Cop27: Delegates remain divided on crucial summit’s final day

By Mary-Kate Findon
 2 days ago

World leaders at Cop27 are racing against the clock to hammer down the final details of their climate agreement on the crucial summit’s final day.

A draft version of the climate pact has been published but it is expected to change as negotiations continue.

The draft is padded with “placeholders” for the final decisions on key issues, which will be slotted in as they’re set.

As it stands, the agreement does not have a fund for climate compensation, a dominating issue of the two-week conference.

