McDonald’s Christmas advert features heartwarming family message set to Becky Hill song

McDonald’s has released its 2022 Christmas advert, which features a heartwarming message about family.

Set to Becky Hill’s cover of “Only You” by Yazoo, “The List” features a young boy called Alfie who gets carried away with the excitement of writing a Christmas list to Santa Claus.

The list reaches an extraordinary length before getting caught up and blown away in the wind, leaving Alfie upset.

At the end of the advert, Alfie shares a moment with his family, as a reminder of what’s important during the festive season.

