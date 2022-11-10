Read full article on original website
Related
marktechpost.com
Meta AI Researchers Propose Token Merging (ToMe) to Make Vision Transformers Run Faster
Vision transformers (ViT) were introduced to the literature two years ago, and they became a core component of computer vision research. Taking a component that worked exceptionally well in language tasks and converting it into the computer vision domain was a bold move, but it worked. Since then, advancement in the computer vision domain has accelerated.
marktechpost.com
Boston University and Google Researchers Introduce An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Method To Illustrate Articles With Visual Summarizes
Recent progress in generative models has paved the way to a manifold of tasks that some years ago were only imaginable. With the help of large-scale image-text datasets, generative models can learn powerful representations exploited in fields such as text-to-image or image-to-text translation. The recent release of Stable Diffusion and...
marktechpost.com
Google AI Researchers Propose An Artificial Intelligence-Based Method For Learning Perpetual View Generation of Natural Scenes Solely From Single-View Photos
Our earth is gorgeous, with majestic mountains, breathtaking seascapes, and tranquil forests. Flying past intricately detailed, three-dimensional landscapes, picture yourself taking in this splendor as a bird might. Is it possible for computers to learn to recreate this kind of visual experience? However, current techniques that combine new perspectives from photos typically only allow for a small amount of camera motion. Most earlier research can only extrapolate scene content within a constrained range of views corresponding to a subtle head movement.
marktechpost.com
Researchers From Microsoft and Delft University Propose An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Approach That Creates Synthetic Expression-Based Face Wrinkles
Synthetic data has frequently been used for a range of computer vision tasks, such as object identification, scene comprehension, eye tracking, hand tracking, and complete body analysis. However, the development of full-face synthetics for face-related machine learning has been substantially hindered by the difficulty of modeling the human skull. Although realistic digital humans have been produced for films and video games, each character typically requires much artistic time. Because of this, the synthesis of facial training data in literature has been accompanied by simplifications or a focus on specific facial features, like the area around the eyes or the hockey mask.
marktechpost.com
Latest Machine Learning Research From Baidu Proposes A Unique Approach That Speeds Up The Training For AlphaFold2 By 38.67%
A DeepMind AI system called AlphaFold predicts the three-dimensional structure of proteins based on their amino acid composition. Since they were made available to the public for users to explore and research their protein of interest, the AlphaFold software and “AlphaFold Protein Structure Database” have been around for a year.
Comments / 0