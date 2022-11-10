ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boundary County, ID

bonnersferryherald.com

Sheriff warns don’t be a victim of a scam

The Boundary County Sheriff's Department told the Herald that on Tuesday an elderly gentleman informed BCSO he had almost been the victim of a telephone scam. “The caller had indicated that he was a Public Defender from back east representing his grandson who had been arrested,” said Boundary County Sheriff Dave Kramer. “The caller said that he needed $20,000 immediately to help keep his grandson out of trouble. The caller was very convincing and had information about his grandson (which oftentimes is readily available on the internet). The gentleman was in the process of getting the money from his account when he decided that he should stop by and talk to us first.”
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Mistaken clothes lead to drug charge

PRIEST RIVER — A traffic stop over mistaken clothes has left one Washington man with four criminal charges. However, as part of a plea deal, the other charges were dropped in exchange for a guilty plea in a felony drug possession case. The traffic stop, which occurred Nov. 16,...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KXLY

Missing Woman in Bonner County located

SANPOINT, Idaho — Monique Breckenridge, who was reported missing Monday afternoon, has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced Breckenridge was found at 8:53 p.m. on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Historic win: Bertling wins with write-in campaign

BONNERS FERRY — County Commissioner 2nd District incumbent Tim Bertling won a historic race in Tuesday’s general election with 2,598 votes as a write-in candidate over the GOP candidate. Steve Fioravanti, the GOP nominee received 2,400 votes. John L. White, an independent candidate, received 148 votes. Ben Robertson,...
Bonner County Daily Bee

Job opening: PR mayor resigns

PRIEST RIVER — Priest River is in the market for a new mayor. Kevin Wylie, who was sworn into office in January, stepped down on Nov. 1, saying could not fulfill the responsibilities of mayor while working full time. Wylie, who told the council at a special meeting, replaced Jim Martin, who served in the office for 24 years.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

This Week in History - Nov. 10, 2022

A deal was closed this week where by the John O’Connell ranch property, one-half mile south of Bonners Ferry was purchased by A.B. Ashby, who will take possession in about 30 days. Edward C. Gale, a resident of Bonners Ferry for 14 years, died suddenly at 10 o’clock Tuesday...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
rtands.com

Second BNSF Bridge Over Lake in Idaho Almost Complete

BNSF has been working for the past few years on the construction of a second railroad bridge called the Sandpoint Junction Connector, and the installation is running ahead of schedule. During the past two months, crews completed the bridge girders, curbs, and decks and continued to lay track, as well...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt

The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA

