bonnersferryherald.com
Historic win: Bertling wins with write-in campaign
BONNERS FERRY — County Commissioner 2nd District incumbent Tim Bertling won a historic race in Tuesday’s general election with 2,598 votes as a write-in candidate over the GOP candidate. Steve Fioravanti, the GOP nominee received 2,400 votes. John L. White, an independent candidate, received 148 votes. Ben Robertson,...
rtands.com
Second BNSF Bridge Over Lake in Idaho Almost Complete
BNSF has been working for the past few years on the construction of a second railroad bridge called the Sandpoint Junction Connector, and the installation is running ahead of schedule. During the past two months, crews completed the bridge girders, curbs, and decks and continued to lay track, as well...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Job opening: PR mayor resigns
PRIEST RIVER — Priest River is in the market for a new mayor. Kevin Wylie, who was sworn into office in January, stepped down on Nov. 1, saying could not fulfill the responsibilities of mayor while working full time. Wylie, who told the council at a special meeting, replaced Jim Martin, who served in the office for 24 years.
Washington witness reports hovering 'gray blob' was watching him
A Washington witness at Newport reported becoming frightened after watching a “gray blob” hovering overhead at about 12:30 a.m. on April 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KXLY
Missing Woman in Bonner County located
SANPOINT, Idaho — Monique Breckenridge, who was reported missing Monday afternoon, has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced Breckenridge was found at 8:53 p.m. on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Mistaken clothes lead to drug charge
PRIEST RIVER — A traffic stop over mistaken clothes has left one Washington man with four criminal charges. However, as part of a plea deal, the other charges were dropped in exchange for a guilty plea in a felony drug possession case. The traffic stop, which occurred Nov. 16,...
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
