ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Kid Cudi says ‘toxic fans’ are one of the reasons he’s not going to make music anymore

By Megan Graye
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=119h02_0j5bvO7S00

Kid Cudi has claimed that “toxic fans” are one of the reasons he doesn’t want to make music for much longer.

The US artist’s statement was made on Wednesday (9 November), when Cudi removed his music from Soundcloud after a fan had said they preferred the original version.

It started when the fan tweeted saying “I fkn love u @KiDCuDi thank you so making this masterpiece”, accompanied by a screenshot of his song “love” on Soundcloud.

Cudi then replied to the fan asking if they knew he had released the song officially on his compilation album The Boy Who Flew to the Moon, Vol. 1.

The fan then replied saying that they preferred the Soundcloud edition: “OG version on SoundCloud hits different.”

This reaction prompted Cudi to say he was going to remove it from Soundcloud, before going through with his promise.

The decision to remove the music seems to have caused some backlash against Cudi from other fans, whom he has now blamed as one of the reasons why he wants to quit music.

“Anybody switchin up and talkin s*** about me taking off my song on soundcloud thanx for showin who u truly are,” he said.

“[It’s] one of the reason i don’t want to do music anymore,” he said.

“(Some) fans can be toxic and not cool sometimes. And this app really be showin some of yall true colours.”

“Ill be happy when I stop makin albums so I dont have to deal w this madness anymore,” he added.

“Don’t get it twisted either i’m happy and this is not a rant before headlines make it that haha just being honest w everyone. I have a lot of blessings happening in my life and I wont let anything get me down becuz life is so great right now.”

Earlier this year, Cudi claimed that he planned to give up music in the near future and pursue other careers.

This week he announced that he had one more album to make before completing his record deal, but that he wouldn’t be releasing it in 2023.

“Im doin one more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, one more. Won’t be next year. Keep u posted,” he tweeted.

Comments / 2

Related
BET

Fat Joe Says Kanye West Showed Up At His Doorstep

Grammy-nominated artist Fat Joe joined the ladies in their latest episode of Red Table Talk to share the highs and lows of his iconic career, while also revealing that Kanye West showed up at his doorstep to ask for advice amid the aftermath of his antisemitic remarks. During Joe's time...
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West claims he was drugged into being ‘a manageable well-behaved celebrity’

In another instalment of Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s return to social media, the rapper has now claimed that he was living in a Black Mirror-like situation. He accused his former personal trainer of “drugging him” to be a “well-behaved celebrity.” He added that if he said anything about this, everything would have been “taken away” from him.
PopCrush

Kanye West Storms Out of Son’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent – Watch

Kanye West recently got into what appeared to be a heated argument with a parent at one of his son's soccer games and ended up storming off. On Monday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared footage of Ye in attendance at his son Saint's soccer game. The embattled rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also in attendance. In the nearly minute-long clip, Ye is seen having an animated conversation with a woman on the sideline as Kim looks on. The argument only lasts a few seconds before Ye walks off in his now-signature calf-high boots. According to the celebrity news site, after storming off, Kanye returned several minutes later to watch the rest of the game.
The Independent

Madonna lip syncs to Kendrick Lamar song in TikTok reel

Madonna has channelled Kendrick Lamar in a recent TikTok reel which has sparked fan backlash. The video, featuring “vent,” a song released by the rapper and Baby Keem, was met with some disgust by followers. She mimes along to the lyrics: “Have you ever been punched in your...
msn.com

Kim Kardashian ‘Getting Heat’ From Parents At Kids’ Sporting Events After Kanye’s Argument With Parent (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian ‘feels helpless because she does not have any control’ over Kanye West, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY. Kim Kardashian, 42, was left speechless at a recent soccer match for her son Saint West, 6 — and rightfully so. On Oct. 30, after recently being dropped by Adidas and other brands over Antisemitic remarks that he made on social media, Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, 45, was spotted by photographers getting into a heated argument with one of the other parents Saint’s soccer match. Although the details of their spat are unknown, a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she has been “getting heat” from other parents over her hot-headed ex-husband.
OK! Magazine

Aaron Carter Once Said His 'Greatest Fear' Was 'Not Being Able To Live As Long As I Can'

Eerie! Aaron Carter previously sat down with Dr. Travis Stork where he pointed out that he didn't want his addiction struggles to get the best of him. In the resurfaced clip from 2017, the "I Want Candy" singer said, “Not being able to live as long as I can. That’s my greatest fear.”Aaron's older sister Leslie previously died of a drug overdose in 2012 at 25 years old — something that was always in the back of his mind. “I mean there’s always that worry, but there’s also the fact that I had to kiss my sister goodbye in the...
The Guardian

Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan: ‘I don’t want my kids growing up with a has-been father’

If you have ever paid attention to the Smashing Pumpkins, you know that Billy Corgan is a famously self-important rock star: the type who talks at length to the press about how great he is and then complains about being misquoted. We are in a Manhattan hotel, discussing how Corgan came to realise that his lifelong pursuit of music – and the undeniable success that had come with it – had left him unfulfilled, when he says this: “I would watch people quite cleverly try to disassemble what I’d actually built. They were sort of interested in separating me from my own true narrative.”
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab

Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
TEXAS STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West can buy the ‘White Lives Matter’ trademark for a modest 10-digit figure

Remember that infamous ‘White Lives Matter’ hoodie that appeared during Paris Fashion Week? Apparently, Kanye ‘Ye’ West can’t sell it due to him not owning the rights to the ‘White Lives Matter’ phrase. Luckily for the rapper, an opportunity has opened up for him to get the rights to the controversial phrase, for a heavy price tag of course.
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy