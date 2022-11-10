ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter wear same Balenciaga dress to CMA Awards

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYvjy_0j5bvXol00

Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter wore the same dress to the 56 th annual Country Music Association Awards.

The singers arrived at the event in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday (9 November) wearing a Balenciaga gown, famously first worn by Kim Kardashian .

The blue floor-length design, from the brand’s fall/winter 2022 collection, features a high neck with cutouts at the back and a flowing train.

Like Kardashian, Ballerini wore a version of the dress with built-in blue gloves. Meanwhile, Porter opted to forgo the gloves and accessorised with matching blue dangling earrings.

Kardashian wore the dress to the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles, in March. At the time, the SKIMS mogul completed her look with silver earrings and large silver sunglasses.

It’s not the first time Ballerini has made headlines for her look at an awards ceremony.

In August, she arrived at the Academy of Country Music awards wearing the exact same Marc Bouwer dress Shania Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards.

The figure-hugging, full-length white dress was decorated with sequins all over, and featured a fishtail skirt and turtleneck.

Ballerini earned Twain’s seal of approval , with the country music icon saying she looked like an “angel”.

“She looks stunning. She looks like an absolute angel. It’s very flattering to see her in the dress, and that she even wanted to wear it,” Twain said.

“It was an incredible night for me at the Grammys. That dress represented that experience, so I’m just happy to see it alive again.

“Now it has a new life, and it has new memories, and it’s really great to be able to share that with other people, with another women. Obviously, it’s a huge compliment to be admired enough that someone would want to step into my dress.”

Ballerini said she wanted to wear the dress to pay homage to Twain, who received the academy’s Poet Award.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Kelsea Ballerini Hits CMA Awards Red Carpet in Bombshell Balenciaga Gown First Worn by Kim Kardashian

Kelsea Ballerini is nominated for single of the year and will perform alongside Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce at the 56th annual CMA Awards in Nashville Kelsea Ballerini stunned on the red carpet at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday — in a dress first worn by Kim Kardashian! Sporting extra-long, pin-straight blonde hair, Ballerini wore a long, bright blue Balenciaga dress with a high neckline, long sleeves, built-in gloves, cutout back and a short train from the label's fall/winter 2022 collection. She paired the look with transparent blue high heels. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
OK! Magazine

'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Kim Kardashian’s Face ‘Unrecognizable’ In New Photo: ‘Did She Get Another Nose Job?’

Kim Kardashian was recently photographed in a skintight, all-black outfit while cheering on her daughter, North West, 9, at her basketball game. The reality star, 42, was snapped at a recreation center in Los Angeles, California last week, and while her outfit did show off her noticeable weight loss, some fans had more to say about her suspected plastic surgery, instead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Blue Outfit At The Judds Concert After Reaching Divorce Settlement With Ex Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini looked gorgeous when she performed with The Judds on Thursday, November 3. The country singer, 29, donned a matching blue top, jacket and pants as she sang alongside Wynonna Judd. Prior to the show, she said, "Back in Nashville, where in Murfreesboro. Got my fan girl hoodie on, and I am singing one of my favorite Judd songs with Wynonna. Whoever is here tonight, I can't wait to see you!"
NASHVILLE, TN
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Sets The Stage On Fire In The Shortest Denim Cutoffs For Her 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour—Her Legs Are Insane!

Carrie Underwood is back at it with yet another killer onstage concert get-up this week! While singing her heart out at the Lexington, Kentucky stop for her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour, the Grammy winner, 39, showed off her epically toned legs with the help of classic black denim short-shorts and black-and-white cowgirl boots.
LEXINGTON, KY
HGTV

Erin and Ben Napier Present at the CMA Awards

Erin and Ben presented Chris Stapleton with the Male Vocalist of the Year CMA Award. The Napiers arrived on the red carpet all smiles. In true Home Town fashion, Ben showed off a vintage Pendleton cowboy blazer, Blue Delta jeans and his dad’s vintage boots. Meanwhile, Erin stunned in a textured, floral Marchesa dress with flounce sleeves.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Katy Perry's Denim CMA Awards Look Is Reminiscent of Her Viral 2014 VMAs Dress

Perry will join forces with Thomas Rhett at the award show to perform their collaboration "Where We Started" Katy Perry is a vision in denim — again! At Wednesday's CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, Perry commanded the red carpet in a denim ensemble, which reminded fans of her iconic 2014 MTV Video Music Awards Versace look. The "Dark Horse" singer, 38, rocked an off-the-shoulder, light wash, denim Marques' Almeida jumpsuit with a large bow at the waist. She accessorized the look with a...
Parade

Miranda Lambert Shares Cute Video of Husband Dancing to Her Single

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, were spotted groovin' together ahead of the BMI Awards. The country star shared a sweet clip on her Instagram on Tuesday, capturing the couple's celebration before attending 70th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. In the video, the pair danced to Lambert's...
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Rocks Denim Dress For Fierce Performance At The CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson graced us with her presence at the 2022 CMAs. She hit the stage with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce for a rendition of “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” This trio of talented females truly make beautiful music together. Kelly rocked a denim dress with a cinched belt on country’s biggest night. She paired her denim look with a pair of blue boots.
E! News

CMA Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

It's time to raise a glass to country's biggest and brightest stars. On Nov. 9, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning had the honors of co-hosting the 2022 CMA Awards live from Nashville, Tenn. While the night featured plenty of star-studded performances and red carpet fashion, it's the awards that provided...
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy