ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 1

Related
arkadelphian.com

AGFC: Look out for deer on highways

LITTLE ROCK — Deer are on the move in The Natural State. That means motorists in Arkansas should keep a watchful eye out, particularly at dawn and dusk. In addition to the increased deer activity, the shortened days place rush hour during the peak times of day when deer are on the move.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Snow in 5Country Nov. 11

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Winter is coming and we saw our first sight of it late Friday, Nov. 11 night into Saturday morning. Arkansas got a trace of some of the first snowflakes this Fall and more is to come heading into the work week.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Forage fish stocking marks rebirth of Lake Monticello

MONTICELLO — Hatchery staff and biologists from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked together to load more than one-quarter of a million forage fish into the rising waters of Lake Monticello in October. Approximately 180,000 fathead minnows, 111,900 golden shiners, 78,840 bluegill,...
MONTICELLO, AR
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats In Arkansas: Types and Where They Live

Bobcats can be found almost everywhere in North America. They are phantom-like medium-sized cats that quietly stalk their prey and prefer to stay hidden from humans. While it’s more common to spot these adorable felines in your local state park or wooded area, they sometimes sneak into neighborhoods and backyards.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Acorns keep elk in the woods during hunt

JASPER — Acorn or “akern,” no matter which way you pronounce it, those little nuts falling from oaks during the 2022 Arkansas elk hunt played a pivotal role in hunters fulfilling a lifelong dream last month. According to Wes Wright, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Elk Program...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas firefighters heading to Kentucky blazes

South Arkansas wildland firefighters are part of an eight-man group that the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is dispatching to wildfires in Kentucky. The group left Forrest City on Thursday. Many areas in Kentucky have been experiencing elevated wildfire danger with 34 fires reported in a single day earlier this week.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kait 8

Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
MISSOURI STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Silly Arkansas Thanksgiving Tradition Has Everyone Quacking?

With that fall feeling in the air, it finally feels like November and that means Thanksgiving. But what do ducks have to do with a Thanksgiving tradition in Arkansas?. When it comes to Thanksgiving traditions for me it's the family all getting together and of course, all of the awesome food that each family member brings for lunch. From my grandmother's totally homemade mac and cheese to the dressing to my father-in-law's smoked turkey, you better make sure you save room for seconds. Oh let's not talk about the desserts.
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Million + Jaw-Dropping Lights at Christmas Capital of Arkansas

Each holiday season there is a charming small town in Arkansas that has become the "Christmas Capital of Arkansas," the place, Batesville on the White River. Riverside Park comes alive with the magic of Christmas that features over a million twinkling lights that seem to flutter and reflect off the banks of the river. This White River Wonderland is home to one of the largest light displays in the state that includes a huge 70-foot LED lighted Ferris Wheel that visitors can ride.
BATESVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Freeze watch in effect through Saturday morning

Columbia County is under a freeze watch through 8 a.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. The watch area includes portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas. Frost and freeze conditions...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
onlyinark.com

2022 Arkansas Persimmon Winter Prediction

A little about Busvlogger. James is Arkansas's youtuber and has been THE Volkswagen Bus guy on YouTube since 2010. When he's not taking you on a family road trip, James shows you behind the scenes of people building their dream lives, including his own. From his viral success making rainbow cupcakes, putting the finishing touches on the family's relocated 1936 Craftsman farmhouse and visiting Yellowstone, Route 66 or the other side of their mountain in the Ozarks, the experience is always diverse and fun.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly four dozen people have been arrested in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. Federal prosecutors in Little Rock said in a statement Wednesday a total...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

When will the first snowflake fall in Arkansas this season?

ARKANSAS, USA — The first snowflakes to fall in Arkansas may be coming soon as a powerful cold front pushes south and hits most of the U.S. This upcoming chance will probably not accumulate, but do not be surprised if a couple snowflakes get spit out of some low clouds. There may be more chances for snow in the near future.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Prosecuting Attorney-elect strives for teamwork in office

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday night marked the night of firsts across Arkansas and in Region 8. Among them was Sonia Fonticiella being elected as the Prosecuting Attorney for the Second Judicial District in Arkansas. When it comes to what she hopes to bring to the position, Fonticiella said it...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Ready, aim, fire -- modern gun deer hunting season opens Saturday

Arkansas’ modern gun deer hunting season starts Saturday morning and runs through December 18. After a short break, the Christmas hunt will run December 26-28. Archery season for deer continues through February 28. Columbia County and most of the surrounding area of South Arkansas is in Deer Zone 12.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas has "very high" rate of flu

Arkansas had a “very high” rate of flu for the 44th week of the year, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The department produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenzalike-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy