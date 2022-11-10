ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Father learns to skateboard for foster daughter in new John Lewis Christmas advert

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JN0lW_0j5bvLTH00

John Lewis have used their Christmas advert to shine a spotlight on children in care in the UK.

Unlike adverts of Christmas past with high production value, this year’s is more toned down.

“The Beginner” features a father struggling to master skateboarding, set to Mike Geier’s cover of “All the Small Things” by Blink-182.

At the end of the advert, it’s revealed why he took up the sport.

“For our biggest moment of the year, we decided to focus on one kind of family that is often overlooked,” Claire Pointon, director of customer at John Lewis, said.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: We need to talk about the John Lewis Christmas advert

“Have you seen the John Lewis Christmas ad? Have you seen it?” “The John Lewis ad, you need to see it.” “The skateboard thing babes. Watch it.”I don’t know about you, but by 10am on Thursday, with fireworks and bonfire smoke still hanging in the air, I had already received over a dozen messages from friends telling me to watch a Christmas ad about a man learning how to skateboard.This had never happened before, and I have to confess, it annoyed me. I’m not a dewy-eyed fan of retail advertising. Like a lot of people I know, my day...
The Independent

Viewers ‘sobbing’ at John Lewis Christmas ad: ‘My eyes exploded with tears’

Year after year, fans wait in anticipation for John Lewis to release their iconic Christmas advert, which has a reputation for pulling at the heartstrings.This year, the retailer chose to use its vast platform to highlight the experience of children in the care system, following the launch of the Building Happier Futures programme from the John Lewis Partnership.In true John Lewis style, the heartwarming storyline of a foster parent learning how to skateboard so he can connect with his foster daughter has elicited an emotional response from viewers.Some viewers shared their own stories of adoption, including John Lewis, an...
Tyla

Woman woke up at 33 weeks pregnant to find her bump has disappeared

For anyone who has experienced pregnancy, you’ll know that when someone is in their third trimester, they feel as if they’re carrying the equivalent of a watermelon. So when one woman woke up and realised that her bump was no longer the round shape and size as before, she rightly panicked.
Upworthy

Newborn baby stops crying after hearing Dad's voice: 'Daddy is here, love'

The connection between a child and their parent is formed even before the child is born. This profound connection is deep and lasts as long as our parents live. A video doing rounds on Twitter accurately explains this bond in which a newborn child is crying loudly and the father is trying to comfort him. The video was posted on Twitter by Good News Correspondent with the caption, "Newborn baby stops crying hearing dad’s voice."
Tyla

Kristen Bell admits her five-year-old daughter is still in nappies

Kristen Bell is a big fan of keeping it real, and she made the revelation that her daughter was still wearing nappies at the age of five years old. While most children are toilet trained as toddlers, Bell once explained that her daughter, Delta, isn't quite there yet on her podcast series, Mansplaining with Kristen Bell.
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Aabha Gopan

"He’s too young to understand it" Mom furious at daughter for teaching son about female reproduction

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My boss, Megan, is a great but moody friend. She wasn’t in a good mood today and, needless to say, she used every opportunity to take her frustration out on me and my teammates. Since she has always been like this, we ignored her till she opened up about what was disturbing her.
The Independent

Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on

A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy