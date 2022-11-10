Bloomington South girls zap Edgewood in season opener

ELLETTSVILLE — The Bloomington South girls' basketball team had to wait until Tuesday to play its season opener.

Saturday's contest at Pike was shut down before it began after high winds knocked out power at the Indianapolis school. That was tough because the Red Devils' usual mix of speed and athleticism gives South an early taste of how fast and strong they have to be on both ends of the court against the better teams on their schedule.

So the Panthers went in cold against Edgewood, a team playing its third game, and fell behind 12-9 before they figured out getting a little more up close and personal with a young and rebuilding Mustang squad might make a difference. Strong defense, including nine turnovers in a short span of time, turned the tide with a 16-0 run as South pulled away for a 54-34 win.

"Not being able to play that first game against a team like Pike, it kind of hurt us a little," South coach Larry Winters said. "We'll make that up because that's the kind of pressure that we want to put on people, so we need to be able to see it."

Points were hard to come by early on as Jaylyn Robinson hit back-to-back 3s to put Edgewood ahead three with 5:25 left to halftime. But this wasn't to be a shocker as Edgewood was blacked out the rest of the half and into the third quarter.

Suddenly it was all South, as five steals got the Panthers in transition. Mya Lawrence fueled the run with a pair of 3s, including one off a theft right after she made two free throws, scoring five points in six seconds for a 25-12 halftime lead.

After a 2-of-10 start, the Panthers went 13-of-27 in the middle periods to take a 44-23 lead. With South's depth, it was able to really spend a lot of energy on the defensive end of the floor and make life miserable for Edgewood.

"We have a team that can score from its defense," Winters said. "So if you can score from your defense, it just relaxes your offense a little bit better."

Rough rebuild

Just as South hoped to get something out of scheduling Pike early, the same is usually the case for 3A Edgewood when it comes to the 4A Panthers.

Edgewood (0-3), which has no starters back from last year, finished with 25 turnovers and shot just 34.5% from the field (10-of-29) and went 11-of-17 at the line.

"40, 35 and 34 points in three games," Edgewood coach Gary Sims said. "The first two games, we shot 29 and 28 percent. We've making three out of every 10 shots and the defense is not where it needs to be."

South threw an aggressive man defense and some full court pressure at the Mustangs, who scored the first four points of the game and looked confident early in the second quarter after a lull to lead 12-9. But they ended the first half with 10 fouls and 15 turnovers and South led 32-12 before they'd score again.

"Youth is a big part of that," Sims said. "And part of that is, you look at Alayna (Flynn) at point guard, she's got experience but around her, they don't know to come up and help, they just don't see that because right now, they're just going to spots instead of just playing the game."

Robinson led Edgewood with 11 points, while freshman Madi Bland added nine while going 7-of-9 at the line, all in the second half when the Mustangs went 11-of-15.

"When we did attack the rim we didn't finish," Sims said. "We wanted to do two things. One was protect the ball, which we didn't do, and keep them off the offensive glass. I thought overall we did a good job until the middle part of the game. They got more active and we weren't scoring, which puts more pressure on the other end."

Elane McElhanney had seven points while freshman Macey Crider, Edgewood's leading scorer in its first two games, had just four points and didn't take a shot in the second half.

Getting warmed up

Working through first-night jitters was a part of the process for South, which shot 35%, including a 5-of-15 night at the arc.

Caitlin Heim led the way with 13 points, with eight coming in the first half, while Abbie Lucas caught fire in the third, making five shots in a row in the paint and hitting a pair at the line for all 12 of her points. Lawrence added 11 points, Lashley six and Carlie Pedersen six points to go with six boards.

The offense was extremely sluggish to start, taking 4:30 to score with a pair of free throws (after Winters dipped into his bench to find a spark) and 6:30 to hit a bucket. Through all that, the Panthers led 6-4 at the end of the first period as Edgewood failed to score over the last 5:05.

Then scoring 16 points in 4:25 helped them out of that funk.

"That was a big thing," Winters said. "Once we got going a little bit I thought they all started helping each other. ... If we play unselfish like that we have a chance. Scoring will come. Carlie didn't have one of her better shooting nights, but we know she can make that shot.

"We're a little ahead offensively but that's to be expected with this many young kids. I thought that the last few minutes when I put the five freshmen in I thought they did a good job. They didn't look like they were scared to death."

South picked up 12 points and 11 rebounds off its bench as Winters threw his promising freshmen into the fire for the first time. They gave the team some pep defensively, and that inspired some better play from the starters.

"Once I put the other ones back in, they looked a little bit more pepped up," Winters said. "That worked out well for us tonight."

