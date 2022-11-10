ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonners Ferry, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Sandpoint Reader

From dream to hard-earned reality

Lena Haug likes a challenge. The professional equestrian has never shied from the unknown, whether it was leading horseback expeditions as a teen in Chile or, more recently, in her pilot training. Now local to Sandpoint and still active in the horse world, Haug can add the greatest challenge yet to her “done” list: the Mongol Derby, a 1,000-kilometer (roughly 620-mile) horseback race over the Mongolian steppe that she completed in nine days this past July.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Mistaken clothes lead to drug charge

PRIEST RIVER — A traffic stop over mistaken clothes has left one Washington man with four criminal charges. However, as part of a plea deal, the other charges were dropped in exchange for a guilty plea in a felony drug possession case. The traffic stop, which occurred Nov. 16,...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested for murder in Newport

NEWPORT, Wash. - The Newport Police Department and the Pend Oreille County Sherrif's office have confirmed a fatal shooting that happened on Nov. 6 around 12:26 p.m. in Newport. 29-year-old Nathan Fry shot and killed his girlfriend, 44-year-old Jennifer Lee. Fry was taken into custody and has been booked on...
NEWPORT, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

Boundary County Calendar - Nov. 10, 2022

"Annie the Musical": 7 p.m., Becker Auditorium, Bonners Ferry Highs School. Admission is $7, or $5 for seniors and students. SPOT bus: service to Sandpoint is provided on Tuesday and Thursday. Call 24 hours in advance, 208-267-4740. There is no cost for the service. Quilting Group: 9 a.m. to noon,...
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
KXLY

Missing Woman in Bonner County located

SANPOINT, Idaho — Monique Breckenridge, who was reported missing Monday afternoon, has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced Breckenridge was found at 8:53 p.m. on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Historic win: Bertling wins with write-in campaign

BONNERS FERRY — County Commissioner 2nd District incumbent Tim Bertling won a historic race in Tuesday’s general election with 2,598 votes as a write-in candidate over the GOP candidate. Steve Fioravanti, the GOP nominee received 2,400 votes. John L. White, an independent candidate, received 148 votes. Ben Robertson,...
rtands.com

Second BNSF Bridge Over Lake in Idaho Almost Complete

BNSF has been working for the past few years on the construction of a second railroad bridge called the Sandpoint Junction Connector, and the installation is running ahead of schedule. During the past two months, crews completed the bridge girders, curbs, and decks and continued to lay track, as well...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt

The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Job opening: PR mayor resigns

PRIEST RIVER — Priest River is in the market for a new mayor. Kevin Wylie, who was sworn into office in January, stepped down on Nov. 1, saying could not fulfill the responsibilities of mayor while working full time. Wylie, who told the council at a special meeting, replaced Jim Martin, who served in the office for 24 years.
PRIEST RIVER, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy