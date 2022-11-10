The Boundary County Sheriff's Department told the Herald that on Tuesday an elderly gentleman informed BCSO he had almost been the victim of a telephone scam. “The caller had indicated that he was a Public Defender from back east representing his grandson who had been arrested,” said Boundary County Sheriff Dave Kramer. “The caller said that he needed $20,000 immediately to help keep his grandson out of trouble. The caller was very convincing and had information about his grandson (which oftentimes is readily available on the internet). The gentleman was in the process of getting the money from his account when he decided that he should stop by and talk to us first.”

BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO