John Lewis Christmas advert 2022: the best Twitter reactions

By Kate Plummer
 3 days ago

John Lewis has released its 2022 Christmas advert and reactions to it are coming fast.

The 90-second advert, which is about children in care, is called The Beginner and is set to a Mike Geier cover of Blink-182’s All The Small Things.

It shows a man learning to skateboard and we don't know why until the end when Ellie, a foster child who also skates, arrives to his and his partner's home. Yep, we're crying too.

John Lewis customer director Claire Pointon said: “We are fortunate to have a truly unique platform in our Christmas ad, which sparks a national conversation.

“At John Lewis we care deeply about families and recognise that they come in many different forms. For our biggest moment of the year, we decided to focus on one kind of family that is often overlooked.

“We are also very aware that not all care experience outcomes are as positive as Ellie’s. The home Ellie enters is filled with kindness and the foster father’s actions demonstrate that, ultimately, it’s what you do that matters most.”

Here's how people reacted to it:

Of course, Twitter's John Lewis also had his say, and the retailer warned him it was that time of year where people might mistake him for them:


You know Christmas is coming when John Lewis releases its ad.

