicks of Calion, Arkansas, pulled his truck off the road when it began experiencing mechanical issues. The truck caught fire as Hicks pulled over near the fire station of the Southeast VFD. Firefighters and Hempstead County deputies responded to the vehicle fire, which was extinguished quickly. Hicks’ truck was gutted, but no injuries were reported.
Ready, aim, fire -- modern gun deer hunting season opens Saturday
Arkansas’ modern gun deer hunting season starts Saturday morning and runs through December 18. After a short break, the Christmas hunt will run December 26-28. Archery season for deer continues through February 28. Columbia County and most of the surrounding area of South Arkansas is in Deer Zone 12.
Pine Street school catches fire
The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Fire fighters were able to combat the blaze effectively. There’s been no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are reminding motorists that, with modern gun season opening tomorrow, they should be mindful of deer being more active in the Natural State.
Texas Woman Killed, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on State Highway 112 in Louisiana
Texas Woman Killed, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on State Highway 112 in Louisiana. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on November 8, 2022, at about 11:50 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 112 at Louisiana Highway 113. Mattie Witmer, 82, of Bon Wier, Texas, was killed in this crash.
El Dorado Christmas Parade entry deadline approaching
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This year, the El Dorado, Ark., Christmas parade theme is “Scooby-Dooby Doo: Merry Christmas to You” and is set for December 1, 2022, at 7 PM. The parade is sponsored by many local businesses and companies, including Karl Malone Auto Group and Murphy USA.
SIM Cards, Cigarettes & Candy Among FCI Inmate’s Contraband
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who was caught with a large cache of prohibited items stowed in his cell at the Texarkana Federal Correctional Institution in April has pleaded guilty to possessing contraband in prison. Jose Salvador Maldonado, 50, faces up to a year in federal prison on each of the...
Vehicle strikes school bus in Atlanta
A red sedan struck the bus on Highway 59 in Atlanta in front of the Texas T Body Shop. The sedan’s front end completely crumpled from the impact. No injuries have been reported. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are reminding motorists that, with modern gun season opening tomorrow,...
