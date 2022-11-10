Kid Cudi says ‘toxic fans’ are one of the reasons he’s not going to make music anymore

Kid Cudi has claimed that “toxic fans” are one of the reasons he doesn’t want to make music for much longer.

The US artist’s statement was made on Wednesday (9 November), when Cudi removed his music from Soundcloud after a fan had said they preferred the original version.

It started when the fan tweeted saying “I fkn love u @KiDCuDi thank you so making this masterpiece”, accompanied by a screenshot of his song “love” on Soundcloud.

Cudi then replied to the fan asking if they knew he had released the song officially on his compilation album The Boy Who Flew to the Moon, Vol. 1.

The fan then replied saying that they preferred the Soundcloud edition: “OG version on SoundCloud hits different.”

This reaction prompted Cudi to say he was going to remove it from Soundcloud, before going through with his promise.

The decision to remove the music seems to have caused some backlash against Cudi from other fans, whom he has now blamed as one of the reasons why he wants to quit music.

“Anybody switchin up and talkin s*** about me taking off my song on soundcloud thanx for showin who u truly are,” he said.

“[It’s] one of the reason i don’t want to do music anymore,” he said.

“(Some) fans can be toxic and not cool sometimes. And this app really be showin some of yall true colours.”

“Ill be happy when I stop makin albums so I dont have to deal w this madness anymore,” he added.

“Don’t get it twisted either i’m happy and this is not a rant before headlines make it that haha just being honest w everyone. I have a lot of blessings happening in my life and I wont let anything get me down becuz life is so great right now.”

Earlier this year, Cudi claimed that he planned to give up music in the near future and pursue other careers.

This week he announced that he had one more album to make before completing his record deal, but that he wouldn’t be releasing it in 2023.

“Im doin one more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, one more. Won’t be next year. Keep u posted,” he tweeted.