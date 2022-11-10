Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
New veterans nursing facility home opens in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — The North Idaho State Veterans Home was unveiled in Post Falls on Friday, 23 years after local veterans began working to bring to the region a nursing facility for men and women who have served our country, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
'They need homes': North Idaho animal shelter struggling to get big dogs adopted
HAYDEN, Idaho — Miguel is closing in on six months at the Kootenai Humane Society, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The terrier/pit bull mix transfer from California is almost 5 years old, friendly with a kind face. “Such a sweetheart. He’s a big, strong...
Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy student working to create a leadership legacy in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A U.S. Army-bound Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy student is working to create a leadership legacy in North Idaho, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Jayden LaVecchia is a member of the U.S. Air Force's Civil Air Patrol and the Idaho Army...
Award Winning Idaho Extreme Grilled Cheese Restaurant Finally Opens in Boise
Just in time for comfort food season, Boise has a new destination for gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, steamy hot soup and more!. We don’t know about you, but ever since we caught wind that an award-winning restaurant specializing in “extreme” grilled cheese planning a location where Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview burnt down in 2019, we’ve stared at that site every time we’ve driven past it.
Kootenai Health opens new detox unit in Coeur d'Alene, the only unit of its kind in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health opened a new detox unit to help meet the needs of those in the community struggling with addictions. The unit, known as the Adult Recovery Unit, is the only unit of its kind in North Idaho. It is designed to safely assist people with chronic alcohol or opioid use disorders as their bodies adjust to life without substances while they are trying to get out of their addictions.
KXLY
Early November snowpack the most since 1997
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
Post Falls Veterans Home opens to provide medical, supportive care for local veterans
POST FALLS, Idaho — A new place for veterans to receive medical and supportive care in Idaho opens on Veterans Day in Post Falls. Run by the Idaho Division of Veterans Services, the Post Falls Veterans Home will be the fourth in the state, following campuses in Boise, Pocatello and Lewiston. According to the official website, these veterans homes provide...
Shoshone News Press
Movers and Shakers: Bank cda
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, November 7, 2022- bankcda celebrates Renee Corwin and Dana Barker in their new positions. bankcda is proud to announce the promotion of Renee Corwin, formerly Branch Manager of the Kellogg branch, to Vice President of Retail Banking. In her new role, Renee will manage the main office of bankcda as well as oversee the retail banking of all four branches. Renee has 33 years’ experience in the financial industry.
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Idaho College board race shows mixed results during counting delays
A candidate backed by Republicans and two candidates backed by the Chamber of Commerce are leading the race for North Idaho College’s Board of Trustees. Mike Waggoner has a seven-point lead over Pete Broschet; Tarie Zimmerman has a three-point lead over Ron Hartman; and Brad Corkill has a one-point lead over Diana Sheridan.
Multi-vehicle crash at Argonne and Trent cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash at Trent Avenue and Argonne Road in Spokane Valley has been cleared. At least four cars were involved in the crash, and two people were taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries. The crash is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
City of Hayden passes levy to increase police presence
HAYDEN, Idaho — The law enforcement levy on the ballot for the city of Hayden passed with 63.62% of the vote Tuesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “The residents of Hayden recognized the need for greater public safety in their city,” said Kootenai County...
yaktrinews.com
Grant County: Head-on crash with commercial truck kills driver, 33
QUINCY, Wash. — Grant County authorities rushed to the scene of a head-on collision between a commercial truck and an SUV on Wednesday night, where a 33-year-old Spokane man was pronounced dead. According to a social media alert from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, ambulences, medics, firefighters and deputies...
bonnersferryherald.com
Historic win: Bertling wins with write-in campaign
BONNERS FERRY — County Commissioner 2nd District incumbent Tim Bertling won a historic race in Tuesday’s general election with 2,598 votes as a write-in candidate over the GOP candidate. Steve Fioravanti, the GOP nominee received 2,400 votes. John L. White, an independent candidate, received 148 votes. Ben Robertson,...
10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Spokane, Washington
I like to believe and live by the saying "If you go looking for trouble, you'll find trouble." So far in my 40+ years on this planet this moto has worked for me. I'm also a firm believer that "bad things can happen to good people." It's a sad fact of life, but it just happens. People can be driven to do bad things. Whether it's caused by addiction, or the cards they've been dealt in the game of life, or just flat-out evilness, bad people can do bad things to good people. I like to look for the best in people, but in some cases, it's harder to spot. So, what can you do?
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs lose heartbreaker in semi-finals
The Bulldogs fought hard in last night’s Idaho 4A semifinal against Skyline, but in the end the Grizzlies ended Sandpoint’s stellar season 42-28. Junior Max Frank was a standout running an average of 6 yards per carry and the lead touchdown scorer for Sandpoint. Skyline came out of...
Coeur d’Alene Police: Man tried to entice children into car with candy
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Police are looking for a man they say used candy to try and entice children into his car. Three children told police the man was sitting in a parked SUV near Mill Ave and College Way when he asked them if they wanted candy. One of the kids said he gestured to the back seat...
KIVI-TV
Kootenai County sees holdup in unofficial election results
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The unofficial results from all Idaho counties, except one, have been submitted. Kootenai County election officials say there is a delay in the full unofficial results. So far, 98.6% of the unofficial results from the county are posted and ready to view, but according to...
KHQ Right Now
Police searching for possible kidnapper in Coeur d'Alene
Coeur d'Alene police are searching for information on a case where a man attempted to kidnap a group of kids. According to police the man asked three kids if they wanted candy and gestured to his back seat.
inlander.com
A global manhunt, plus: the county whiffs on federal funding; and WSU students are left in the cold
A three-year search for a Spokane man accused of killing his wife and hiding her body in a freezer ended at a volleyball tournament in Europe last month, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday. Wahid Kashify is expected to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge in the May 2019 killing of his wife, Arezu. By the time authorities found Arezu's body at the couple's north Spokane apartment, Kashify had left the country for Afghanistan, where he has family. Detective Marc Melville, with the sheriff's office, says a video recovered from the alleged killer's phone showed a clear confession. Over the next three years, the sheriff's office worked with the FBI, Department of Justice, Interpol and the Department of Defense to find Kashify as he traveled between Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran and Europe. Melville says efforts to communicate with Kashify's family in Afghanistan were complicated by the collapse of the country's government in 2021. Last month, authorities were finally able to locate and arrest Kashify at a volleyball tournament in Europe. (The suspect is passionate about the sport, Melville says.) Kashify is now awaiting extradition in an undisclosed European country. (NATE SANFORD)
