Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Group gives away hundreds of turkeys, bags of produce
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Families in Buffalo got some help ahead of Thanksgiving. MMB Realty Group spent Saturday morning handing out hundreds of turkeys, and bags of produce, to anyone who stopped by the Canisius College parking lot. Organizers say the idea started when they were looking for a big...
Town of Tonawanda pushes back overnight winter parking ban
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda announced Friday that its overnight winter parking ban has been delayed until at least the end of the month. As of now, the ban will go into place on Dec. 1 at 2:01 a.m. The ban was scheduled to go into place on Nov. 1 […]
Victims and survivors of the May 14 shooting honored at Western New York Peace Center's 55th annual dinner
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday will mark six months since a gunman killed 10 people and hurt 3 others in a racially motivated attack at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. On Friday night, families and survivors of the massacre were honored on Friday evening at the Western New York Peace Center's 55th annual dinner.
WKBW-TV
Sip & Shop at the Historic Palace Theatre
If you enjoy “Christmas in the Country” or “Yuletide in the Country”, You will Love RUSTIC BUFFALO’s HOLIDAY SIP & SHOP!. Come enjoy the largest holiday shopping event in Niagara County at Lockport’s breathtaking Palace Theatre! Having recently undergone a multi-million-dollar renovation, the theatre can comfortably accommodate several hundred guests as they browse 117 of Rustic Buffalo’s local artisans.
WKBW-TV
Niagara Produce of Elma carries on long family tradition with new specialty store on Transit Road
ELMA (WKBW) — There is a new option for shoppers looking for fresh produce and specialty meats in the Southtowns. The stunning new Niagara Produce of Elma has officially opened at 3131 Transit Road. "It's been wonderful, all of the customers love the space, they love how it's laid...
Police pass out steering wheel-pedal locks in effort to stem KIA car thefts
AMHERST, N.Y. — The theft of KIA and Hyundai cars has really frustrated car owners and police in recent weeks and months. KIA made a good-will gesture with a locking device distribution effort through some Western New York police departments. But 2 On Your Side found out some car theft victims are still feeling the pain.
WKBW-TV
Fundraising for the Palace at the Sip & Shop
There will be a few ways to raise money for the Historic Palace Theatre, including the $5 admission fee that will be taken. In turn, guests will receive a $5 spending coupon for purchases over $20. Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle and basket raffle will support this incredible, historic treasure.
Village of Kenmore delays parking ban
KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Kenmore announced Thursday that it has delayed the enforcement of the village’s winter parking ban. The ban will take effect on Dec. 1, 2022. According to Village Mayor Patrick Mang, weather forecasts don’t show any sign of significant snowfall. The Mayor noted that, in the event of snow […]
Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?
The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
WKBW-TV
Four Day Holiday Shopping Extravaganza at the Palace Theatre
That November nip in the air means it’s almost time for Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market’s Holiday Sip & Shop! This extraordinary, four-day holiday shopping extravaganza will take place at the Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave, Lockport NY 14094 from Thursday to Sunday, November 10th-13th. ~Thursday, Nov. 10th,...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Explore and More Children’s Museum is Bringing an All-New Fully Accessible Indoor Playground to Buffalo
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. This local organization believes every child deserves the right to play, and we couldn’t agree more. Looking back, playing at the playground is a fond childhood memory for many....
Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York
Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
Buffalo Police locate woman and 4-year-old child
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police on Friday asked for help in locating a missing woman and 4-year-old child. Genae Favors and Jordan Favors had been last seen in the 100 block of Andover in Buffalo. About two hours after Buffalo Police asked for help, the department posted on its Facebook page that they had been found.
Anchor Bar to add six franchise locations nationwide
The Anchor Bar is spreading its wings even wider, with plans to open six new franchise locations across the country next year.
“This could’ve gotten ugly”: DA Flynn details Thursday shootings on Buffalo’s West Side
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jeffery Griffin, 48, has been charged Friday after he allegedly opened fire at two different locations on Buffalo’s lower West Side. He’s facing a long list of charges, for allegedly shooting a woman in the leg on Pennsylvania Street and allegedly shooting three bullets in the Alba De Vida methadone clinic. […]
WWII veteran from WNY goes viral on YouTube with more than 1M views
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A YouTube video involving a local World War II veteran sharing his experience at war has gone viral. The video currently has more than one million views. The video is nearly 21 minutes long, and features Veteran Bill Gosch of North Tonawanda sharing his testimony at war. It has caught the eyes of thousands of people across the world and people were so moved by this video, they decided to reach out to him.
Children’s cold medicine in short supply in WNY and Canada
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Children’s cold medicine is flying off the shelves at local pharmacies and drug stores, and it’s only the start of the cold and flu season. The demand for over-the-counter children’s medication, specifically Children’s Tylenol, is way higher than the supply right now. Customers will find that products just aren’t in stock […]
Family in Angola loses home and business in fire
ANGOLA, N.Y. — A family lost its business and home in a multi-use structure fire. According to the Town of Evans Police Department, the fire happened just after 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the Village of Angola. The structure was home to Gram's Pierogi House and apartments. Several...
Lockport fire under investigation, causes $35k in damage
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lockport Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Thursday evening. At approximately 10:15 p.m., the LFD say they arrived at the scene on High Street where, they say, a large quantity of smoke was visible. After an initial investigation around the building, fire personnel say an orange glow was […]
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls City School District superintendent joins nationwide initiative to champion health equity in schools
Mark Laurrie to serve on the American Heart Association’s Superintendent Council. Mark Laurrie, superintendent of Niagara Falls City School District, has been selected to serve on the national American Heart Association Superintendent Council. Laurrie is joined by nine other superintendents across the nation who will join the association in seeking to drive transformational impact aimed at improving the health and well-being of students, families and educators.
Comments / 0