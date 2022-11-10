Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter wear same Balenciaga dress to CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter wore the same dress to the 56 th annual Country Music Association Awards.

The singers arrived at the event in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday (9 November) wearing a Balenciaga gown, famously first worn by Kim Kardashian .

The blue floor-length design, from the brand’s fall/winter 2022 collection, features a high neck with cutouts at the back and a flowing train.

Like Kardashian, Ballerini wore a version of the dress with built-in blue gloves. Meanwhile, Porter opted to forgo the gloves and accessorised with matching blue dangling earrings.

Kardashian wore the dress to the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles, in March. At the time, the SKIMS mogul completed her look with silver earrings and large silver sunglasses.

It’s not the first time Ballerini has made headlines for her look at an awards ceremony.

In August, she arrived at the Academy of Country Music awards wearing the exact same Marc Bouwer dress Shania Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards.

The figure-hugging, full-length white dress was decorated with sequins all over, and featured a fishtail skirt and turtleneck.

Ballerini earned Twain’s seal of approval , with the country music icon saying she looked like an “angel”.

“She looks stunning. She looks like an absolute angel. It’s very flattering to see her in the dress, and that she even wanted to wear it,” Twain said.

“It was an incredible night for me at the Grammys. That dress represented that experience, so I’m just happy to see it alive again.

“Now it has a new life, and it has new memories, and it’s really great to be able to share that with other people, with another women. Obviously, it’s a huge compliment to be admired enough that someone would want to step into my dress.”

Ballerini said she wanted to wear the dress to pay homage to Twain, who received the academy’s Poet Award.