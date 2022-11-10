Read full article on original website
Black singers only may apply to this British opera competition
Presented by the Black British Classical Foundation in collaboration with Welsh National Opera, this competition showcases the Commonwealth’s finest Black and South Asian singers as they launch their international operatic careers. Up to twenty singers will be shortlisted and brought to the UK in November 2022. After a series of Preliminary Rounds, five singers will be chosen to perform a twenty-minute programme (with orchestra and piano) in the Final at Birmingham Town Hall on 5th December 2022. The Chair of the judging panel will be celebrated British Bass, Sir Willard White. After the competition, the winner of the Samuel Coleridge Taylor Award will perform a specifically commissioned song cycle (and a guaranteed three performances) with the Birmingham Contemporary Music Group.
First night: Kirill Petrenko’s Berlin Philharmonic sounds a tad too polite
Slippedisc.com has the first review (and picture) of last night’s long-awaited return to Carnegie Hall by the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, with its chief conductor Kirill Petrenko. Our reviewer is the eminent arts critic and festival organiser, John Rockwell. Here’s John’s report, filed just after midnight. Kirill Petrenko...
Composer-to-peer deal
The US composer Daron Hagen has signed over 30 years’ worth of his compositions to Peermusic Classical. That is six operas and some 150 other works by Hagen: symphonies and concertos, 8 piano trios and 3 string quartets, many choral and vocal works – both single songs and collections, including the recent cycle The Art of Song – and the new operafilms Orson Rehearsed and 9/10: Love Before the Fall.
New opera – The Listeners
Tomorrow evening Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, brings to our readers the new opera by Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek. It is a thriller about social rejection, the abuse of power and echo chambers. Based on an original story by Jordan Tannahill, The Listeners is inspired by an identified phenomenon, the ‘global hum’. Here is Missy Mazzoli talking about the ‘hum’. Mark the date in your diaries for tomorrow 1900 CET/ 1800 London/ 1300 New York.
Watch Missy Mazzoli’s new opera, The Listeners
This week’s free opera on Slipped Disc, courtesy of OperaVision, comes from Norwegian National Opera. The Plot: Maths teacher Claire hears a mysterious low-frequency noise and the pollution is driving her crazy. The constant ‘hum’ drives her away from her family and towards others who also hear the same all-consuming sound. This support group offers compassion but what lies behind their cult-like rituals?
Fiona Maddocks rages at Arts Council economic folly
From tonight’s column by the Observer music critic:. No apologies for returning to Arts Council England (ACE)’s funding cuts. The headlines are last week’s but the impact of a single announcement will ricochet through lives and livelihoods for years, starting now. Trimming costs in hard times makes sense. Giving new contenders, all over the country, a slice of the pie is fair. Cutting down, in one wanton act, an entire forest of hard-won achievement is beyond reason or redemption. To penalise a capital city, one of Europe’s most populous and culturally magnetic, is economic folly, quite aside from any other criticisms that might be levelled.
Opera is a no-growth area, says Arts Council music chief
The violinist Claire Mera-Nelson, Director of Music at Arts Vouncil England, offers a rationalisation of last week’s decision to defund English National Opera and reduce subsidy for other companies. This is the relevant section:. We are striking a new balance in our investments. Adapting where evidence tells us that...
A Cuture Secretary’s very short memory
In The Times today, Lord Smith of Finsbury argues that ENO (of which he is a board member) needs to be saved because it is doing ‘outstanding and innovative artistic work in recent years’. In November 1997 the then-Chris Smith, culture secretary in Tony Blair’s new Cabinet, thought...
Final notes for Boston Symphony’s principal horn
This week,without fanfare, James Sommerville gave his final performances at Symphony Hall as principal horn. Somerville, 60, has held the principal horn position since 1998 and is the dedicatee of Elliott Carter’s 2006 horn concerto.
London Philharmonic chief takes second job
Elena Dubinets, is Artistic Director of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, has been appointed e Curator for The Cleveland Orchestra’s Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival: The American Dream. That should be an interesting commute. Elena says: ‘The music and stories explored at the Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival: The American...
In this piano competition, white candidates need not apply
Introducing the rules of the new Nina Simone Piano Competition in Cincinnati:. 1.The inaugural Nina Simone Piano Competition will be held from June 19 to 24, 2023. 2. Applications must be submitted via: getacceptd.com. 3. This competition is for U.S. citizens. 4. This competition is for those who identify as...
Montreal loses a tenor to brain cancer
The Orchestre symphonique de Montréal – OSM writes:. We are very sad to learn today of the death of a friend, colleague and great artist: Marcel de Hêtre, lyrical singer and chorus of the OSM Choir for more than 35 years. 🖤. The entire large OSM family,...
The people united have never sounded so powerful
The American composer Frederic Rzewski, living in Italy until his death last year, was prompted by the 1973 overthrow of Chilean president Salvador Allende to compose 36 variations on the fallen regime’s populist campaign song, El pueblo unido jamas sera vencido. Despite lasting almost an hour and containing episodes...
Equity plans Monday protest over arts cuts
Save the Date: Action on Monday 14th November, 11am -12pm. Equity is organising an action to take place on Monday 14th November at 11am calling on the Arts Council England to protect the creative workforce in those companies/venues which have been cut including the ENO, the Donmar Warehouse and Hampstead Theatre.
Prague Spring to be opened by the Welsh
Details of next year’s Prague Spring Festival were given today. One of the most striking events is that the great curtain-raiser of Smetana’s Ma Vlast will be performed by the orchestra of Welsh National Opera, conducted by their Czech music director, Tomas Hanus. It’s a major international showcase...
We publish music by permission of the US Government
The head of the Urtext publisher G. Henle Verlag gives an entertaining account of how the company came into being, and how no-one can agree what Urtext really means. Wolf-Dieter Seiffert is talking to our partner Zsolt Bognar on Living the Classical Life.
