Here's the real reason McDonalds's McFlurry spoons are hollow

By Becca Monaghan
 3 days ago

Earlier this week, McDonald's announced a major change in relation to their famous McFlurry, prompting thousands of divisive comments on Twitter.

The fast-food chain announced they will be "cancelling" McFlurry cutlery, meaning customers can no longer expect to get a plastic spoon with their order.

Instead, it is replacing the plastic spoon with a paper-based alternative , which the company says will remove 850 tonnes of plastic from its supply chain.

The announcement led to a discussion around the original plastic McFlurry spoon – which as many will know – featured a hole at the top.

Many believed the hollow spoon was intended to double up as a straw, to slurp the ice cream as they would with the McDonald's milkshake.

Unfortunately, the real reason is far less creative...

For the blissfully unaware, the hole is there to be attached to the ice cream machine and mix the McFlurry – and you're not alone in finding this out in 2022 for the first time.

One McDonald's worker confessed: "I work for Maccies and somehow just found this out."

Meanwhile, another said: "I get really upset thinking about the time I thought the McFlurry spoon was a straw. I knew it was a spoon but, the big hole on the end told me otherwise".

In a post on its official UK Twitter account, McDonald’s shared a short clip that begins with the words reading: "We’re cancelling the McFlurry."

They continued: "That's right, we're cancelling plastic cutlery and replacing it with a new sustainable, paper-based material in all of our restaurants in the UK & Ireland. We're doing this to remove over 850 tonnes of plastic from our supply chain a year, as part of our Plan for Change."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

