Aberdeen, SD

Here's a look at what's open, closed for Veterans Day

By American News
 3 days ago
A number of businesses and agencies will be closed in observance of Veterans Day on Friday.

Federal offices: Closed.

State offices: Closed.

Brown County offices: Closed.

Aberdeen city offices: Closed.

Garbage pick-up: Residents who normally have their garbage picked up Friday should put garbage out for pick up by 8 a.m. Thursday. Both Thursday and Friday's garbage will be picked up Thursday. Recycling will remain on the normal five-day schedule with pickup on Friday.

Brown County Landfill: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aberdeen Catholic Schools: Offices open/classes in session.

Aberdeen public schools: Offices open/classes in session.

Trinity Lutheran School: Offices open/classes in session.

Northern State University: Offices closed/ no classes.

Presentation College: Offices open/ classes in session.

Aberdeen Area Senior Center: Closed, Senior Meals program will be open.

Dacotah Prairie Museum: Closed. Open Saturday 1-4 p.m.

K.O. Lee Aberdeen Public Library: Closed.

Uptown Aberdeen: Open.

Golden Ticket: For movie showtimes, go to https://aberdeen.gtcinemas.com/.

Capitol Cinema: For movie showtimes, go to capitolcinema.net.

Newspaper: The American News will publish as usual. The customer service department can be reached at 888-561-3226.

