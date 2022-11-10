ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonawanda, NY

2 On Your Side

Group gives away hundreds of turkeys, bags of produce

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Families in Buffalo got some help ahead of Thanksgiving. MMB Realty Group spent Saturday morning handing out hundreds of turkeys, and bags of produce, to anyone who stopped by the Canisius College parking lot. Organizers say the idea started when they were looking for a big...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Sip & Shop at the Historic Palace Theatre

If you enjoy “Christmas in the Country” or “Yuletide in the Country”, You will Love RUSTIC BUFFALO’s HOLIDAY SIP & SHOP!. Come enjoy the largest holiday shopping event in Niagara County at Lockport’s breathtaking Palace Theatre! Having recently undergone a multi-million-dollar renovation, the theatre can comfortably accommodate several hundred guests as they browse 117 of Rustic Buffalo’s local artisans.
LOCKPORT, NY
WKBW-TV

Fundraising for the Palace at the Sip & Shop

There will be a few ways to raise money for the Historic Palace Theatre, including the $5 admission fee that will be taken. In turn, guests will receive a $5 spending coupon for purchases over $20. Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle and basket raffle will support this incredible, historic treasure.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Village of Kenmore delays parking ban

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Kenmore announced Thursday that it has delayed the enforcement of the village’s winter parking ban. The ban will take effect on Dec. 1, 2022. According to Village Mayor Patrick Mang, weather forecasts don’t show any sign of significant snowfall. The Mayor noted that, in the event of snow […]
KENMORE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?

The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Four Day Holiday Shopping Extravaganza at the Palace Theatre

That November nip in the air means it’s almost time for Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market’s Holiday Sip & Shop! This extraordinary, four-day holiday shopping extravaganza will take place at the Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave, Lockport NY 14094 from Thursday to Sunday, November 10th-13th. ~Thursday, Nov. 10th,...
LOCKPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York

Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police locate woman and 4-year-old child

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police on Friday asked for help in locating a missing woman and 4-year-old child. Genae Favors and Jordan Favors had been last seen in the 100 block of Andover in Buffalo. About two hours after Buffalo Police asked for help, the department posted on its Facebook page that they had been found.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

WWII veteran from WNY goes viral on YouTube with more than 1M views

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A YouTube video involving a local World War II veteran sharing his experience at war has gone viral. The video currently has more than one million views. The video is nearly 21 minutes long, and features Veteran Bill Gosch of North Tonawanda sharing his testimony at war. It has caught the eyes of thousands of people across the world and people were so moved by this video, they decided to reach out to him.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Children’s cold medicine in short supply in WNY and Canada

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Children’s cold medicine is flying off the shelves at local pharmacies and drug stores, and it’s only the start of the cold and flu season. The demand for over-the-counter children’s medication, specifically Children’s Tylenol, is way higher than the supply right now. Customers will find that products just aren’t in stock […]
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Family in Angola loses home and business in fire

ANGOLA, N.Y. — A family lost its business and home in a multi-use structure fire. According to the Town of Evans Police Department, the fire happened just after 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the Village of Angola. The structure was home to Gram's Pierogi House and apartments. Several...
ANGOLA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lockport fire under investigation, causes $35k in damage

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lockport Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Thursday evening. At approximately 10:15 p.m., the LFD say they arrived at the scene on High Street where, they say, a large quantity of smoke was visible. After an initial investigation around the building, fire personnel say an orange glow was […]
LOCKPORT, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Falls City School District superintendent joins nationwide initiative to champion health equity in schools

Mark Laurrie to serve on the American Heart Association’s Superintendent Council. Mark Laurrie, superintendent of Niagara Falls City School District, has been selected to serve on the national American Heart Association Superintendent Council. Laurrie is joined by nine other superintendents across the nation who will join the association in seeking to drive transformational impact aimed at improving the health and well-being of students, families and educators.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

