Warren Beatty: Bonnie and Clyde star sued for allegedly coercing sex with a 14-year-old in 1973

Warren Beatty is being sued for allegedly engaging in coercive sex with a minor in an incident dating back to 1973.

The 85-year-old actor was named only as “Defendant Doe” in the lawsuit. The filing did, however, specify that the “renowned and well-known actor and producer” in question had been nominated for an Oscar in 1967 for his role as Clyde in Bonnie and Clyde.

According to plaintiff Kristina Hirsch, Beatty approached her on the set of a movie when she was just 14. Beatty was 35 years old at the time.

He soon provided her with his phone number and told her to give him a call.

“Plaintiff was thrilled by the attention and invitation from defendant Doe,” read the Los Angeles superior court filing, which was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter . “The teenage Plaintiff did as the movie star instructed her to, and called defendant Doe soon after their first meeting.”

The document alleges that Beatty “used his position and status as an adult and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with plaintiff on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse with the minor child”.

According to the filing, Beatty went on to coerce her into sex on multiple occasions across 1973. She has now accused Beatty of sexual battery, sexual assault and sex with a minor.

Hirsch also claimed the trauma of Beatty’s relationship with her had resulted in long-term physical, psychological and emotional distress.

The lawsuit was filed under a 2019 California law that allowed people to file claims of child sexual abuse that fall outside the usual statute of limitations, for a three-year window that ends in January.

Beatty is yet to make any statement on the allegations. The Independent has contacted a representative of Beatty for comment.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here .