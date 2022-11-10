Read full article on original website
The World’s Largest Flawless Diamond Could Fetch Over $15 Million at Auction
Another day, another massive fancy-colored diamond hits the auction block. This week, just days after it revealed plans to sell a collection of vivid blue diamonds from De Beers, Sotheby’s announced that it will also sell a 303.10-carat stone known as the Golden Canary at its Magnificent Jewels sale in December. The pear-shaped gem, which boasts a fancy deep brownish-yellow hue, is one of the largest polished diamonds in the world and the largest flawless diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America, or GIA. Because of its rarity (yellow diamonds only make up .006 percent of diamonds in the world)...
A couple laying a new kitchen floor dug up a trove of 264 rare gold coins that just sold at auction for $845,000
A collection of 17th-18th century gold coins was found in England when a couple renovated their kitchen. The rare coins sold at auction in London for £754,000 ($842,330), including fees. The auctioneer described the trove as "120 years of English history hidden in a pot the same size as...
A Rare Emerald Salvaged From a 400-Year-Old Shipwreck Could Reach $70,000 at Auction
The crown jewel of a centuries-old shipwreck is going under the gavel this winter. The rare 6.25-carat emerald in question, which will lead Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale on December 7, was salvaged from the sunken Nuestra Señora de Atocha 37 years ago in one of the most successful treasure hunts of all time. For the unversed, the Atocha was part of a fleet commissioned by the Spanish government in the 17th century to further the country’s exploration and colonization efforts. The galleon left Spain for the Caribbean in March 1622, but sank later that year after it was caught in a...
Vivid pink diamond could go for $35 million at Christie's auction
GENEVA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The largest pear-shaped fancy vivid pink diamond ever put up for auction could sell for up to $35 million at a Christie's sale of rare jewels on Nov. 8, the auctioneer said on Wednesday.
$25 M. Rubens to Lead Sale of Works from Met Trustee’s Collection at Sotheby’s
Sotheby’s will sell 10 paintings from the collection of a longtime Metropolitan Museum of Art trustee in January at Sotheby’s. The group of works, set to hit the auction block in New York during an Old Masters sale on January 26, will be led by a Peter Paul Rubens painting that is expected to fetch an estimated $25 million–$35 million. The Rubens painting, Salome Presented with the Severed Head of Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1609), last sold at auction after being rediscovered in 1998 for $5.5 million. If it meets its estimate, this will be one of the most expensive works...
Researchers discover long-lost plaster copies of the Nazi-damaged fossil
WWII inflicted great damage, especially in Europe. It is still possible to see the remnants of the war in some cities. A new study shows that WWII also caused great damage to other life forms. Published in Royal Society Open Science on November 2, the findings suggest that Nazi bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. The precious skeleton's long-lost plaster casts have finally been discovered by scientists.
Is This the Skull of an Ancient Giant?
There have been many theories pointing out that we may have had giant ancestors in ancient times. The internet has been roaming with photos of such ancient skulls and bones, many discovered to have been altered. This is another photo that is mistaken to be believed that it is the skull of an ancient giant human that once roamed Earth.
Ancient Giraffe-Sized Ostrich-Dinosaur Creature Discovered in Mississippi
"Our finding helps fill in a previously missing piece of the puzzle," Tom Cullen, one of the researchers in the study, told Newsweek.
Long-lost jewelry from King Tut's tomb rediscovered a century later
The British archaeologist who led the excavation into King Tut's tomb a century ago may have illegally taken some jewelry, which a researcher is now tracking down in museums in the U.S. and U.K.
The Big 3 Auction Houses Sold $115 Million Worth of Rare Watches in Geneva This Month
The fall season of auctions by Sotheby’s, Christie’s and Phillips wrapped up this week with a final tally of about $114,645,809. The combined total of Christie’s “Legendary and Unique Watches” and “Rare Watches” auctions, both in Geneva, was $55,663,737. Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo ended its two-day sale at $45,073,827, and Sotheby’s “Important Watches” sale totaled $13,908,245. The sales were dominated by high prices paid for rare wristwatches made by independent watchmakers, including the top four: George Daniels, Richard Mille, F.P. Journe and Philippe Dufour, along with outstanding pieces by Cartier, Vacheron Constantin and Audemars Piguet. Interestingly, all...
"Meteorite" shoes costing $19 million are crafted from gold, diamonds and a meteorite that fell in Argentina
Representation of a gold shoeCredit: THOR; CC-BY-2.0 The most expensive pair of shoes in the world are called the Moon Star Shoes. These are aptly named because the Moon Star shoes are crafted from a meteorite that fell in Argentina in 1576.
‘Extremely rare’ furniture belonging to Marie Antoinette will be auctioned by Christie’s
Marie Antoinette is returning to the small screen in a new show dedicated to her life. Titled Marie Antoinette and starring German actress Emilia Schüle in the leading role, the eight-part series will tell the story of the wife of King Louis XVI. However, this is not the only return of the ill-fated queen to public consciousness: over the course of Paris Classic Week - a Christie's sale devoted to classical arts - the auction house is offering a day dedicated to possessions once owned by the monarch.
Colored Diamonds Have a Gray Week at Auction
Just as there was no “red wave” on Election Day, high-profile blue and pink diamonds recently proved something of a washout. Two much-touted colored diamonds underperformed at Christie’s and Sotheby’s this week, with one big blue failing to sell and another notable pink landing at the low end of expectations.
