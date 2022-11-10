Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals: All of Amazon’s best deals so far
Black Friday is on the way and like in previous years, we’re expecting tons of great deals on all kinds of different products. After the big event is Cyber Monday, so check out our full guide on the best Cyber Monday 2022 Amazon deals. We’re likely to get great...
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 ad has leaked online: These are the top deals
Walmart is giving shoppers a sneak peak at the deals ahead of its first “Black Friday Deal for Days 2022” sale. The retail giant has leaked its Black Friday ad online with all the price drops it will release on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET online. In-store deals will start on Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. local time.
Best 75-inch TV deals in October 2022
In need of a new TV? Here are the best 75-inch TV deals from every retailer.
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
ZDNet
Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
Amazon Adds New Content and Features for Prime Members
Amazon has expanded the amount of music, podcasts and features available on Amazon Music at no additional cost to Prime subscribers. The number of songs available to Prime members on Amazon Music has been boosted from 2 million to 100 million. The songs can be streamed ad-free, the company said Tuesday (Nov. 1) in a press release.
Walmart’s early Black Friday sale is live: Here are the best ‘Deals for Days’ discounts
Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” sale has finally started with tons of price drops now available online. Walmart kicked off the sale on its website on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET. Walmart+ members had exclusive early online access at 12 p.m. ET. In-store deals...
Walmart quietly lowered the price of Apple's iPad Air ahead of Black Friday
Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days saving event begins Nov. 7, but shoppers can already score discounts on popular Apple devices.
IGN
The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals You Can Buy Right Now
Black Friday 2022 lands on November 25, but you don't need to wait that long to score a great deal on a brand new 4K TV. Similar to what we saw last year, several vendors including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are promoting Black Friday deals weeks in advance. There are already some pretty outstanding deals on popular, highly-rated 4K TVs of every size and price range. We'll include all of the best deals here, and give you details on just how much you're saving and why they're worth the upgrade.
Grab this huge 75-inch 4K Roku TV for just $448 in Black Friday deal
Walmart's Black Friday deals have arrived — and this 75-inch 4K TV for $448 is one of our favorite savings so far.
TechRadar
Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more
Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
IGN
Amazon Black Friday: What to Expect in 2022
Black Friday deals are already getting started right now, and Amazon is front and centre already with an incredible 3-for-2 deal on video games, books, board games and more. But, that won't be all at Amazon this Black Friday, and we're expecting plenty more incredible offers to appear over the next few weeks in the build-up to November 25.
Yahoo!
Best Buy's Black Friday sale is almost here — here's sneak peek at the best deals
Black Friday is just around the corner, and if you're looking to save big on tech, you'll want to bookmark Best Buy Canada's Black Friday deals. While Black Friday doesn't officially kick off until Friday, Nov. 25, shoppers can start to take advantage of the retailer's famous Cyber Week deals as early as Nov. 17.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Restock Sale Scheduled for Nov 11 at 12 Noon; Here Is How to Pre-Order the Gaming Console, New Price in India, Features, and More
Get your finances in order! as PlayStation 5 stock is back in India for fans to pre-order. Interested customers should make sure that they're ready for the long-awaited restock for, which begins at 12 PM today. Here's every online retailer that will feature the PlayStation 5 restock today:. The upcoming...
Black Friday 2022 TV deals: The best early sales from Walmart, Samsung, Amazon, Target
TVs are one of the hottest big-ticket items around the holiday season, especially in the lead-up to Black Friday when retailers release some of their best TV deals. The early Black Friday sales on smart TVs are now available, and there are some significant price cuts across the industry. Samsung,...
IGN
IGN Rewards Wrap-Up: Last Chance on Joking Hazard Sweepstakes, 50% Discounts on KitBash3D, and More
Whether you are a paying IGN Plus member, or you've registered a free IGN account, there is always cool stuff you can get as part of IGN Rewards. This week, you can dive into the wacky management game, Onsen Master. IGN Plus members can grab a complimentary Steam key and get started creating their own spa. And with Tiny Troopers: Global Ops, players can control small soldiers (no, not those Small Soldiers) and battle it out across 30 stages.
ZDNet
Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart
Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
Digital Trends
This Dell 2-in-1 laptop is $250 off in its (early) Black Friday sale
If you’re looking to score some Black Friday laptop deals, you can get started right now, as Dell has already started its discounted pricing. These Dell Black Friday deals give you a chance to beat the rush and grab a laptop while everything is still in stock. One of the first models to consider should be the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, which is seeing a $250 discount as part of Dell’s Black Friday deals. This brings the price of the super-capable 2-in-1 down to just $600 from its regular price of $850. Free shipping is included.
Science Focus
Black Friday Sonos: The best deals on speakers in 2022
Looking for a saving on Sonos and its popular home speakers? Black Friday could be the best time to make a purchase. With Black Friday fast approaching, this is a great time to save on a number of different products. If you've had your mind on improving your audio setup, or even just getting a small speaker for campouts and trips away, one of the best options will be Sonos.
Engadget
Apple's AirPods Pro hit a new low of $234, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. You might think...
Comments / 0