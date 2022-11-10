ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

McDonald’s Christmas advert features heartwarming family message set to Becky Hill song

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13LBxD_0j5bvJhp00

McDonald’s has released its 2022 Christmas advert, which features a heartwarming message about family.

Set to Becky Hill’s cover of “Only You” by Yazoo, “The List” features a young boy called Alfie who gets carried away with the excitement of writing a Christmas list to Santa Claus.

The list reaches an extraordinary length before getting caught up and blown away in the wind, leaving Alfie upset.

At the end of the advert, Alfie shares a moment with his family, as a reminder of what’s important during the festive season.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Aldi releases full Home Alone inspired Christmas advert starring Kevin the carrot

Aldi have released their full Christmas advert, starring their festive favourite character Kevin the carrot in a Home Alone inspired story.He can be seen fighting off an intruder with a number of homemade traps, much like Macaulay Culkin does in the real film, before his family return alongside Santa for Christmas Day.The ad is narrated by actor Jim Broadbent and even features Home Alone’s famous soundtrack, composed by John Williams.Kevin is also shown watching football on TV, in a nod to this year’s winter World Cup.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Aldi parodies Ronaldo and iconic Home Alone scene as it teases Christmas advertAldi parodies Ronaldo and Home Alone scene as it teases Christmas adMoment Princess Kate gives toddler her poppy during school visit
The Independent

Voices: We need to talk about the John Lewis Christmas advert

“Have you seen the John LewisChristmas ad? Have you seen it?” “The John Lewis ad, you need to see it.” “The skateboard thing babes. Watch it.”I don’t know about you, but by 10am on Thursday, with fireworks and bonfire smoke still hanging in the air, I had already received over a dozen messages from friends telling me to watch a Christmas ad about a man learning how to skateboard.This had never happened before, and I have to confess, it annoyed me. I’m not a dewy-eyed fan of retail advertising. Like a lot of people I know, my day job...
The Independent

Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on

A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
SheKnows

Audra Drops a Bombshell on Noah — and Adam Shares an Emotional Visit With Chelsea

At Society, Sally spots Adam and notes, “You’re up bright and early.” They go over her being unemployed. She’d enjoy the time off if she had something else lined up. Adam’s sure something will turn up. He still thinks letting her go was a dreadful mistake and he’d like to see her get the job she most deserves. Sally asks if everything is alright with him. Adam still hasn’t heard from Chelsea and is hoping she’s alright.
The Independent

Man ends up stuck between family with baby on plane after dad refuses to swap seats

A man was left baffled when he found himself sitting between a couple with a baby on a plane - because the father refused to swap seats to be next to his partner and child.Sam Neve, a Lego Group employee, says he located his middle seat, only to find that a couple were seated either side of him, with a baby on the woman’s lap. He claims he offered to swap with the father, but the other man preferred not to move.Mr Neve tweeted: “Just boarded a flight and I’m sat with a couple and their baby, but the...
The Independent

Olivia Attwood reveals blood test result forced her to quit I’m A Celebrity camp

Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after a routine blood test showed she was anaemic.The test, which all the contestants undergo randomly throughout the show, also showed low sodium and potassium levels, leading staff to immediately take her to hospital.The former Love Island contestant, 31, disclosed the truth behind her departure after only 24 hours in the Australian jungle in an interview with the Mail On Sunday.Some news from camp 💔 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ITdNVeMD4F— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 7, 2022She said: “I was so scared, I was like: ‘What the hell...
rsvplive.ie

Money expert says to make Christmas ham in the slow cooker

We’re all looking for ways to cut costs this Christmas and money saving expert Santis O’Garro is sharing her top saving tips ahead of the most wonderful (and expensive) time of the year. It’s no secret that the ongoing energy crisis means it’s time to revaluate how and...
TODAY.com

As a teacher — and a mom — I swear by these comfy and supportive $28 sneakers

As someone who works with kids, I'm constantly on my feet. I teach during the day and can easily rack up 6,000 steps walking all over school before dismissal. Then, I come home to an active two-year-old who is always on the go, so not much sitting is happening until he goes down for bed. Basically, if I want to avoid aching feet at the end of the day, starting my day with a comfortable shoe is a must; however, I don't want to sacrifice style or my paycheck while finding the perfect pair.
musictimes.com

Susan Boyle 2022: Singer Finally Emerges From Long Hiatus & 'Disappearance'

It has been years since Susan Boyle last released an album, and people have almost forgotten about her. According to the Daily Record, she is well and fine-in fact, she was spotted all smiles and sporting a sequinned top as she attended Robbie William's gig at Ovo Hydro Glasgow. Onlookers...
rsvplive.ie

Mum shares genius hack to stop condensation gathering on windows overnight

With the cold, dark, winter nights well and truly upon us, many homes are struggling to control the build up of condensation on their windows that resembles a “swimming pool” come morning time. Cleaning expert Jen who has garnered 1 million followers on TikTok and even more on...
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy