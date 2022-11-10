Judge issues ruling in dispute between Monroe County, property owners at Lake Monroe

Lake Monroe property owners Joe and Nicole Huff violated the terms of an agreement they had reached with county officials, a judge ruled in a years-long legal battle over a property at Lake Monroe.

Monroe County Attorney Dave Schilling said the county, since the beginning of the dispute, has merely tried to get the Huffs to comply with local laws.

Meanwhile, Joe Huff said via email he disagrees with the judge’s conclusion, but was pleased she gave the couple a path to move forward.

Another attorney, who represented the county in the most recent hearing in the case, had begged Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Holly Harvey to find a way to end the dispute.

Casey C. Stansbury, partner with Freeman, Mathis & Gary in Lexington, Kentucky, said after reaching an agreement in 2020, the two sides started bickering about the effective date of that agreement. At that point, he said, the parties likely would soon start arguing about what the word “is” means.

In 21 years of practicing law, Stansbury said he had never seen anything like this.

“I’m begging on behalf of all that is holy” for the judge to find common ground, he said in the hearing in August.

“I feel like a hostage in this,” Stansbury said.

At the time, Judge Harvey said she agreed the matter needed to be resolved and she would try her best. She issued her ruling Saturday.

Judge Harvey on Saturday ruled that:

The agreement between the parties took effect on Oct. 14, 2020.

The Huffs must obtain variances if they want to use their property for what is not allowed under current zoning. The couple must follow the local variance process.

The Huffs violated the agreement “by building or modifying the road within the property which, used for timbering/logging, without a necessary permit. The Huffs are required to either rebuild the road or obtain a variance to bring the road in compliance with applicable statutes.”

The Huffs are prohibited from further building activities until they have obtained required approvals.

Huff said via email some of the terms of the agreement were changed without the Huffs' knowledge or consent.

“We disagree with the judge’s conclusion that we have not sought the necessary permits, but we are pleased that the judge has now given us a pathway to seek a variance with the county related to our forestry and agricultural rights,” Huff said.

Schilling said this week it's unclear whether the ruling will actually end the quarrel, which began in 2019.

“We’ll just have to wait and see,” he said.

The Huffs began acquiring parcels of land on an outcropping at Lake Monroe in 2017 and spent about $2.5 million to buy about 250 acres of undeveloped forested land adjacent to The Shores subdivision. Filings with the county show the couple plans to build a modern 9,606-square-foot home on a hill overlooking the lake.

In May 2019, Monroe County officials sued the Huffs for what officials contend was unauthorized development along the lakeshore. The county has said in court filings it has an obvious interest in protecting Monroe County's primary water source. The Huffs denied the allegations and in 2020 filed a counterclaim, alleging, among other things, that county officials made false statements about them, invaded their privacy and violated their due process rights.

In late 2020, the parties reached a settlement agreement that required Monroe County to pay the Huffs $50,000 and take no action regarding past logging activity.

Some nearby property owners criticized the agreement, saying it would set a precedent allowing rich people to disregard county rules. However, Schilling said at the time the legal department supported the agreement because the case was consuming lots of time and the settlement would allow staff to get on the property more quickly to address any erosion issues.

The county paid the Huffs $50,000 in January 2021, but the payment and settlement did not settle the matter. Both sides in court filings accused the other of violating parts of the agreement.

The Huffs in April also filed in federal court a lawsuit against the county, the local plan commission and planning department, alleging local officials conspired to deprive the Huffs of their constitutional rights.

Monroe County Commissioners in June unanimously approved the county legal department‘s request to spend up to $50,000 to hire Indianapolis law firm Barnes & Thornburg to handle the case.

Huff said, “Now that the state action is finished, we are looking to the federal courts to enforce our due process rights (and other federal rights) that have been constantly violated by the County’s actions since we entered into the settlement agreement.”

