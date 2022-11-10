Read full article on original website
KXLY
Train collides with SUV in Bonner County, driver hospitalized
COLBURN, Idaho — A man was hospitalized after a a train crashed into him in Bonner County Tuesday afternoon. Idaho State Police say a 62-year-old man from Naples was life-flighted to a nearby hospital after his SUV was struck by a train near US 95 at Samuels Road. The...
bonnersferryherald.com
Local man fights cancer, even after death
BONNERS FERRY —- Passing away didn’t stop one local man from making a difference and giving back to children battling cancer. William “Bill” D. Powers, 72, recently passed and stipulated in his will that his estate be sold with the proceeds donated to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
bonnersferryherald.com
Historic win: Bertling wins with write-in campaign
BONNERS FERRY — County Commissioner 2nd District incumbent Tim Bertling won a historic race in Tuesday’s general election with 2,598 votes as a write-in candidate over the GOP candidate. Steve Fioravanti, the GOP nominee received 2,400 votes. John L. White, an independent candidate, received 148 votes. Ben Robertson,...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Mistaken clothes lead to drug charge
PRIEST RIVER — A traffic stop over mistaken clothes has left one Washington man with four criminal charges. However, as part of a plea deal, the other charges were dropped in exchange for a guilty plea in a felony drug possession case. The traffic stop, which occurred Nov. 16,...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Job opening: PR mayor resigns
PRIEST RIVER — Priest River is in the market for a new mayor. Kevin Wylie, who was sworn into office in January, stepped down on Nov. 1, saying could not fulfill the responsibilities of mayor while working full time. Wylie, who told the council at a special meeting, replaced Jim Martin, who served in the office for 24 years.
