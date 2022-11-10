Read full article on original website
Homedale High's new football field the stuff of dreams
HOMEDALE, Idaho — Have you seen Homedale High School's new football field? It's state of the art, and an actual field of dreams!. There was an incredible community effort in this small Idaho town to make it happen. Homedale High School principal and head coach Matt Holtry said it all started with the passing of the school bond last year. The bond included an upgrade for the Trojans' old grass field. The dream was to have turf installed, but the cost was really high for that.
CBS Sports
How to watch Boise State vs. Washington State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: Washington State 1-0; Boise State 0-1 The Washington State Cougars will take on the Boise State Broncos at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Idaho Central Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where Boise State won 58-52, we could be in for a big score.
CBS Sports
How to watch Nevada vs. Boise State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Boise State Broncos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Broncos and the Nevada Wolf Pack will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Boise State is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
KIVI-TV
Boise State athletic department receives almost $3 million in donations this week alone
BOISE, Idaho — Between Monday and Wednesday of this week, Boise State Athletics announced three separate contributions totaling almost $3 million. The contributions will be used for a number of things, like renovations to Albertson's Stadium that include new LED light installments. "Thank you Bronco Nation for investing in...
Post Register
Power outages in Boise and Harper, Oregon
Idaho Power reported two minor power outages Wednesday afternoon, one near Boise and the other near Harper, Oregon. The outage in Boise started at 7:45 a.m. and is impacting 20 customers. The cause is most likely due to line interference. Power went out for 95 people in Harper, Oregon at...
Boise Resident Shares Excitement Over Powerball Winnings
It has been the talk of the town, the state, and the nation for DAYS now-- the Powerball and its record setting jackpot! From coast to coast, individuals, workplaces, teams and families alike pitched in to buy a Powerball ticket--all in hopes of winning that $2.04 Billion ticket. After an...
Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear
BOISE - The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said.
Post Register
Two Boise school fields vandalized
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police report two new cases of vandalism at Boise area schools. A vehicle can be seen by security cameras driving onto the lawn and spinning out multiple times at both North Junior High around 3:40 a.m. and then again at Hillside Junior High around 5:30 a.m.
Award Winning Idaho Extreme Grilled Cheese Restaurant Finally Opens in Boise
Just in time for comfort food season, Boise has a new destination for gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, steamy hot soup and more!. We don’t know about you, but ever since we caught wind that an award-winning restaurant specializing in “extreme” grilled cheese planning a location where Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview burnt down in 2019, we’ve stared at that site every time we’ve driven past it.
This Tucked Away Boise Diner Has Idaho’s Best Cinnamon Roll
Here in Idaho, there are plenty of great options for breakfast. Whether it's something boujee and worthy of an Instagram post or something simple and "old school"--one this is for sure and that is the need to finish up your Idaho breakfast with something sweet!. Lets take a look at...
rtands.com
Second BNSF Bridge Over Lake in Idaho Almost Complete
BNSF has been working for the past few years on the construction of a second railroad bridge called the Sandpoint Junction Connector, and the installation is running ahead of schedule. During the past two months, crews completed the bridge girders, curbs, and decks and continued to lay track, as well...
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
eastidahonews.com
Mike Lindell spurs new headache for Idaho election officials: Obscure records requests
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — On Aug. 21, Idaho election offices received public records requests for an unusual set of voting data, known as a cast vote record. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, a 17-year election administrator, said he and other county officials hadn’t heard of a cast vote record — an electronic record of votes captured by ballot-counting machines — before the 2020 election.
The Shocking Growth of Boise Over The Years
There are mixed feelings in the Treasure Valley regarding the population growth over the years. While some people are excited about the potential jobs that are created to attract said jobs, others are unhappy that the continued growth will continue to raise housing costs and other living expenses. While the...
This Tiny Idaho Bakery is Home to One of the Best Pies in America
We've got some serious questions about our fair state's taste in Thanksgiving side dishes. Based on the polls we've seen, we should be absolutely ashamed. Both Zippia and GrillCookBake.com put together a list of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in each state. While the two websites found different results for Idaho based on their criteria, both results were equally embarrassing. According to Zippia, Idahoans look forward to their side salad the most. How boring!
California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley
Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
kmvt
Secretary of State announces clarification in District 26 election results
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An inconsistency in results between District 26 and state databases lead to an investigation by the Secretary of State’s office, and a change in reported results in the race between Karma Metzler Fitzgerald and Jack Nelsen. It was originally reported that Fitzgerald won the...
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon
Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Breaking down the general election results with Idaho Matters
Idaho Matters breaks down the results of Tuesday's elections with Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News, Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun, Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor at the Idaho Statesman and James Dawson with Boise State Public Radio News. As Senior Producer of our live...
Washington witness reports hovering 'gray blob' was watching him
A Washington witness at Newport reported becoming frightened after watching a “gray blob” hovering overhead at about 12:30 a.m. on April 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
