ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Sergi Canos: ‘We’re just normal people that like to help other people, and we can’

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUQhd_0j5bvPkx00

If social media often seems like quite a grim place, Brentford ’s Sergi Canos offers quite a nice story. It shows the power of the medium, and the game itself.

As a boyhood Valencia fan, Canos had naturally been following his hero, Juan Mata . That has also led him to follow Common Goal , the collective social impact movement that enables people in football to donate one per cent of their earnings to community initiatives, and now has 250 players and managers from 50 nationalities, almost half of which are women. Canos had wanted to sign up but, rather humbly, felt he wasn’t a big enough player when Brentford were in the Championship. Common Goal’s Sam Cook had got wind of his interest, however, clicked on the player’s Instagram account and saw Canos already followed them. The next step was obvious. A message was sent, and Canos has now become the latest footballer to sign up to Common Goal.

“I’ve known Common Goal for a long time,” the 25-year-old tells The Independent . “And just the fact that we were making the step into the Premier League, it made me want to do bigger things.”

It also made Canos get properly involved. Instead of the football-based community organisations suggested to him or going with the most well known, the midfielder requested their full list so he could choose initiatives that meant something to him. Canos ultimately went for Asociacion Alacran 1997 in Spain, his home country; Football Beyond Borders, in London, given it’s the city he’s lived in longer than any other; and Fundacion Colombianitos, since his girlfriend is from Colombia. They are all about helping children in difficult circumstances through football.

“It’s helping kids have a better life, and inclusiveness. These are kids who don’t have many opportunities and hopefully we can provide more, that they can see there is a better world.”

Canos’ announcement comes at a pointed time, given there is so much controversy about how football is being used for problematic political purposes, chiefly with the Qatar World Cup. This illustrates how football can be used for good. If that seems like a pat point, you only have listen to Canos talk about the transformation in profile he experienced when Brentford went from the Championship to the Premier League. He instantly saw the power of a truly global competition.

“I wasn’t a big player in the Championship, I don’t know to explain it,” he says humbly. “The Premier League made the step… but now, looking back, I wish I made the step earlier because the Championship is also massive.

“We play for the people, people watch us, people enjoy sport and pay a lot of money to watch us play. We try to make them enjoy the 90 minutes, but it doesn’t end with the 90 minutes. The other day, I went to an event with Brentford, a Cardio event that taught you CPR. It was quite interesting. There are a lot of kids that die through cardiac issues, and you can save them just by doing CPR. They were saying they were so happy I came because they had so many kids watch it - two minutes. So, if it happens in school or with your mates, you know what to do. Football can have an effect.”

It obviously helps that Brentford, as Canos has referenced through their cardio programme, play such a profound role in the local community.

“It’s very important to us. It’s reflected when we play at home, how involved the people get with the team. I think we want to make a statement, that we can actually play attractive football, that we can go toe to toe with any club in the Premier League.

“They go crazy. It’s because they feel we are helping the community, because they are the community. That’s why I said it doesn’t end in the 90 minutes. It’s everything. Football is everything. An event on cardio education, that’s football. An event against bullying, that’s football. The other day we had a girl who was abused online, a Brentford girl, and she was so happy when we came. She was with us, came into the gym and the dad cried, it was crazy.”

Canos has become keenly aware of the impact individual players can have, particularly from work in his own football camp back in Valencia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TneEW_0j5bvPkx00

“That is right now one of the best things I’ve ever done. It was a week, and we had 70 kids, and two girls, hopefully this year we get more girls. We did so many things, the kids loved it. I played with them for a couple of days, and their faces, and what they take from it… it’s amazing. I have some friends helping me with it and they are working in town now. Some parents stop them, ‘since my kid went to the camp, he’s another kid, he helps at home’, things like this. It’s amazing. Because we try to encourage that the campus is about respect, about respecting your parents, respecting the coaches, and maybe because I was saying it they take it more personally. Because I remember when my dad used to tell me things, I didn’t care, but if Juan Mata comes and says the same thing, it would be Oh my God , I have to respect Juan Mata.’

Canos is beaming as he says this. You can instantly see the influence that Mata has had through Common Goal, and it is precisely that effect both the initiative and Canos are now looking to spread. His teammates have already begun asking.

“Juan, it’s another type of footballer. He doesn’t like to be a star. I met him. He’s an amazing guy. He’s doing well in Turkey. Everyone sees stars in some way, and we’re just normal people that like to help other people, and we can.”

Canos has certainly started doing that.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thomas Frank feels win at Man City all the sweeter against Erling Haaland

Brentford boss Thomas Frank felt his side’s stunning victory at Manchester City was all the sweeter coming against a side containing Erling Haaland.The return of the prolific Haaland to City’s starting line-up for the first time in five games after injury had been the headline news prior to Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.The Norwegian had scored 23 goals in his previous 17 City appearances but he was not only kept quiet by the Bees but completely overshadowed by Ivan Toney as Frank’s side snatched a surprise 2-1 win.Toney, seemingly with a point to prove after being omitted...
The Independent

Antonio Conte: Anything is possible for Tottenham in Champions League

Antonio Conte has set out his targets for the second half of the season and told Tottenham to believe anything is possible in the Champions League.Spurs’ inconsistent form during a hectic period of 13 matches in 43 days has seen any faint hopes of a Premier League title tilt end.A thrilling 4-3 win over Leeds on Saturday did at least help finish the first part of the campaign on a high with the club in fourth spot and already through to the last-16 of the Champions League.While Conte has been keen to play down expectations in recent months, when asked...
The Independent

On This Day in 2019: Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger takes on new role at FIFA

Arsene Wenger took on a new role as FIFA’s chief of global football development on this day in 2019.The widely-respected former Arsenal boss had been linked with a return to coaching at Bayern Munich shortly before joining football’s world governing body.Wenger’s position at FIFA makes him responsible for overseeing and driving the growth and development of the sport for both men and women around the world.“I want to share what I have learned and I want to share the knowledge I have of the game I love,” the Frenchman said upon his appointment.🤝 Welcome to the team, 'Le Professeur'⚽️ Arsene...
The Independent

George Williams: Semi-final defeat will live with me until next World Cup

Half-back George Williams says England’s heart-breaking World Cup semi-final defeat will live with him until the next tournament in 2025.England breezed into the last four with an air of unbridled confidence after an untroubled run of four matches which included a 60-6 rout of Saturday’s opponents but produced their worst hour of football to trail 20-12 to a Samoan side appearing in their first semi-final.Shaun Wane’s men suddenly sparked into life in a frenzied final quarter and twice drew level to send the game into extra time, only to succumb to a golden-point drop goal from Stephen Crichton and go...
The Independent

England’s World Cup game by game as they are crowned champions

England were crowned T20 World Cup champions after a nail-biting five-wicket win over Pakistan as Ben Stokes delivered in the fiercest of pressure situations at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how England performed throughout the tournament.Super 12s, Oct 22: Beat Afghanistan by five wicketsVictory to start our #T20WorldCup campaign! 💪Next stop, Melbourne 🏟Scorecard: https://t.co/g9Y8iaOHeT pic.twitter.com/6nTck6F8C6— England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 22, 2022A clinical display with the ball set England up for a winning start in Perth, with the Afghans bowled in the final over for an under-powered 112. But the chance to deliver a...
The Independent

T20 World Cup final: How to watch England vs Pakistan online and on TV

England take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final as Jos Buttler’s side look for further glory on the international stage.England are just one win away from unifying the T20 and ODI World Cups, following their success in the 50-over format on home soil in 2019.That final brought the thrilling tension of a Super Over, as England defeated New Zealand, and there are more fireworks expected as they face Pakistan at the iconic MCG.England advanced to the final after a stunning 10-wicket victory over Pakistan, as Buttler and Alex Hales put together a brilliant 170-run stand.Here’s everything you need...
The Independent

Pakistan vs England LIVE: T20 Cricket World Cup final result and reaction as Ben Stokes stars

Ben Stokes was the hero with the bat once again as England successfully chased down Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup in a thrilling final in Melbourne.Stokes produced his highest T20 score - finishing with an unbeaten 52 runs off 49 balls for his first half-century in the format - as the all-rounder produced another sublime performance on the biggest stage.England were set 138 to win following wonderful bowling from Sam Curran and Adil Rashid and looked odds-on to add to complete the set of World Cups following their victory in the 50-over format in 2019.But Pakistan responded to slow England’s momentum, removing Alex Hales early and then following with the wicket of Jos Buttler to set up a nervy finish at the MCG.Stokes, as well as Moeen Ali, stood up to the challenge and turned the tide following a sensational 17th over that produced 16 runs as England swung for the boundaries. Ali was dismissed to leave England needing six runs off their final 10 balls - but Stokes completed his first T20 half-century to win the World Cup for England.Follow all the reaction from the T20 World Cup final:
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy