HOMEDALE, Idaho — Have you seen Homedale High School's new football field? It's state of the art, and an actual field of dreams!. There was an incredible community effort in this small Idaho town to make it happen. Homedale High School principal and head coach Matt Holtry said it all started with the passing of the school bond last year. The bond included an upgrade for the Trojans' old grass field. The dream was to have turf installed, but the cost was really high for that.

HOMEDALE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO