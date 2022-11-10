ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Warren Beatty: Bonnie and Clyde star sued for allegedly coercing sex with a 14-year-old in 1973

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Zjsf_0j5bvMM000

Warren Beatty is being sued for allegedly engaging in coercive sex with a minor in an incident dating back to 1973.

The 85-year-old actor was named only as “Defendant Doe” in the lawsuit. The filing did, however, specify that the “renowned and well-known actor and producer” in question had been nominated for an Oscar in 1967 for his role as Clyde in Bonnie and Clyde.

According to plaintiff Kristina Hirsch, Beatty approached her on the set of a movie when she was just 14. Beatty was 35 years old at the time.

He soon provided her with his phone number and told her to give him a call.

“Plaintiff was thrilled by the attention and invitation from defendant Doe,” read the Los Angeles superior court filing, which was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter . “The teenage Plaintiff did as the movie star instructed her to, and called defendant Doe soon after their first meeting.”

The document alleges that Beatty “used his position and status as an adult and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with plaintiff on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse with the minor child”.

According to the filing, Beatty went on to coerce her into sex on multiple occasions across 1973. She has now accused Beatty of sexual battery, sexual assault and sex with a minor.

Hirsch also claimed the trauma of Beatty’s relationship with her had resulted in long-term physical, psychological and emotional distress.

The lawsuit was filed under a 2019 California law that allowed people to file claims of child sexual abuse that fall outside the usual statute of limitations, for a three-year window that ends in January.

Beatty is yet to make any statement on the allegations. The Independent has contacted a representative of Beatty for comment.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

They were close friends and nurses together. Then, she found out he murdered 29 patients

When Amy Loughren told her friend Charles Cullen she knew what he had done, she watched him change into someone she didn’t recognize. The two were having lunch at a restaurant in New Jersey. They were nurses, and close friends.But that day, Loughren had a specific mission in mind. She had received word from two detectives that Cullen was suspected of having intentionally killed multiple patients. Unbeknownst to Cullen, she was wearing a wire. And she was here to help bring her friend to justice.“When I told him I knew he had done those things, I watched him sit up,”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Aaron Carter recalls bedroom incident with Michael Jackson in posthumous memoir

Aaron Carter reportedly described for the first time how he stayed over at Michael Jackson’s home after a birthday party, only to wake up and find him at the end of his bed.The late singer apparently mentions the incident in his posthumous memoir, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, according to an advance copy seen by the New York Post.It is Carter’s first detailed account of the incident, though he has alluded to it in previous interviews. The singer died last week in circumstances his family say are still “being investigated”.“Michael and I went into the...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Jackie Kirk’s children ‘grateful’ for every day she lived after attack

The children of a woman who died 21 years after being set alight have paid tribute to her bravery and told how grateful they are for each day she lived following the attack.Steven Craig, 58, was previously handed a discretionary life sentence and served almost 19 years in prison for grievous bodily harm with intent on Jackie Kirk, and two offences relating to a second woman.He was arrested and charged with murder in 2021 – two years after Ms Kirk died from a ruptured abdomen – and convicted of the charge during a trial at Bristol Crown Court in October.On...
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy