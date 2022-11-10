ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ZDNet

Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
PYMNTS

Amazon Adds New Content and Features for Prime Members

Amazon has expanded the amount of music, podcasts and features available on Amazon Music at no additional cost to Prime subscribers. The number of songs available to Prime members on Amazon Music has been boosted from 2 million to 100 million. The songs can be streamed ad-free, the company said Tuesday (Nov. 1) in a press release.
IGN

The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals You Can Buy Right Now

Black Friday 2022 lands on November 25, but you don't need to wait that long to score a great deal on a brand new 4K TV. Similar to what we saw last year, several vendors including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are promoting Black Friday deals weeks in advance. There are already some pretty outstanding deals on popular, highly-rated 4K TVs of every size and price range. We'll include all of the best deals here, and give you details on just how much you're saving and why they're worth the upgrade.
TechRadar

Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more

Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
IGN

Amazon Black Friday: What to Expect in 2022

Black Friday deals are already getting started right now, and Amazon is front and centre already with an incredible 3-for-2 deal on video games, books, board games and more. But, that won't be all at Amazon this Black Friday, and we're expecting plenty more incredible offers to appear over the next few weeks in the build-up to November 25.
Yahoo!

Best Buy's Black Friday sale is almost here — here's sneak peek at the best deals

Black Friday is just around the corner, and if you're looking to save big on tech, you'll want to bookmark Best Buy Canada's Black Friday deals. While Black Friday doesn't officially kick off until Friday, Nov. 25, shoppers can start to take advantage of the retailer's famous Cyber Week deals as early as Nov. 17.
IGN

IGN Rewards Wrap-Up: Last Chance on Joking Hazard Sweepstakes, 50% Discounts on KitBash3D, and More

Whether you are a paying IGN Plus member, or you've registered a free IGN account, there is always cool stuff you can get as part of IGN Rewards. This week, you can dive into the wacky management game, Onsen Master. IGN Plus members can grab a complimentary Steam key and get started creating their own spa. And with Tiny Troopers: Global Ops, players can control small soldiers (no, not those Small Soldiers) and battle it out across 30 stages.
ZDNet

Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
Digital Trends

This Dell 2-in-1 laptop is $250 off in its (early) Black Friday sale

If you’re looking to score some Black Friday laptop deals, you can get started right now, as Dell has already started its discounted pricing. These Dell Black Friday deals give you a chance to beat the rush and grab a laptop while everything is still in stock. One of the first models to consider should be the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, which is seeing a $250 discount as part of Dell’s Black Friday deals. This brings the price of the super-capable 2-in-1 down to just $600 from its regular price of $850. Free shipping is included.
Science Focus

Black Friday Sonos: The best deals on speakers in 2022

Looking for a saving on Sonos and its popular home speakers? Black Friday could be the best time to make a purchase. With Black Friday fast approaching, this is a great time to save on a number of different products. If you've had your mind on improving your audio setup, or even just getting a small speaker for campouts and trips away, one of the best options will be Sonos.

