Read full article on original website
Related
arkadelphian.com
AGFC: Look out for deer on highways
LITTLE ROCK — Deer are on the move in The Natural State. That means motorists in Arkansas should keep a watchful eye out, particularly at dawn and dusk. In addition to the increased deer activity, the shortened days place rush hour during the peak times of day when deer are on the move.
Snow in 5Country Nov. 11
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Winter is coming and we saw our first sight of it late Friday, Nov. 11 night into Saturday morning. Arkansas got a trace of some of the first snowflakes this Fall and more is to come heading into the work week.
magnoliareporter.com
Forage fish stocking marks rebirth of Lake Monticello
MONTICELLO — Hatchery staff and biologists from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked together to load more than one-quarter of a million forage fish into the rising waters of Lake Monticello in October. Approximately 180,000 fathead minnows, 111,900 golden shiners, 78,840 bluegill,...
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats In Arkansas: Types and Where They Live
Bobcats can be found almost everywhere in North America. They are phantom-like medium-sized cats that quietly stalk their prey and prefer to stay hidden from humans. While it’s more common to spot these adorable felines in your local state park or wooded area, they sometimes sneak into neighborhoods and backyards.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
magnoliareporter.com
Acorns keep elk in the woods during hunt
JASPER — Acorn or “akern,” no matter which way you pronounce it, those little nuts falling from oaks during the 2022 Arkansas elk hunt played a pivotal role in hunters fulfilling a lifelong dream last month. According to Wes Wright, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Elk Program...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas firefighters heading to Kentucky blazes
South Arkansas wildland firefighters are part of an eight-man group that the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is dispatching to wildfires in Kentucky. The group left Forrest City on Thursday. Many areas in Kentucky have been experiencing elevated wildfire danger with 34 fires reported in a single day earlier this week.
Kait 8
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
What Silly Arkansas Thanksgiving Tradition Has Everyone Quacking?
With that fall feeling in the air, it finally feels like November and that means Thanksgiving. But what do ducks have to do with a Thanksgiving tradition in Arkansas?. When it comes to Thanksgiving traditions for me it's the family all getting together and of course, all of the awesome food that each family member brings for lunch. From my grandmother's totally homemade mac and cheese to the dressing to my father-in-law's smoked turkey, you better make sure you save room for seconds. Oh let's not talk about the desserts.
Million + Jaw-Dropping Lights at Christmas Capital of Arkansas
Each holiday season there is a charming small town in Arkansas that has become the "Christmas Capital of Arkansas," the place, Batesville on the White River. Riverside Park comes alive with the magic of Christmas that features over a million twinkling lights that seem to flutter and reflect off the banks of the river. This White River Wonderland is home to one of the largest light displays in the state that includes a huge 70-foot LED lighted Ferris Wheel that visitors can ride.
magnoliareporter.com
Freeze watch in effect through Saturday morning
Columbia County is under a freeze watch through 8 a.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. The watch area includes portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas. Frost and freeze conditions...
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
onlyinark.com
2022 Arkansas Persimmon Winter Prediction
A little about Busvlogger. James is Arkansas's youtuber and has been THE Volkswagen Bus guy on YouTube since 2010. When he's not taking you on a family road trip, James shows you behind the scenes of people building their dream lives, including his own. From his viral success making rainbow cupcakes, putting the finishing touches on the family's relocated 1936 Craftsman farmhouse and visiting Yellowstone, Route 66 or the other side of their mountain in the Ozarks, the experience is always diverse and fun.
KHBS
45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly four dozen people have been arrested in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. Federal prosecutors in Little Rock said in a statement Wednesday a total...
5newsonline.com
When will the first snowflake fall in Arkansas this season?
ARKANSAS, USA — The first snowflakes to fall in Arkansas may be coming soon as a powerful cold front pushes south and hits most of the U.S. This upcoming chance will probably not accumulate, but do not be surprised if a couple snowflakes get spit out of some low clouds. There may be more chances for snow in the near future.
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect strives for teamwork in office
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday night marked the night of firsts across Arkansas and in Region 8. Among them was Sonia Fonticiella being elected as the Prosecuting Attorney for the Second Judicial District in Arkansas. When it comes to what she hopes to bring to the position, Fonticiella said it...
magnoliareporter.com
Ready, aim, fire -- modern gun deer hunting season opens Saturday
Arkansas’ modern gun deer hunting season starts Saturday morning and runs through December 18. After a short break, the Christmas hunt will run December 26-28. Archery season for deer continues through February 28. Columbia County and most of the surrounding area of South Arkansas is in Deer Zone 12.
Are You Ready For Snow? Here’s the 2022-23 Winter Forecast for Texas
Winter is revving up and getting ready to hit the state of Texas. But what do we have to look forward to?. The National Weather Service has put out its three-month outlook for the state of Texas, and it looks like La Niña still has a hold on our winter.
UAMS studies: One-third of vaccinated in Arkansas received COVID-19 shots despite doubts
New data shows Arkansas residents are getting their COVID-19 shots despite doubts.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas has "very high" rate of flu
Arkansas had a “very high” rate of flu for the 44th week of the year, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The department produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenzalike-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S.
Comments / 1